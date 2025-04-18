The Life & Work of Elvis Costello: ‘It’s All About the Here & Now’

A visual artist debuts.

Since the late 1970s, Elvis Costello has been hailed as one of the best rock singer-songwriters of our time. Many of his songs, such as “Pump It Up,” “Radio, Radio,” “Accidents Will Happen,” “Alison,” and “Watching the Detective,” have become cultural touchstones.

But another aspect to Costello’s creativity has emerged: he has begun a concurrent career as a visual artist, and for that, he will appear at an art exhibition of his work on May 3 at Wentworth Gallery in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Although this may initially seem like a drastic departure from his music career, Costello notes that his visual art frequently references his song titles or record sleeves. “It’s really all part of the same story – it’s just a different way of looking at it,” he says during a recent video call.

“Some of them tell a story,” he says of these artworks. “Obviously, some are parodies or subversions of record sleeves and pulp novels, and some of them are just sort of representations of something from a dream or a memory.”

Costello explains he learned a lot about this craft from the artists who have created the artwork for his album covers. “I’ve worked with a lot of really good graphic artists and layout artists,” he says. “I’ve been fortunate in collaborating with people who are able to do kind of bold things.”

He singles out Barney Bubbles as a particular influence: “He did all of the early sleeves up to Imperial Bedroom [1982]. The artwork of the cover was so important to the identity of that record. I got to watch him work, and that was an education in itself. I’m not saying I’m capable of rendering things the way he did, but what I loved was the way he’d do some allusion to a famous painter’s work, but done in a witty way, so I saw that it could be playful.”

This was a crucial thing for Costello to re-learn after his early experiences with experimenting with creating visual art. “Like all school kids, you paint when you have lessons and you have fun doing it, and they tell you you’re doing it wrong and you sort of lose confidence in doing anything. That’s quite the way it is about a lot of things in school,” he says.

Tapping back into an open-minded approach is something that applies to both his music and his visual art. “When you play music, you have to remember to literally play as you do as a child,” he says. “You have to retain that if there’s going to be any of the freedom that drew you to the medium in the first place. And the same seems to be true of visual work: you have to just be prepared to get your hands dirty in a way that I haven’t since I was a child. It’s good to be a kid and mess with the medium, the way you do when you’re writing songs, [when] you have to play and let yourself make mistakes, and then try to bring order to those mistakes, or maybe the mistakes are interesting.”

Initially, Costello created art using a stylus on a screen. “Some very, very renowned painters use that medium, as well, so I didn’t feel as if I was cheating that much,” he says with a smile. “But I will be honest that the electric stylus allows you to imitate physical techniques that I haven’t mastered, so that allows me to explore what the texture would be if I was good with pastels or charcoal or something.” (With a laugh, he admits that if he did try those particular techniques, “I’d probably just end up with just black hands and fingerprints on my face!”)

Art by Elvis Costello

Costello agreed to set up art exhibits after sending samples of his work to Christian O’Mahony, Wentworth Gallery’s owner. O’Mahony invited Costello to New Jersey to discuss options, and that meeting impressed Costello. “He took the time before we had even made an agreement to actually render [my artwork] in the medium so they looked really as vivid as they could do, and hung them on the wall next to other artists’ work. It was curious to walk in and just see it as somebody else might do. And I thought, ‘Well, they look well enough up there.’”

That experience also encouraged Costello to expand his repertoire beyond using the stylus. “Last summer, I did a number of actual paintings with a brush and experimented with different mediums – oil and acrylic. I had to lay them out on the canvas, so they did involve some sketching. I found that very, very enjoyable,” he says.

He has since continued on in this manner, completing five more works recently. This has reinforced the parallels he sees between this type of creative work and his approach to music: “Some of them were more exact, and some of them were done real rhythm – like the difference between singing a ballad and playing a rhythmic song where you have a bit of freedom just to stretch for maybe just a few changes,” he says. “It’s the same thing.”

Recently, Costello has begun carrying around a sketchbook so he can create pen and ink work, such as portraits; the exhibit at Short Hills will include some of this type of art that he finished just this past Christmas.

He plans to continue being open to exploring all the different ways he can approach his visual art. “There are lots of different ways to combine the mediums,” he says, then adds with a chuckle, “If I could find a way that a painting could sing, then I would really be in big, wouldn’t I? That would be something!”

Besides the Short Hills show on May 3, Costello also has another exhibit set at the Wentworth Gallery at Tysons Galleria in the Washington, D.C. area on May 31, and he says he’s open to the idea of putting on more art shows in the future.

“I’m not setting what I can achieve with these paintings on that same level [as my music], but there is a relationship,” he says. “I tried to execute the things I’ve done as well as I can. It’s like when you play a show in a town where you’re not known and there’s nobody in the balcony; you can lose heart from that, or you can say, ‘Well, I’m not playing for those empty seats. I’m playing for the people who have come.’”

This attitude is in line with the extremely modest appraisal Costello makes of his accomplishments overall. “I think the nature of my career in music has been, I seem to be relatively well known, and my name will be cited, but people won’t know many of my songs, if any of them. That’s no bad thing, because they’re all still to be discovered. I’ve come to terms with it over the years: that I wasn’t suited to being a mass market pop star. I was that briefly in Europe for about 18 months in the late seventies and I didn’t fare well with that definition. I was uneasy with it, and uneasy with the confinement of it, musically.”

Costello is being humble: to date, he has released 32 studio albums, all of which have received critical acclaim. He has collaborated extensively with other significant musicians across a wide range of musical genres, including Paul McCartney, Allen Toussaint, The Roots, and The Brodsky Quartet, among others. He’s won several prestigious awards, including two Grammys. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016.

Looking back over his career, Costello notes how there have been hints that he would one day add “fine artist” to his list of accomplishments. “There’s actually a lot of references to painting in the songs I wrote in the nineties,” he says, sharing that this has been a natural progression for him: “I’ve spent a lot of daylight hours in art galleries. When you’re young, you tend to just go out after the show and go mad somewhere, then you sleep the day away until the next show, or you’re traveling to the next show, but as I’ve gotten older, I make better use of the daytime hours.”

He says he hopes that people will like the work that he displays at the gallery shows – but he’s also not hung up about it, just as he doesn’t worry about how his music will be perceived in the future. “I don’t really care about legacy because I won’t be here,” he says. “I think it’s all about the here and now. It’s not about tomorrow; it’s about the next thing, and I’m lucky that there is a next thing.”

