Spotlight: WPU’s Spring Jazz Room Series

All shows part of the Jazz Room Series will be performed live at Shea Center for Performing Arts at William Paterson University in Wayne, NJ. For more info on the series and the events held at WPU, click here: wp-presents.org.

William Paterson University is home to the Living Jazz Archive, which includes the personal music archive of legendary trumpeter and educator Clark Terry, as well as the archives of Thad Jones, James Williams and Michael Brecker. The Living Jazz Archive provides students, researchers, and visitors with the opportunity to explore original jazz manuscripts and other materials that are an important part of jazz history.

Christian McBride & Bill Charlap Duo: Sunday, April 27, at 3:00 p.m.

This performance features two jazz giants who have rarely performed together and never toured together. Bassist Christian McBride is a nine-time Grammy Winner and Artistic Director of the Newport Jazz Festival and Artistic Director at Jazz House Kids. McBride’s wife, Melissa Walker, founded, and is President of, the Montclair-based non-profit.

Bill Charlap is one of the world’s foremost pianists. With Tony Bennett, Charlap won a 2016 Grammy Award for their album, “The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern.” His latest album, “And Then Again,” was released this past August.

Preceded by Sittin’ In Meet the Artist session, which takes place one hour prior to the performance and gives audience members an opportunity to interact with the performers.

Tickets: $33, seniors $30. [Venue Note: No sitting in meet the Artist for this one.]

Will Downing: Friday, May 9, at 8:00 p.m.

R&B, soul and jazz singer Will Downing has released 22 studio albums and served as a backing vocalist on releases by Mariah Carey, Gerald Albright, Regina Belle and many more. His new EP, “Luscious,” was released in November.

Tickets: $55, $65, $75 [Venue Note: Purchasing tickets in advance strongly recommended.]