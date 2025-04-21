John Oates’ Human Connection

Have you ever wanted to know what makes John Oates, John Oates?

John Oates was in good spirits when he popped onto our screen last week, content and prepared to chat via Zoom about his return to the Big Apple with more music in his ever-growing arsenal than ever before. He is wickedly talented, and highly awarded as such, known for storytelling through song and voice, as well as riff and note, with immense conviction and utter sincerity. He has grown over time in a personal sense, but also an artistic one, and he is keen on shining a soulful light on the music and artists that have influenced him through his own spins on classics, favorite deep cuts of his and others, and a lifetime of musical memories. There is a level of comfort to John Oates’ solo singer-songwriter work that cannot be overlooked, and we admire the Philly-raised, Nashville-based artist for such.

It was a joy to catch up with our ‘ol pal about such intricate tributes and inspirations, as well as utmost originality, that seeps into studio records and live shows alike.

John, in just a few days you will be back here in New York to play at Sony Hall, which is such a great space. It’s pretty intimate and a special to see a show there as a fan. That being said, you’ve played stages of many sizes, but I still feel like a venue such as Sony Hall, and other regional, smaller club settings, really work well with your solo work. What are you looking forward to the most about playing these shows in these types of spaces?

Well, I’ve been touring with what I’m calling an ‘acoustic quartet’ for an evening of songs and stories for a few years now, and we have been very specific about playing venues that are small, intimate, musical spaces where you can really communicate with the audience. That is what the show is about. There’s a lot of storytelling. I try to give the songs some kind of background and context of how they were written, share the inspiration and maybe who might have influenced me. I weave together not only my solo material and a few Hall & Oates songs, as well, but I weave together songs that made me, too, and songs that are almost a part of the show now at this point. I play some songs that, as a kid, were the type of things that I heard, listened to, and were influenced by and informed the way I think about music. I think it’s interesting, and what I hope the audience does is, when they hear a song by perhaps another artist who I listened to as a kid, and then when they hear a song that I’ve written more recently, they say, “Oh, now I get it. I see where he is coming from.” What it does is put all the pieces together in people’s minds about who I really am as a musician, because over the years, many people just know me as formerly as part of Hall & Oates, and that’s not who I am 100%. It’s part of me, of course, but it’s not all of me, and so these shows are a more pure way of me expressing myself.

On your latest record, Reunion, which puts your musicality on full display, my favorite song is “Dance Hall Girls.” It is sonically captivating and simple, yet complex at moments when you dig into your well-developed Americana warmth. On your end, though, if you had to pick a song or two from this album, or even your entire catalog, and be like, ‘This is me in a nutshell,’ is there even a chance that you could decide?

It’s interesting that you chose that song because, first of all, I love that song, but I’m not sure if you know this or not: I did not write that.

I know, but you have captivated listeners with your take on it.

Thank you. Here’s why it’s so meaningful for me and why I put it on this particular album: when I graduated from college, my dream was to go to Europe, and busk around Europe with a backpack and a guitar, which I did. I was there for almost four months. On my last stop, I was kind of itching for something. I thought, “Maybe I should get back.” I didn’t know what to do, honestly. I had no ties. I had thought that maybe I’d just stay in Europe, and I had no idea whether I was going to even come back to the States, but I went to Amsterdam, and in those days, there were record shops where you could play vinyl there. You could go into a little booth and you could put headphones on and you could kind of preview the record before you bought it, basically. I went in there and I put this record on. It was Fraser & DeBolt. It was their debut album. They were from Montreal. It was a female and a male duet duo. I put the record on and I heard that song, “Them Dance Hall Girls,” and I almost started crying. Just the sound of that song made me want to go back. Somehow, it kind of said, “Wait a minute, John, you’ve been gone too long. You really need to go back and do something.” I didn’t know what that was going to be, but I did it, and that’s why that song is so meaningful to me.

People do love that song, though, and it definitely resonates with a lot of people. It’s one of those songs that if people say, “Hey, is there a song that you wish you would’ve written?” That would be one of them, for sure.

I’ve adored the way that you interpret that song, but now that you’ve shared the story behind it with me? Well, that just furthers how much I love it. The tone of the song is just all-encompassing, and the tracks sets a great stage for vocally while painting the overarching picture of what the song is, what it could be. It’s easy to digest offhand, but if you have the time to sit and listen to it like I do, you can really pick it apart. The layers that you bring to it are evident.

Thanks, that’s a great review. You should write all my reviews[Laughs]. You’re really good! The musicianship on that song is beyond, and part of that is Paul Franklin, the great Paul Franklin. He is pretty much acknowledged as one of the best pedal steel players in the world. He’s out on the road and plays with Vince Gil most of the time, but now he’s out with Chris Stapleton. That song also features Sierra Hall on mandolin. I don’t know if you know who she is, but she is just a genius. She’s amazing. Guthrie Trap is on the second guitar for that song, and he has been a good buddy of mine for years and years. He is one of the great guitar players of all time. The musicianship is on such a high level and it’s this interweaving practice that they have within how they listen to each other. The whole package is there on that song and I really do appreciate it.

See, I wasn’t even gonna play that song in the show, but now I’m going to, so there you go!

I’m so glad people love “Dance Hall Girls,” because it really was my immediate favorite off of Reunion. Still, I think that the song you did with the Adam Ezra Group that came out this year, “Truth in the Wine,” is one that I think kind of hearkens back to what you’re saying about how musicians work together and how building a song is integral to how it resonates with an audience. Te way that the Adam Ezra Group and John Oates come together on “Truth in the Wine,” to me, is a really pertinent aspect of the importance of camaraderie and connection regarding a piece of art.

