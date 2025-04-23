LANDMVRKS – Changing Everything

Unbelievably raw, modern, intercontinental metalcore from a French five-piece… get on it.

LANDMVRKS are a hardcore band from France that have really been shaking things up. Their new album, The Darkest Place I’ve Ever Been, is set to release on Friday, April 25, and it’s going to be big. It’s an incredible record that fuses metalcore, nu-metal, and even some hip-hop elements into the hardcore music they make so well. And, despite being a band for almost 10 years, this is the most fresh they have ever sounded. The hardcore scene needs this album; it’s astounding,

We had the chance to sit down with guitarist Nicolas Exposito to discuss everything from the new record to the French hardcore scene to even our mutual friends, Killswitch Engage! Check it out:

Your new album, The Darkest Place I’ve Ever Been, is about to drop. How are you feeling? What’s going through your mind?

We’re really excited about this release. It’s been a long time since our last album, so we can’t wait for fans to finally hear what we’ve been working on for years. We’re looking forward to playing new songs live and bringing a whole new show to the stage. We’re more than ready.

Tell us about being a heavy French band. What is the heavy music scene like in France?

The heavy scene in France has grown a lot over the past few years. We’re seeing more and more of our friends touring internationally, stepping things up, playing bigger venues. We’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, and I truly think it’s only going to get better for us and for the French scene in general.

This new album has a feature with Matt Welsh from While She Sleeps on “A Line in the Dust.” How did that collaboration come about?

We’ve known Matt since we toured with While She Sleeps back in 2019, and we’ve always loved his voice. When we wrote “A Line in the Dust,” we wanted a feature with that punk/rock edge – his tone was a perfect fit. We hit him up and he said yes right away. We even worked on some demo ideas with him on the tour bus during a festival. He recorded his vocals once he got home and sent them over. We all loved it instantly.

What was the first band that got you into the post-hardcore/heavy scene?

One of the very first heavy bands I got into was Killswitch Engage. After that, I started learning all the riffs from The Black Dahlia Murder by heart and went deep into anything heavy I could find on Myspace back then – good times [Laughs].

How do you decide which lyrics to write in French versus English?

It mostly comes down to what Flo feels when he’s writing. For rap especially, since he’s been rapping in French for years (even before LANDMVRKS), it just comes more naturally to him in French. It depends on the vibe of the song.

When writing the songs that ended up on The Darkest Place I’ve Ever Been, at what point did you realize you had enough material for a full-length album?

From the start, we set a clear goal: 10 tracks – no intro, no interludes. We probably wrote around 30 demos and picked the best 10. It wasn’t easy to choose, but we wanted the absolute best songs we had. We even finished “Blood-Red” just one day before sending off the final masters. That song was almost scrapped until Flo rewrote the chorus melody, and that changed everything.

What’s your favorite city to play in France? Are there certain places that go crazier in the pit than others?

Honestly, all of them. On our last French headline tour, every single show was insane. The crowd really shows up. They’re just there to have fun and go wild. If I had to pick one, I’d say Paris usually goes the hardest and sings the loudest [Laughs].

You’re currently on tour in the United States with Imminence. How’s that been going?

The tour has been amazing! We’re playing some really nice venues, discovering cities we’ve never played in before, and the bands we’re with are great people. It’s wild to be on the other side of the world and hear fans singing our songs. The U.S. has been showing us a lot of love, and we’re loving it back.

The new album artwork was made by G Mishima (@itsguyguy_). Did you give him direction, or did he come up with the concept after hearing the music?

I’ve known Guillaume for years – we’re both from Marseille. When I reached out, we already had some ideas about the general direction and color palette, but we gave him full creative freedom. I really believe that when you trust an artist, you should let them express themselves without too many constraints. Of course, he knows the band’s visual identity well, so it was easy for him to dive into our world and make it fit.

The chorus on “The Great Unknown” is breathtaking. How do you usually structure your songs? Does it start with a riff, lyrics, or melody?

For “The Great Unknown,” we wanted to change things up. I went to the studio with Kevin, he jumped on the drums, I grabbed my guitar, and we just started playing live and recording whatever came out. That gave us the structure, and we fine-tuned it later while on tour.

Usually, our writing starts with a riff, a chorus idea, or some spark. Once we’ve got a structure, we all come together to see what can be improved or changed. Once it’s solid, we record everything at our studio in Marseille.

“Funeral” closes the album beautifully. How did that song come to be? What’s the inspiration?

We wanted something very simple to end the record – just piano and vocals. What’s crazy is that the vocal take on the album is actually Flo’s demo, recorded in his bedroom. We tried doing a cleaner studio version with a better mic and all, but it didn’t have the same feeling, so we kept that raw 5:00 a.m. demo take. It just felt real.

PRE-ORDER/PRE-SAVE LANDMVRKS’ NEW ALBUM HERE! AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE ON FRIDAY!