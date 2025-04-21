“Outstanding,” “soulful,” “brilliant,” “power and precision;” these are just some of the ways we described The Brothers’ first of two Madison Square Garden concerts last week in our exclusive review. Looking at these photos that were captured live in the midst of all the classic, nostalgic, honorable action… those words and phrases come to mind once more. What a rousing return!

Reviving Allman Brothers hits, seminal deep cuts, and more, was a brotherhood of musicians with their own personal ties to the beloved jam band: Jaimoe, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge, Marc Quinones, Joe Russo, Isaac Eady, Reese Wynans, and a smattering of other talented, connected musicians.

Photos by Ehud Lazin