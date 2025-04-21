Excellent Live Music Choices in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, April 21

Flo, Chxrry22 at Brooklyn Paramount

NAO, Bellah at Terminal 5

Chiodos, Hawthorne Heights, Emmure, the Callous Daoboys at Webster Hall

The Used, the Funeral Portrait at Irving Plaza

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

Luca & the Leftovers at Skinny Dennis

Kris Lefcoe, Emily Frembgen, Clare O’Kane at Berlin

Hudson Freeman, Grant Haley, Jeff Petescia at Arlene’s Grocery

Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool

T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Carl Banks at the Red Lion

Tuesday, April 22

The Linda Lindas, Pinkshift at Brooklyn Steel

Flo, Chxrry22 at Brooklyn Paramount

The Used, Keep Flying at Irving Plaza

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso at the Bowery Ballroom

Circa Waves, Friday Pilots Club, Maddy Davis at Webster Hall

Ferg, N3WYRKLA, Hunter at Racket NYC

Twin Shadow, Vines at the Hall at Elsewhere

Dave Hill at le Poisson Rouge

Sean Kershaw Trio at Cowgirl Seahorse

Torture and the Desert Spiders at Baker Falls

Good Luck Mountain at the 11th St. Bar

Rocky Billop, Nikita Lev, Frances Baker, Matilda Marigolds at Arlene’s Grocery

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

NY Blues Rockets at Sour Mouse NYC

Wednesday, April 23

Lucy Dacus, Katie Gavin, jasmine.4.t at Radio City Music Hall

Machine Head, In Flames, Lacuna Coil, Unearth at Brooklyn Paramount

Magdalena Bay, Sam Austins at Terminal 5

Brad Mehldau at 92NY

Orla Gartland, Fightmaster at Webster Hall

Gigi Perez at Irving Plaza

Blindside at the Gramercy Theatre

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso at the Bowery Ballroom

John Oates, Elliot Greer at Sony Hall

Garcia Peoples, Elkhorn, Zachary Cale at Union Pool

Kelley Swindall, Diane Gentile, Dina Regine at the 11th St. Bar

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues

Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn

Thursday, April 24