Mindfulness, Remembrance, & Music – Conversing with Rick Allen & Lauren Monroe of the Raven Drum Foundation

The Second Annual Raven Drum Foundation Benefit is this Friday in New York City. It will feature live music, a blind auction, an award ceremony honoring the beloved Peter Criss, and will once again raise money for first responders and veterans on their healing journey. Since 2001, the foundation’s mission has been to honor and support the community surrounding those whose livelihood is putting themselves at risk for our safety. Rick Allen, the famously one-armed drummer for Def Leppard, lost that limb in a car accident in 1984. Thanks to first responders, he survived, and very much thrives. He started this organization to return the favor.

As the RDF website states, their approach as an organization “was born from the idea that powerful healing comes from mindful experiences of learning and community interaction.” Through research and experience, they have noted that “when music, intention and healing wisdom all meet on the path of evidence based science and psychology we can harmonize our inner mental and emotional states to effect positive change in all states of wellness and disease.”

This Second Annual benefit concert highlights those factors, offers information and education, and brings people together with mental and physical support being a common cause. (Music, too!) Resilience and diligence is rooted in this, and what RDF does is give a bit of that back through aid.

As Rick posted on Instagram earlier this spring, “On April 25th, RDF will come together with first responder organizations Friends of Firefighters and First Responder Resiliency Inc., to raise funds for proactive resiliency education, counseling, and holistic care programs addressing post-traumatic stress. In addition to performances by an all-star band and a silent auction of rock memorabilia, the Legacy Award will be presented to humanitarian and artist Peter Criss – the original Cat-Man and co-founder of KISS.”

We sat down with co-founders Rick and Lauren Monroe to learn more about this event, their foundation, their award-winner, Peter Criss, and the overall connection to the Big Apple.

We are just three days away from the benefit concert at The Cutting Room. The amount of talent and purpose that the night is going to bring is immense. How has the preparation for it been going?

Rick Allen: If this is anything like the last event, it’s gonna be awesome.

Lauren Monroe: Yeah, and there has been a lot of preparation. Right now, we’re just gathering and finalizing our communications with all of the artists. We’re going over the show details. There’s a lot of organization that goes into this. We’re coming from California, too. We’re really excited to present the whole evening. It’s a wide variety of artists, so it’s a lot of prep, but it’s so fun.

I can only imagine. Like Rick said, too, last year was fantastic. I saw some videos from last year’s benefit – also at The Cutting Room – and everyone seemed to be having the best time. There was levity and light to the performances, but such power lifting up the cause.

Lauren: It was, and we’re really excited to do it again, and particularly to be celebrating the likes of Peter Criss. We feel that he really deserves this award, so we’re excited for Peter, too.

We love the Cat-Man so much over here, especially being New Yorkers. Getting that honor from the Raven Drum Foundation, and in his original stomping ground, is surely heartwarming. How did you come to that decision, as an organization, for Peter Criss to get the Legacy Award? Other than the obvious that he is, in fact, a legend.

Lauren: He’s also a very charitable humanitarian. I think that was so wonderful and refreshing when we met Peter – I mean, Rick has known him for a long time, but when we all reconnected, we were reminded that he’s just a wonderful person. He has been through so much himself, and he now shines a light for other people. At this place in his career, he’s using his platform for good things, and we just really love him for that. We wanted to honor him just for being the person he is, you know?

Of course! With the performances and the actual music being played at the event, having him part of it all just furthers why he is getting this award. He really just checks all the boxes.

Rick: He really does.

Lauren: When we asked him to be a part of this last year, and then this year when we told him about the award, he was really excited. We all want to rally for our first responders, because there is just so much for the ordinary person to know about this cause, what they need, and the suffering that happens in that very close community of people who are always there when we dial 9-1-1. They are consistent. They are always there for us. They go through a lot as far as traumatic events on a regular basis. We are raising money for that, for them, and to help.

This foundation you two started is not just about the first responders, either, but also their families. You use a really great word: community. To show that community their dues, both financial and also moral, is wonderful. Sometimes people take for granted that these first responders are always there, and they’re leaving their family and their friends to help the rest of us.

Rick: It’s true. If it hadn’t been for first responders, I may not be here, so it’s the least I can do to really give back. And, as Lauren suggested, when we are having our worst day, they show up. The first responders are there for us, and I don’t think most of us understand what they have to go through to do what they do.

