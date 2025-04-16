The Joy of the Linda Lindas

Prank wars on the road with Green Day, run-ins with Selena Gomez, nights out with Talking Heads, and mentorship from the likes of Hayley Williams (who they coincidentally reunited with both on-stage and off last night in Nashville) – it’s safe to say that Linda Lindas are already one of thee influential, established superstar bands of the 2020s.

Six years ago this month, riot grrrl queen, Kathleen Hanna and her legendary band, Bikini Kill, brought out a then-unknown band as their supporting act for a sold-out show at the famed Hollywood Palladium. The band’s name was the Linda Lindas and they were a punk rock four-piece comprised of two sisters and their two friends. When they took their respective positions on stage that night donning their signature bright colors, the four rockers had no idea what was to come. To keep it brief: Amy Poehler was in the audience on that fateful night, and the SNL alum was in the midst of working on an empowering high school-set film for Netflix called Moxie. She (like many entertainment industry icons with taste) became a fan of the group, and quickly got them on board to soundtrack the film and make a cameo in a scene, appropriately as a band playing at a party. Soon after, the Linda Lindas did another song for another Netflix project, then had a viral moment with one of the most remarkable and must-listen-to songs of the 2020s: “Racist, Sexist Boy,” of which they were performing not at a protest or anything of the like given the nature of the personal and emotionally-charged song, but at the Los Angeles Public Library. Everything about the band and their performance energy screamed punk rock, and in that moment, the Linda Lindas solidified their stance as one of your favorite bands’ favorite bands.

In the years that followed, the foursome continued to grow, evolve, mature, and experience the world and the fruits of their musical labor – a debut album that took them down the road from that infamous LA library to the Jimmy Kimmel Live set for their late night talk show debut. Also well-earned by the band: a coveted slot opening for The Rolling Stones, a run of dates with Paramore, a stadium tour with Green Day and The Smashing Pumpkins, a song on the Oscar-nominated Pixar film Inside Out 2, and a spot on the bill of a teeny tiny springtime event on the West Coast called the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. Ever heard of it?

The Linda Lindas are not a blip in the radar. The Linda Lindas are not having a moment because of their sound harkening back to the nostalgic feminist stylings of The Go-Gos, Hole, and No Doubt. The Linda Lindas are far from being naive, fragile teens. Rather, the Linda Lindas an unrelenting modern rock force to be reckoned with, putting injustices on display, writing catchy pop-adjacent hardcore tunes, and charming the hell out of explosive crowds with their effervescent on-stage persona and overwhelming originality. (They’re also outstandingly grateful and hard-working. Just saying!)

This summer, the Linda Lindas will celebrate their seventh year as a band, and at this time, it is important to note that the oldest member of the band is just 20 years old. However, this is not a story about age. This is a fierce, well-oiled machine of a band, and this feature celebrates the path that the melodic, youthful, and ferocious group is on, which just so happens to include their current headline tour and a stop in Brooklyn next week, which brings their raw yet cheery latest album to life, new wave fan favorites from early on, and more.

“It’s always cool to go back [to New York] now that we’re familiar with the people and we have so many friends there,” their vibrant 18-year-old vocalist/guitarist Lucia de la Garza says of their forthcoming return to the Big Apple. “We have a lot of shows under our belt there, too, so it’s really exciting to come back.”

Powerhouse 20-year-old vocalist/guitarist Bela Salazar, adds, “New York’s great. I like to eat.” With a laugh, she adds, “And in New York, the eating is so good.” They all agree, and then their poised drummer/vocalist Mila de la Garza, age 14, throws in, “I miss New York’s Chinatown.” (We get it.)

Eloise Wong, the band’s personable 17-year-old bassist/vocalist adds, “Last time we were staying in Flushing and all of that food was so good.”

Of course, as many of our local readers know, the food in New York is second to none. Not only that, but you can get pretty much anything you want at any hour, which is especially great for a band – and their fans – who have a show at night and come out of it ravenous. “Very true. A lot of things in LA close early now, too,” Bela says. “I don’t know [why], but not much is open past midnight pretty much.” Thankfully, she and the band are taking over the world with their own rock’n’roll identity and immersing themselves in city-after-city and country-after-country – something they don’t take lightly and pay great attention to.

“Every place has what they’re into,” Lucia shares, “and that doesn’t just go for within the country, but between different countries, too. “It’s all different and it’s been really fun to get to learn all that and experience that.”

Eloise adds, “Our Berkeley crowd was really fun. The Pomona crowd was really fun. Our Chicago crowd was really fun. Those have been the highlights of the tour so far.” After a beat, she says, “LA was fun, too.”

“Yeah, and we’re looking forward to New York, though,” emphasizes Lucia. It’s sure to be a fun night with Pinkshift, the punk-y, radical, guitar-driven export from Maryland, being on this tour, as well. Evidently, both bands are keen on standing up for what they believe in, standing strong on their social values and morals.

