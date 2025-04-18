Home
Woman stands center stage wearing an all grey outfit. Her hands are at her sides, but her hands face upward. She is singing into microphone on a stand and there are red lights in the background.
Spiritbox at Prudential Center on 9/24/23 / Valentino Petrarca

Outstanding Live Music for Easter Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, April 18

  • Hugh Jackman at Radio City Music Hall
  • Spiritbox, Loathe, Dying Wish, GEL at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Ani DiFranco, Wryn at Brooklyn Steel
  • Barry Can’t Swim, Anish Kumar, Beewack at Terminal 5
  • OsamaSon at Webster Hall
  • Penny & Sparrow, Field Guide at Irving Plaza
  • Wednesday 13, Stitched Up Heart, Dead Rabbits, I Ya Toyah at the Gramercy Theatre
  • June Freedom at Racket NYC
  • Alejandro Escovedo, Calder Allen at City Winery NYC
  • King Hannah at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Dead Boys, Richard Lloyd at TV Eye
  • Ana Carla Maza at le Poisson Rouge
  • My Son the Doctor, Dead Tooth, OK Cowgirl at Market Hotel
  • Chanel Beads, Safe Mind, HUERCO S., Oli XL, Eve Swords at 99 Scott
  • Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
  • Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, April 19

  • Hugh Jackman at Radio City Music Hall
  • Day6 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Joe, Musiq Soulchild, Eric Benét at the Kings Theatre
  • Philip Glass Ensemble at the Town Hall
  • Barry Can’t Swim, Paula Tape, Beewack at Brooklyn Steel
  • The Used, Awake at Last at Irving Plaza
  • L.S. Dunes, From Indian Lakes, Night Sins at Warsaw
  • Ben Kweller, Ryman at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Mason Ramsey, Halle Kearns, Harper Grace at Racket NYC
  • Alejandro Escovedo, Calder Allen at City Winery NYC
  • hey, nothing, Girl Tones at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Malice K (acoustic) at Arlo Williamsburg Ballroom
  • ShadowGrass, Clay Street Unit, Yarn at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Goldie, Takuya Nakamura at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • More Fatter at TV Eye
  • Amber Martin at Red Eye NYC
  • Brother Ali, JABEE at the Sultan Room
  • Edon, Bes Aliju at Cafe Wha?
  • Black Ends at Purgatory
  • Milo Z at the Cutting Room
  • Jason Trachtenburg at Pete’s Candy Store
  • Spaghetti Eastern Electro Dub at Silvana
  • Spaghetti Eastern Electro Dub at Youth Ethel’s
  • Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, April 20 (Easter)

  • Barry Can’t Swim, Paula Tape, Beewack at Brooklyn Steel
  • Jagged Edge at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Asake at Terminal 5
  • Capstan, True North, Colorblind, Not Enough Space at the Meadows
  • Ebo Taylor, Pat Thomas at Webster Hall
  • The Pharcyde at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Buckethead at Sony Hall
  • One or Eight at Racket NYC
  • NYC Ska Orchestra w. DMC at City Winery NYC
  • Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
  • Sea Monster, SoulCake, Crazy Mary at Parkside Lounge
  • The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
  • Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Red Lion