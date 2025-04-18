Night One of The Brothers’ ‘Mountain Jam’ & More at Madison Square Garden / April 15, 2025

There are many bands with the word ‘brothers’ in the names. Sometimes they are brothers by birth, and sometimes they are brothers in terms of their music, mentality and/or lifestyle.

The Allman Brothers Band started with two brothers, Duane and Gregg, who forged a bond with four other musicians in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1969. Together, they changed the landscape of music forever. While the original six members had less than three years together, they established a musical brotherhood and legacy that stands today.

Through numerous tragedies and multiple starts and stops (I will not give you a full history – you can find that on Wikipedia), the band persevered until they decided to retire in October 2014. At that time, three of the original six were still carrying on (Gregg, Jai Johanny Johanson better known as “Jaimoe,” and Butch Trucks).

The band members went their separate ways, but with the passing of Gregg and Butch, Jaimoe decided to put on a show celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2020. He called it ‘The Brothers’ with the final lineup including Warren Haynes (guitar and vocals), Derek Trucks (guitar), Oteil Burbridge (bass), Marc Quinones (percussion), Jaimoe (drums), Derek’s brother Duane Trucks (drums in place of his uncle Butch Trucks), and Reese Wynans (keyboards in place of Gregg Allman).

Photo by Ehud Lazin

Wynans had played with Dickey Betts and Butch Trucks in the Second Coming band that predated the Allman Brothers formation. He was also later a member of Stevie Ray Vaughans’ Double Trouble and currently plays in Joe Bonamassa’s band. The final addition to The Brothers was Chuck Leavell, who was a key member of the early seventies reformulation of the Allman Brothers (and is now a longtime member of The Rolling Stones’ touring band).

That fateful show occurred right as COVID-19 struck and the world shut down on March 10, 2020. I chose not to attend in deference to my wife who begged me not to go. (She is much wiser than me, and I am happy I listened to her as I am sure many people got COVID that night.) However, for such a huge ABB fan who had seen the band countless times at the Beacon Theatre year after year, it was heartbreaking for me to miss the show. I was so upset afterwards that I penned a blistering comment in response to Rolling Stone‘s online coverage of the show that blasted the band for not postponing.

Needless to say that when The Brothers announced their return to Madison Square Garden for two shows just five years out from the now infamous COVID show, I was thrilled to be able to get a chance to see what I had missed.

Photo by Ehud Lazin

Even though Jaimoe is the only original Brother still alive, The Brothers carry on as strong as ever/ This time they were out with Joe Russo (Joe Russo’s Almost Dead replaced Duane Trucks in the Butch Trucks drum seat) and Isaac Eady (Tedeschi Trucks Band).

How much would Gregg and Butch be missed? As Dickey Betts had long been out of the band at the time of their retirement, I didn’t ponder his absence, as I had sadly grown accustomed to it, but that was still the key question for me.

There is no replacing Gregg Allman’s distinctive voice and presence on the stage. That being said, Warren Haynes is a great, soulful singer in his own right, and there was never a sense that “something was missing” while the band ripped through classic-after-classic with incredible passion and complete command of the material. They were as good as I have ever seen them (and I have seen them countless times between 1989 and 2014).

The sold-out MSG crowd was appreciative of the mastery that they were experiencing. To see so many middle-aged and older people absolutely rocking out is a testament to how beloved this music is and how brilliantly it was performed.

Reese Wynans more than held his own on the Hammond organ and often had a big smile on his face. To see this veteran musician experiencing such joy on stage was really a wonder to behold.

Photo by Ehud Lazin

Joyous music is what this is for the players and the audience. While Derek and Warren both play some Allman Brothers tunes in their own bands and often guest with each other, they really seemed locked in and fresh in their return to old territory on this night. Perhaps they should do this every year? They are just so magical together.

Oteil Burbridge is a tremendous bass player. The fact that he held the bass position for the Allman Brothers and has been holding the bass position in Dead and Company is quite remarkable. Jaimoe, Joe Russo, Isaac Eady, and Marc Quinones all kept the engine running with power and precision throughout the night. as well.

As for the setlist, it was a typical two-set-plus-encore show. After opening with classics, “Statesboro Blues” and “Trouble No More,” the band played its sentimental later-day tune “No One To Run With” alongside photos of departed members and associates displayed on the screens on stage.

Next up were early favorites: “Hot ‘Lanta,” “Midnight Rider,” and “Black Hearted Woman.” At that point, Chuck Leavell was introduced and he gave Warren his first break on lead vocals (Warren did offer harmony vocals) on “Blue Sky,” and Chuck stayed on stage for the remainder of the first set. Then they played “Gambler’s Roll,” “Come And Go Blues,” “Walk on Gilded Splinters,” a Dr. John cover, and the rollicking “Jessica.”

After about a half-hour break, the band returned for Set 2 (without Chuck) and opened with the lengthy instrumental “Mountain Jam.” An interesting side note: Derek came out playing a Les Paul for the first time that I have personally ever seen.

Photo by Ehud Lazin

“Mountain Jam” slowly faded and the band transitioned into “Stormy Monday” and Derek started that with the same Les Paul, but then switched back to his faithful companion SG. The classics kept on coming after that with “You Don’t Love Me,” “Dreams,” and “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed.” At this point in the show, Chuck Leavell returned and Warren offered up perhaps his best vocal performance of the night (and the highlight of the show for me) on Van Morrison’s “Into the Mystic.” The latter day Allman Brothers performed this often and it was always special, but with Chuck Leavell’s piano and the way that this mellow soulful song filled the huge expanse of an arena like MSG was truly outstanding.

The Brothers closed out the set with “Ain’t Wasting Time No More,” Gregg’s soulful rumination after the loss of Duane, and a reprise of “Mountain Jam.”

The band walked off stage then, but everyone knew there would be an encore; not much surprise in the choice as the Allman’s were one of the few bands with a de facto encore.

“Whipping Post” closed the evening with a triumphant and thrilling reminder of what great music and a great band are all about: sending you out into the night high on the music you just experienced, feeling part of a musical brotherhood (and sisterhood).

Brother and sisters – here’s to hoping this night with The Brothers becomes an annual affair!