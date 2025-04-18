Outstanding Live Music for Easter Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Friday, April 18
- Hugh Jackman at Radio City Music Hall
- Spiritbox, Loathe, Dying Wish, GEL at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Ani DiFranco, Wryn at Brooklyn Steel
- Barry Can’t Swim, Anish Kumar, Beewack at Terminal 5
- OsamaSon at Webster Hall
- Penny & Sparrow, Field Guide at Irving Plaza
- Wednesday 13, Stitched Up Heart, Dead Rabbits, I Ya Toyah at the Gramercy Theatre
- June Freedom at Racket NYC
- Alejandro Escovedo, Calder Allen at City Winery NYC
- King Hannah at Elsewhere Zone One
- Dead Boys, Richard Lloyd at TV Eye
- Ana Carla Maza at le Poisson Rouge
- My Son the Doctor, Dead Tooth, OK Cowgirl at Market Hotel
- Chanel Beads, Safe Mind, HUERCO S., Oli XL, Eve Swords at 99 Scott
- Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, April 19
- Hugh Jackman at Radio City Music Hall
- Day6 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Joe, Musiq Soulchild, Eric Benét at the Kings Theatre
- Philip Glass Ensemble at the Town Hall
- Barry Can’t Swim, Paula Tape, Beewack at Brooklyn Steel
- The Used, Awake at Last at Irving Plaza
- L.S. Dunes, From Indian Lakes, Night Sins at Warsaw
- Ben Kweller, Ryman at the Bowery Ballroom
- Mason Ramsey, Halle Kearns, Harper Grace at Racket NYC
- Alejandro Escovedo, Calder Allen at City Winery NYC
- hey, nothing, Girl Tones at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Malice K (acoustic) at Arlo Williamsburg Ballroom
- ShadowGrass, Clay Street Unit, Yarn at Brooklyn Bowl
- Goldie, Takuya Nakamura at the Hall at Elsewhere
- More Fatter at TV Eye
- Amber Martin at Red Eye NYC
- Brother Ali, JABEE at the Sultan Room
- Edon, Bes Aliju at Cafe Wha?
- Black Ends at Purgatory
- Milo Z at the Cutting Room
- Jason Trachtenburg at Pete’s Candy Store
- Spaghetti Eastern Electro Dub at Silvana
- Spaghetti Eastern Electro Dub at Youth Ethel’s
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, April 20 (Easter)
- Barry Can’t Swim, Paula Tape, Beewack at Brooklyn Steel
- Jagged Edge at Brooklyn Paramount
- Asake at Terminal 5
- Capstan, True North, Colorblind, Not Enough Space at the Meadows
- Ebo Taylor, Pat Thomas at Webster Hall
- The Pharcyde at Brooklyn Bowl
- Buckethead at Sony Hall
- One or Eight at Racket NYC
- NYC Ska Orchestra w. DMC at City Winery NYC
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Sea Monster, SoulCake, Crazy Mary at Parkside Lounge
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Red Lion