On the topic of touring the world, having two albums under their collective belt, and continuously knocking everything out of the park, the band told us with certainty that they are more of a unit than ever before. Even though they grew up with one another pre-Linda Lindas, their dynamic as a group hasn’t changed drastically. The love between them is as obvious as the rhythm that very evidently seeps out of their pores.

“It’s been really cool to just grow closer together and figure out what works for us,” Lucia tells us with a smile. “I think that we’re still learning and we’re still growing. We’re growing as people, individually, as well as with each other, you know? I think that we’ve changed over the years, for sure, and that’s partially because of all the touring that we’ve done and all the maturing that we’ve had to do, but I think it makes it more fun that we get to do it together”

The bandmates and friends also unanimously agree on their song, “No Obligation,” off of the second album of the same name, being the best option for a track to introduce new people to the band, what they do, and what they stand for.

Bela was the first to note that song when asked which from their catalog sort of describes them best in a succinct way, if they absolutely had to choose one. “‘No Obligation,’ in my opinion,” was her immediately response. Lucia jumped on board right away. too. “‘No Obligation’ is fun. It’s usually our set opener to kind of get everyone moving a little bit.”

“It sets the tone,” Mila declares, and fans definitely get that right from the jump. It’s a fantastic tune, a sure staple in their set, and has a music video that is still rising in the ranks alongside other beloved videos from the past few years of their grandest, most global success.

“We do have a range of stuff,” Lucia continues, “so it’s hard to pick something that represents everything, but that is one that we all enjoy and one that kind of represents the energy that we’re trying to convey.”

Eloise then shares this about the tone-setting title track: “Actually, ‘No Obligation’ was one of the last songs that we recorded. We had been recording music for a little bit for this album and we didn’t know what to title it, and then I brought this song in and, I don’t know, but I was really happy with it. I think that we were just kind of thinking of titles after that.”

“It took us a long time to pick one,” Bela injects, in which Eloise agrees. “Yeah, it took a really long time. We were thinking of too many things, but we just settled with No Obligation.”

Working together to come to joint decisions and artistic outcomes they are proud of is an everyday thing for the Linda Lindas, we’ve learned, as well, because part of what makes their work stick, is how well-rounded it is. Not only that, but the visual aspect of the band is as thoughtful and cohesive with their sound, furthering their branding and originality. They do it all themselves, elevating why it resonates with the masses and looks as organic as it sounds.

“It’s all done by us pretty much,” Lucia explains. “Bela does a lot of art and graphic design. Eloise does a lot of art for the merch and everything. It’s really nice having that aspect of artistry that we get to put out there on top of the music.”

“Because Bela is already into fashion and I’m into drawing, it’s cool that we get to explore that through the band, and we also get to pursue those things,” Eloise says.

Everything this band does is meaningful to them. You can’t help but be proud of a band who has found their footing all while sticking to their guns, so to speak, and thouroughly enjoying themselves.”We are having fun, for sure,” they insist. Gracious humans with great chemistry and an irresistible sense of self, we believe them. Their attitude is always as it should be, no matter what setting they are in or how young they are.

“This tour is especially really fun because it’s our longest tour of headline shows that we’ve done, and it’s cool to see all of the fans that we’ve accumulated, whether it be from the Green Day tour or other shows that we’ve played,” Eloise shares. “It’s really cool hearing them sing all the lyrics and it’s been fun. I’m looking forward to the rest of it,”

“I think Berkeley was really fun just because there were people that I could actually see who were my age in the crowd, like other college students,” Bela says. “That was like super sick.”

Mila is also enjoying taking in the various communities they visit, even when it’s not from behind the drum kit on stage. “I like to see the people and get to travel and walk around each city. It’s all just a piece of the touring puzzle and it’s all really great.”

Just being in these cities and experiencing the cultures in between those nights on stage can be inspiration that the Linda Lindas to take with them. Not all influences are obvious ones, and even the smallest things that are learned while traveling can shape someone – or at the very least, shape a memory. “It’s all connected and it’s all super inspiring,” Lucia remarks in agreement. “To just be at these shows and to find those moments… it can really help to see something bigger than yourself. I find it super joyful.”

Eloise is quick to add that it was also “super fun” being on tour last summer with Green Day, the Smashing Pumpkins, and Rancid. It was extremely influential to them, too, especially as they take on these current headlining shows of theirs with a multi-generational audience.

“With Green Day last year, we were doing stadiums, we were out on the longest tour we’ve been on, and we got to see those bands perform every time we played. I learned so much about stage presence and performing and just giving it your all on those shows.” Laughing, the bassist continues, saying, “Actually, it’s really funny, because in Chicago last week when Adan Diaz played with us, his bassist came up to me and was like, ‘Hey, are you a fan of Mike Dirnt? Because you kind of move like him on stage.’ I didn’t even realize that! I was like, ‘Whoa, I must have absorbed something being on tour with him.’ Touring with Green Day was crazy, though, because they were playing for two-and-a-half hours every single night with really hot pyrotechnics around them, and their stage was huge so they had to run across it all night. I got tired playing for like 20 minutes on that stage! It’s so cool to see that they’re still doing that. It’s such a gift.”

