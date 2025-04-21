Home
Live Events
Going On In NYC
Four young girls perform on a stage. The one on the left, closest to the camera, is singing into a mic and playing an electric guitar. The girl behind her is wearing a hat and sitting behind a drum kit. The next girl has short hair and cat whiskers painted on her face while she holds a bass guitar. The furthest to the right is another girl wearing a pink beret and playing guitar behind a mic stand.
The Linda Lindas at Irving Plaza on 4/27/22 / Everynight Charley

Excellent Live Music Choices in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance. 

Monday, April 21

  • Flo, Chxrry22 at Brooklyn Paramount
  • NAO, Bellah at Terminal 5
  • Chiodos, Hawthorne Heights, Emmure, the Callous Daoboys at Webster Hall
  • The Used, the Funeral Portrait at Irving Plaza
  • The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
  • Luca & the Leftovers at Skinny Dennis
  • Kris Lefcoe, Emily Frembgen, Clare O’Kane at Berlin
  • Hudson Freeman, Grant Haley, Jeff Petescia at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
  • T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Carl Banks at the Red Lion

Tuesday, April 22

  • The Linda Lindas, Pinkshift at Brooklyn Steel
  • Flo, Chxrry22 at Brooklyn Paramount
  • The Used, Keep Flying at Irving Plaza
  • CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Circa Waves, Friday Pilots Club, Maddy Davis at Webster Hall
  • Ferg, N3WYRKLA, Hunter at Racket NYC
  • Twin Shadow, Vines at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Dave Hill at le Poisson Rouge
  • Sean Kershaw Trio at Cowgirl Seahorse
  • Torture and the Desert Spiders at Baker Falls
  • Good Luck Mountain at the 11th St. Bar
  • Rocky Billop, Nikita Lev, Frances Baker, Matilda Marigolds at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
  • NY Blues Rockets at Sour Mouse NYC

Wednesday, April 23

  • Lucy Dacus, Katie Gavin, jasmine.4.t at Radio City Music Hall
  • Machine Head, In Flames, Lacuna Coil, Unearth at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Magdalena Bay, Sam Austins at Terminal 5
  • Brad Mehldau at 92NY
  • Orla Gartland, Fightmaster at Webster Hall
  • Gigi Perez at Irving Plaza
  • Blindside at the Gramercy Theatre
  • CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso at the Bowery Ballroom
  • John Oates, Elliot Greer at Sony Hall
  • Garcia Peoples, Elkhorn, Zachary Cale at Union Pool
  • Kelley Swindall, Diane Gentile, Dina Regine at the 11th St. Bar
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
  • Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn

Thursday, April 24

  • Lucy Dacus, Katie Gavin, jasmine.4.t at Radio City Music Hall
  • Meshuggah, Cannibal Corpse, Carcass at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Melissa Etheridge, Joss Stone at Prudential Hall
  • ONEW at the Town Hall
  • Kevin Kaarl at Terminal 5
  • Youth Lagoon, Memory Pearl at Warsaw
  • Gang of Four at Sony Hall
  • Blk Odyssy, Niara Sterling at the Adam Space Academy of Music
  • Ferg, N3WYRKLA, Hunter at Webster Hall
  • Matt Hansen at Irving Plaza
  • Fabiana Palladino, Yves Jarvis at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Kingfishr at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Iann Dorr, Blaxian at Racket NYC
  • Taylor Mac at Pangea Cabaret Room
  • Uwade, Marem Ladson at Baby’s All Right
  • Ider, Fire Swimmer at the Sultan Room
  • Ours, Damien Musto, Rani & Asteria at the Bowery Electric
  • Eldorado Slim at the Cutting Room
  • Takuya Kuroda at le Poisson Rouge
  • Rich Pagano + the sugarCane at the Bitter End
  • The Oz Noy Jazz Quartet at the Bitter End
  • Greg Humphreys & Friends at the Bitter End
  • Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
  • Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar