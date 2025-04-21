Spotlight: Dark Force Fest to Bring Goth, Industrial, & Post-Punk to Parsippany

A three day goth and industrial music takeover? A whole weekend dedicated to diving into the vampiric depths of the truly alternative? A community of both classic and modern hardcore metalheads? All of that and more is what Dark Force Fest plans to do once again, and in a castle in Parsippany, New Jersey.

The infamous Sheraton Parsippany castle just about an hour outside of New York City is about to be overtaken by the rousing industrial community, including bands, DJs, presentations, cosplayers, vendors, live bats (Don’t tell Ozzy!) and other creatives that share an infatuation with the darkness. From the hotel rooms to the ballrooms to every jam-packed hallway in between, Dark Force Festival will be experienced. Tattoos, NJ Batman, gothic and celtic gifts, poetry and forums… the opportunities to immerse yourself in the gothic and industrial is endless at this acclaimed weekend-long event.

A few of the bands taking the stage include Stabbing Westward, Convenant, Nitzer Ebb, Abstinence, Dawn of Ashes, The Long Lost, Stoneburner, and Totpunkt.

And, yes, that’s right – this expansive dark festival is right here in the sunny Garden State, and you’re invited! Tickets, passes, and schedules are out now on the festival’s website. You can attend Friday, Saturday, and/or Sunday, mosh and scream along to original music, shop everything from art to medicine, and see displays of art, explanations of history, and entertaining sideshow acts. It’s a must go for those with roots in the post-punk underworld, so to speak, and for those just dipping a toe in. You’ll have a blast, make connections, meet people, and discover more than you ever thought possible; all thanks to VampireFreaks, the 15-year-old company who leads the way in terms of this blackened subculture and put this convention on annually.