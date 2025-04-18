Twin Shadow Touches Upon His Emotional ’80s Revival

After you get through this holiday weekend, there is a special concert you must go to (if you are over the age of 16). On Tuesday, Twin Shadow is performing ‘in the round’ in The Hall at Elsewhere in Brooklyn for celebrate the release of his album, Georgie. In his own words, the night is going to be ‘very special,’ and you can read why here.

It’s 2010 and something is brewing in the studio with George Lewis Jr., also known as Twin Shadow. That ‘something’ was eccentric, unique, and a rock opus, if you will.

Twin Shadow made his entrance on the music scene as a solo artist that year with the eighties-tinged Forget – an album that placed him in high regard with both critics and fans. It was an escape not only for him as an artist, but for his listeners, as well. His vocals were an early introduction to whisper singing before Billie Eilish made it a popular thing. The title track, “Forget,’ as well as “Tyrant Destroyed” and “While We’re Dancing,” are just a few examples of how the 1980s music scene and the likes of The Cure and Depeche Mode crept into Twin Shadow’s lush debut. However, those influences have remained throughout his career.

Over the last 15 years of his career, Twin Shadow’s fans saw the ups and downs of his musical prowess. Many call Forget their favorite of his, meaning that they considered some of his albums afterward underwhelming, but that did not stop him from creating art – even through two major accidents. A 2012 motorcycle accident helped create that year’s Confess album, and a 2015 tour bus crash that left some of his band members in serious condition and left the singer with getting reconstructive hand surgery, played a roll in the creation of 2018’s artsy Caer.

Now on his sixth LP, Georgie, the singer continues exploring classic, almost nostalgic thematic soundscapes, but elevates it with crisp vocals and additional lyrics that take a deep dive into relationships and love, which carries the whole project. Twin Shadow made this album in the middle of finding out that his father was sick, and as he wrapped up the album, he passed. The record quickly took on an entirely different meaning for Twin Shadow following the loss, and, yes, the star has already been through the thick of it at only 42 years of age. He turns everything into a passion project, though, and Twin Shadow is now taking Georgie on the road for a select round of intimate shows, which includes NYC’s Elsewhere Hall on April 22.

The Aquarian’s Robert Frezza sat down with the emotive, eccentric musician to talk about what the new album means to him, how he got back to his roots, and what growing up in a mostly female-dominated household was like.

How did you get involved with music in the first place?

I sang in church, and we had a family friend that was a pop musician in the eighties. He was like a second father to me and I always looked up to him. I always gravitated towards music, ever since I was a kid.



Do you remember the first song you wrote?

I didn’t write my first song until I was 17. I was playing guitar for several years, but I would just jam and improvise songs on the spot.

How have you evolved since your first album, 2010’s Forget?

Forget was a special record. It was years of influence and the love for music created for the world. I had a punk band before Twin Shadow and had recorded music, but I knew this was something special and it felt like a statement.

I really don’t live in my musical past, though. I make big switch ups and leaps because there is so much to explore. It’s important business-wise to make a brand with music, but it seems so limiting to me. I don’t look back much, but I knew that album was special.

Do you think your new album, Georgie, is you going back to your roots? Do you think you’re using your vocals more now as an instrument?

I heard from a lot of people that it is a return to form for me. This album is the first album where I really stood back since I created Twin Shadow. It is very isolating in terms of songwriting. It was the love of the studio, where things can get out of hand, where you can have so many tools. There’s no limit to what you can do on a computer. I put a lot of constraints on myself to make something simple and not go too overboard.

How closely do you hold this album to you? It is dedicated to your father, who we were sad to hear you lost.

I started this album before I knew he was sick. I wrapped up this record when he passed. I have the same sense of care and devotion when I make an album. The poetry of life is that you put two things together in hindsight. There were a lot of things about this record including having my father make the album cover not knowing he was going to pass away. Suddenly, the songs have a different meaning for me and the art takes a different meaning for me, and not to mention the audience. Usually I don’t send my record to my parents until it’s out, so he never heard the record, and that also leaves a thing with me. It’s a dynamic thing.

You grew up in a female-dominated household. Did that help you get in touch with your feelings to help you write lyrics?

Probably! I don’t know how anyone survives with only men around. I learned a lot from my sisters, and I don’t know any other reality, so it helped in a lot of different ways.

Your videos have always been unique. Do you enjoy the process of making them?

I love it. I was on Warner Bros. Records for a while and we had bigger budgets to make stuff. I wish I had bigger budgets now, but bigger budgets often create a lot of confusion and dilute the vision. Whereas when you have no money to make something, you are so true to your vision, and you are figuring out how to work out your vision for nothing, so you really lean into the symbolism and meaning behind everything. Film is my favorite medium, and, in a way, even more so than music. Music is what I was bred to do, but I do love everything that has to do with film, though.

Your style is exceptional. Where do you draw inspiration for it?

I really don’t follow fashion. I am interested in it to a certain degree and I’ve done fashion show scores. Sometimes I think my fashion is horrible. I feel like I’m 30,000 people at once and let anything come to the surface.

What’s next for you? What is on deck?

We are doing some shows including April 22 at Elsewhere in New York City. We will be doing it in the round. I’ll be playing with a pedal steel guitar player. It’s going to be very special and very intimate.