I love Adam. In fact, there’s another song that Adam and I wrote on the Reunion album, which is “All I Am.” We co-wrote it, and that’s why I love it [Laughs]. It’s very much in the same style as “Dance Hall Girls.” Adam’s fantastic.

You’re bringing up these points and we’re talking about how with this music, there are obviously certain songs that will resonate with you more than others. Everything that I try to do is intentional. I don’t just hear a song and think, “Oh, well, that’s a cool song, I’ll just put it on my album.” Nah, I don’t do that. There’s always a connection, and most of the time it starts with the human connection, the connection between actual people, because that’s where it all emanates from, and that’s where it all starts. The players, the co-writers, they are all people who somehow have an affinity for each other, and that’s the core of it all. From there, you build on it within the work, the craftsmanship, the recording, the playing, and all that stuff. It can’t start without the intimate connection between the people who create it and write it, though, and then with the people who bring it to life.

It’s all woven together. That thoughtfulness is key, as well, and something that I do believe elevates the flow of a tracklist or set list. It is clear that you take the time to approach each moment and song as your own, whether it is or not, and yet you do so in a way that fits within a record’s individual roots or a concert’s respective vibe. Still, you allow each and every person to connect with what is being played, whether they were in the studio making it with you or are simply dropping the needle to listen to your records cover-to-cover as a fan.

That’s a very old school approach, and back in the days when the album was King, it was important to have a flow, to have a sequenced that flowed. Sequencing an album is a skill and an art in a way, because, I don’t know if you’re aware of this or not, but even going into the more technical side of sequencing an album, when you have an album on vinyl, there is a limit to the amount of time that you can put on the record. So as the needle gets closer and closer to the middle of the vinyl, the grooves get smaller because they’re spinning faster, which means the circle is smaller. So, you can’t put a loud song as one of the last songs on the side of a vinyl album, because the needle can jump out of the groove. It’s a whole thing; there’s a lot to it. Back in the day when we were really making vinyl albums, which is how I came up, you would think hard on these things and they would make for serious considerations when you were putting a flow together for an album.

You did that well on Arkansas, and Reunion, of course, which are some favorites that I always listen to in order.

Arkansas was even more about my rootsy influences and less of my original songwriting. Reunion is all about the original songwriting.

Even when you’re flipping a vinyl record over from the A side to the B side, in a narrative sense, you have to pay attention to the way the story ends, or pauses, at that place when you have to get up and flip it over to continue the musical story on the other side.

Right! We’re getting kind of deep with this.

I love it.

It is very cool. This is very cool.

Reunion came out on vinyl and on CD for all of us who still love the physicality of music and the packaging of an album. Thank you for doing that. For people who do pay attention to that approach to making a record, like yourself, I think that that’s part of what keeps the beauty of the album concept alive.

For sure. From the very beginning I knew that a lot of these songs are older songs; some songs were recorded in the nineties or in the early 2000s, so I just didn’t have a place for everything. I didn’t have one complete package to put them all in. This Reunion album is, in a sense, kind of a compilation of songs that I felt like me and were really good, but I didn’t know what to do with them. Then, all of a sudden, they all kind of coalesced and came together.

Then there is the whole idea of playing live and coming up with a show. The flow of a show is also something you have to have to work at, and it is something you discover as you play. I mean, I’ve been playing this show, as I said, for so long now that I have a very good sense of how it works within the scheme of a planned set list, but there are still options. All of a sudden, someone might shout out some certain song from the audience and we try to play that, or maybe the energy is getting a little down, and then we might say, “Let’s kick it up a little bit and go into something a little bit more uptempo,” or whatever. That is just something that you learn how to do after being on stage for years and years.

Now, I don’t know if you’ve answered this in the past, John, but you have a solo song called “Change of Season,” and you have a book of the same title; I’ve always been curious about how that came to be the memoir, from the song title, and how those two work together even as two separate entities and from two different times of your life: 2008 for the song’s release on 1000 Miles of Life and 2017 for your book.

“Season of Change” was written in the late eighties when I was going through a divorce. Not only was I going through a divorce, but the divorce was a catalyst for a change of my whole entire lifestyle. I was living in New York and in Connecticut, and I also wasn’t really working with Daryl [Hall] at the time. We weren’t touring and I needed to make a whole change in my life. That’s where that song came from. It says it as clear as can be: “I needed a change of season. I needed a little springtime in the fall.” What I did was basically uproot myself from here on the East Coast and move to Colorado. As I said, I got divorced, and then I met my current wife there. I had a kid and built a house. I did all the things that I didn’t do in the 20 years prior, because I started touring in 1972 and I toured straight until 1986 or 1987 without stopping. I had never ever stopped, so I had no real personal life at all, and whatever personal life I did have was messed up [Laughs]. I wanted to leave it all behind and start over again, and that’s what that song’s about, so it just seemed like an appropriate title for the book because the book covered that and was about that. It was about shedding the skin of the old John, the seventies and eighties pop guy, and realizing there was another side of me that I had left behind. I wanted to rediscover it and I wanted to move forward in my life, so “Change of Season” just seemed to be the right title for that book.

Absolutely. That song is yours, that story is yours, and this life is yours. I’m glad I got to ask that, having loved the song and read the book. Now I know that the titles came about organically, because they are both a reflection of yourself, both in a certain time frame and on a larger scale.

Now you’re opening up a can of worms here for me, because I forgot about “Change of Season.” I have not played that in a really long time and I think I might want to play it now – not necessarily in New York, but that’s ok, because I have something else planned for next year with more of a full band type of thing. I’ll relearn that one for it. I’ve got so many songs, I don’t remember ’em all [Laughs].

You have such a catalog to choose from, including your inspired and personal covers, so I don’t envy having to choose from it, but I know it will all be enjoyed nonetheless.

It’s a good problem to have, trust me [Laughs]. It’s better than not having enough songs!