Lauren: We feel as though it’s not a matter of if or when traumatic events actually start to affect them and their families. They are a constant, so we have to be constant, and this is a powerful way that we can help them. The money Raven Drum Foundation receives goes to the Resiliency Education Conference that we are a part of. We bring our work, which is mind-body connection work for trauma with rhythm and drums. We partnered with Resiliency First, as well, and we bring these programs free of charge to first responders. Another beneficiary of this specific event is going to be Friends of Firefighters, which is a New York-based organization specifically for firefighters. They provide free counseling for first responders and their families. They’re located in Brooklyn and we love them. We worked with them last year, and these services are so needed for our first responders, so we hope people come out and get a ticket for Friday, and if they can’t, they can buy a ticket for a first responder to come, which is awesome.

That is awesome! Thank you for doing that, and for working with these organizations that are serving so many people on so many levels – with drumming and music, of course, and movement and sound, but as also mindfulness, breath work, open communication. The support you offer first responders and veterans is so important, and you offer a range to each individual, as well, because not everyone – nor their experience – is the same. The individual responses to traumatic events and PTS disorders show themselves differently in everyone. Giving options, educating, and working with a variety of organizations is an approach that I have to commend you both for.

Lauren: We know it works. We know there are methods like these that really work. And like you said, not every modality is for everyone, but we know the basic teaching of neuroanatomy, so that people can understand what post-traumatic stress is, and that it’s not a disease. It’s something that you can control and work with. It’s a neurological response to something normal, and what your brain does is learn how to navigate symptoms of it, but it needs to be controlled in a positive way instead of something like drinking or using. There are ways to manage that lean on compartmentalizing and not really looking at the root cause, but once you have skills to manage healthier… that is whole different ball game and people can really change their lives. That’s why we’re here.

That is amazing and powerful, Lauren. People who come out to the event, who donate, and who visit the website, whether they’re directly related to first responders and in-the-know about the community of first responders or not, will take something away from what you are doing and offering.

Lauren: I think it’s just that: community awareness, talking to your first responders, becoming aware that when they leave an event or a crisis, they go to the next one, and the next one, and the next one. Their recovery time needs to be of our interest. We need to care about them because they’re caring about us. I’s just a community that we need to give back to, sort of like the tribe healing the tribe [Laughs], so to speak. We’re happy to talk about this and the needs of first responders at any time, because if we feel it’s really important.

It definitely is. Now, on top of the all-star cast of musicians taking the stage at The Cutting Room, as well as the award going to Peter Criss, there is also a silent auction for music lovers to gravitate towards, so I do hope people go out and get some great pieces. Actually, the last time we spoke with Rick, we talked about the fine art galleries he had, his paintings, and the healing power of art, so hopefully there is some of that seen at the auction!

Rick: I hope so! [Laughs]

Lauren: Later this year we’ll be doing auctions online for people all over. There won’t be any of his art now, but maybe some small things?

Rick: Yes. Maybe we should go gather some tomorrow.

Lauren: Yeah, maybe you should bring some of the art.

Rick: So there will b some there – you just reminded us!

Lauren: We’ll bring some small pieces of his, but later in the year we do have an auction online. We’ll start it in October or November, and that’ll be fun for people to look forward to. That’s actually part of our drumming collective, 12 Drummers Drumming. We’ve done it for quite a few years now and it’s awesome. We get some of the most unique memorabilia from some of the most incredible musicians on the planet, and all of these musicians… they’ve helped us out so much. They’re always very generous with the memorabilia, so we are excited to do that later on in the year. However, we will have a Def Leppard-signed electric guitar, a Fender, that we will be part of the silent auction at The Cutting Room this week, and a snare drum signed by Peter, and some other really cool things.

That is definitely something else to look forward to. There is so much being fit into this one night and under the umbrella of this organization of yours, but it is needed now more than ever. We unfortunately know that there were absolutely devastating wildfires in Southern California not too long ago, which really kicked off the year on the wrong foot. The heroic work of first responders is worth noting and supporting, even sadly within the tragedy of the fires out there.

Rick: Yeah, you’re right. It’s been devastating, and the fire season doesn’t get any shorter here.

Lauren: It is the least we can do. