Dorothy on Faith, Fire, & Finding Her ‘Way’

Her latest record, the much anticipated and highly praised THE WAY, is worth every listen, every stream, every spin, and every discussion.

The Way, the new release by the LA rock band Dorothy (eponymously named after their frontwoman, Dorothy Martin), is power and purpose wrapped up in a good time.

Rooted in the heart of Los Angeles, the album blends Dorothy’s signature raw emotion with a refined, audacious sound that showcases a new depth and mature artistry along with the singer’s force-of-nature vocals. With the legendary Slash lending his unmistakable guitar work on the track “Tombstone Town,” the album takes on an added layer of grit and authenticity.

This record isn’t just a continuation of Dorothy’s evolution – it’s a bold statement of creative direction. Confident, compelling, and sonically rich, The Way positions Dorothy firmly at the forefront of contemporary rock, which is evident in sold-out shows even as the tour is just getting underway. (One of those shows happens to be tonight in Asbury Park at The Stone Pony.)

A rockstar who rose from the embers early on and never slowed down, Dorothy has blazed her own path to stardom. She has landed songs on TV shows, collaborated on heavy-hitting duets, and was recently named by Rolling Stone as one of their ‘10 Rock Artists You Need to Know,’ further recognizing her growing impact on today’s rock scene.

From the fiery defiance of “I Come Alive” to the haunting introspection of “Bones,” Dorothy navigates themes of transformation, resilience, and self-discovery on The Way. This album is a concept without saying it. Each tune’s mood is exclusive to itself, though it flows together in a way that tells a larger story. “Mud” stomps in with swampy swagger and bluesy grit, while “Tombstone Town” is a raucous number about reckoning and redemption in a lawless, emotional landscape. Meanwhile, the title track brings the journey full circle with clarity and conviction.

Dorothy dropped The Way last month on March 14, and we had the opportunity to sit down with the singer/songwriter at the famed Roc Nation headquarters in New York City on the day of its release. Her presence is ethereal, and the large-brimmed black hat she wore added a sense of mystique – a cool edge that fans adore her for. She is part rock goddess, part angelic badass. I couldn’t tell if it really was sparkling glitter on her eyes or simply her inner illumination.

Below is our conversation.

Congrats on the new album, The Way, just released today!

It’s out, so you can get it right now… today. It’s so cool.



How do you choose the songs on the album? It feels like this is a concept album.

Yes. It was by design, but not mine. I have no idea how it even happened. We didn’t write a whole lot of songs this time. I think there were maybe a couple that didn’t make the record, and I couldn’t think of them right now if I tried. It was very hard to choose singles, which is a good problem to have, so, yeah, the songs made themselves very apparent.



The album begins with “Alive,” which is very upbeat, enthusiastic, and light, then it moves onto “Haunted House” and “Mud,” finally, arriving at “The Way.” It feels like the middle deals with contradictions. Is that something you do intentionally, or does it evolve organically – the light with the dark, the good with the bad?

Well, it organically happens in my life, and then I write about it intentionally.



A few years ago you had a spiritual awakening of sorts on a tour bus, and it shows up in your lyrics with the religious symbolism and references. How do you reconcile the badass rock goddess in you alongside the spiritual part of yourself and your faith?

This is a great question. To me, it’s my own personal testimony, strength, and overcoming those things; inviting God into my world to take the wheel – in the words of Carrie Underwood, “Jesus take the wheel” – and just not doing things on my own.

I found that it’s a lot more powerful, fulfilling, fun, and exciting when I approach life and music that way, and I would never go back.



There’s that spiritual thread running through your music akin to, say, Stryper and Creed. With that, do you find that your audience comes first for the music, then for the message?

Either… or. Everyone’s different, you know? People might be thinking that they’re only coming for a rock show, and they hear a lyric here or there that resonates with them and plants that seed. It’s up to each individual. They’re all having their own experience, so I have no idea. I just try to show up, do my job, do the best I can, and hope that they have a great experience.



You’ll be on tour in our area of New Jersey soon. What do you hope that the audience will take away this time? I imagine you’ll be giving them a lot of songs from the new album.

We’ve been asking [the fans] what their favorite tracks are, and it’s great that it’s so evenly spread across the board. Everyone has their favorites, so it should be a really fun show. I have no idea what to expect, and I try not to have expectations and just take it one day at a time, but I am hoping for a fun tour filled with a lot of love and laughter and rock’n’roll.



You’re going out back to LA soon to do a show, so I want to ask about “Tombstone Town.” How did Slash become involved with the song and video?

He and I go back a few years as friends. I feel like in the rock community we all just end up somehow meeting and knowing each other.

I did “Key to the Highway” on his blues record, so when Dorothy had a good solid batch of songs, I sent all of them to him, and I said, “I’d love to have you do a solo if you want. Pick whatever song.” He chose the one I had my fingers crossed that he would pick! I already had pictured him in the video – without even knowing if he would do the video. So, I set the bar high. I was like, “Bring your best hat. Let’s make a killer video.” Yeah, he was super cool. He was awesome.



Was there a competition of hats? [Gestures to Dorothy’s wide-brimmed black hat.]

Complementing [Laughs]. I don’t think I could compete with Slash’s hats. I don’t even know where he gets them. I would gatekeep that secret. I wouldn’t tell anybody.

With your album 28 Days in the Valley, and when you came out with “Flawless,” these were songs that exhibited anger, and they were allowing women to express negative emotions. The way you do that is unabashedly unapologetic. It’s something we’ve rarely really seen or heard before. Were you aware that you were doing that? Or was it just visceral?

I’ve never heard it put that way. That’s really great… “allowing.” Yeah, because, for me, that’s my therapy. Sometimes selfish, but I just need to get my feelings out and write my story, but then it ends up resonating with someone else. It’s always good to be honest about your feelings and get them out – other people might be going through that and hear what you have to say.



Looking through that feminist lens for a minute, you, along with a couple of other female musicians, came on the scene and it was refreshing for a lot of women to see female lead vocalists who expressed darker emotions at times. It has been mostly male lead vocalists expressing those emotions, maybe a little with Pat Benatar back in the day…

– Janis Joplin.



Do you feel, as a female and a lead singer, that you get the airplay that you should, as well as the others? Are you getting your due? Not saying that you’re competing [Laughs].

It is competitive. We are competitive. It’s all in good fun, though. I think radio is competitive, so we show them that we can rock with them, but I just feel bad for the guys, you know? Women not being allowed to express themselves, guys can’t cry and be vulnerable – or at least they’re given that message at a young age that leads to a lot of turmoil. I feel like if you stuff it down, you can make yourself sick, so I encourage all the men that are at our shows to have a good cry.



Love that. The ladies can rock out and the men can cry. Have to say, some men have written some beautiful ballads, which is maybe where they put those emotions?

Yes. I always look at who the songwriter is.



Speaking of ballads, and I am not sure if we’d put it in that category, but the way the album ends with “The Way” is such a nice bit of softness after a lot of rocking. It balances the album.

Thank you. I would call it the ballad on the record after a lot of fist bumping and head banging [Laughs]. I love the way the guys and the producer, Scott Stevens, wrote it. They created this beautiful crescendo where it just builds throughout the whole song, and then there’s a big sunburst at the end – that is how I visualize it. I’m a very visual person. You would think it’s very auditory, but, for me, I see everything in my mind, so when I hear a song, I see pictures, and it helps me be an artist.



That’s interesting. I remember hearing Dave Grohl speak about seeing the notes. Do you have that?

No. I just see images, and they portray feelings. They, somehow, hopefully, always make their way into music videos.



Your “Tombstone Town” video is very visually appealing and fun. When you were making that, I guess you had a certain vision?

It always starts with a Pinterest board for me, and then I just send it to everyone. I’m like, “Alright, this is the wardrobe, this is the makeup, this is the vibe,” and I kind of chip away at it from there. For me, I have to have a vision.



You sent it to Slash?

I’m pretty sure I shared it with him, or I put him on it. I just went and looked at pictures of Slash and added him to the mood board.



Something about that visual of seeing Slash looking at a Pinterest board… [Laughs].

The producer of the video is my music producer’s wife, Flavia, and the director, Rich (Ragsdale), brought it to the next level. They brought it to life. It came out better than I had ever imagined. It felt like I was on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer or something cool.



Were you able to live out your fantasies from when you were younger? Did you imagine all of this when you were younger?

In a way, yeah. I used to do background and extra work on music videos, and I see now why I had that experience. It’s cool that it has come full circle. I wanted to act a little. I wanted this video to be more like a film. We had great actors on the set.



Were you an artistic child?

A spaz with too much energy, which I think is very common for frontmen and women – they’re kind of spastic.



Would you say extroverted?

You would think so, but no. I don’t know… I think it’s a mix.



As a child, did you have a person or a situation that was that pivotal moment that encouraged you to follow this path?

It wasn’t just one. It was like the record collection I grew up with and all the voices I listened to. It was all the great artists that helped me along the way: Bob Marley, Janis Joplin, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Pink Floyd, AC/DC, Michael Jackson… Then, I started buying CDs, and I went into my rock phase with Audioslave, Creed, and Nirvana. Then, I was like, “I want to sing like Whitney [Houston] and Aretha [Franklin],” so I sang their songs all day long trying to do what they did. Yeah, there’s a lot of variety in there.



Makes a lot of sense now as your music is difficult to categorize.

Good! I think that’s a good thing.



You hear all of these different underpinnings of genres.

There’s rock… and you know it’s rock, but I love how Scott Stevens will weave all those elements in there. The more you listen to it, you notice things you didn’t notice before.



The team that you’re working with, you give them your vision?

Or they come to me with a song. A lot of times it happens that way, too. Sometimes it’s all of us from scratch, sometimes I have a title, or I have a poem, or someone has a guitar riff, and we all get together and write to a bed of music.

Then, sometimes, Scott Stevens is like, “I have a song I wrote for you” – like “Rest in Peace.” He said, “I wrote this for you. When I wrote it, I knew that it was for you.” It’s pretty cool. He’s a great producer.

.



Who on your label, Roc Nation, that you haven’t collaborated with, would you like to?

I don’t know, because rosters change. I would love to collaborate with Lainey Wilson, something outside my genre that goes with country and rock. I think it’s cool.



Are you all ready to get out there and tour?

No. No… not even close [Laughs]. The guys are more ready than I am, I’m sure.



How did you meet your band? How did that all come together? Some have come and gone.

They’re all friends. They all know each other, and that’s the great part. I love them all. Sometimes people go off on other projects or are not available. I’ve known Eliot Lorango, my bass player, for a long time. He’s with Jerry Cantrell, as well. And Sam (Bam Koltun), Jake… we’ve been touring in this outfit for a couple years now. My gosh, they’re just wonderful. It feels like a family. We had a good time, a lot of jokes. They’re very good-natured.



Lastly, which song are you most looking forward to playing?

“Bones.” We’ll find out in rehearsal what works and what doesn’t. That’s an intimate experience all on its own. It’s just figuring out how to play something live to reimagine it for the stage. I do think “Bones” is going to sound really good.

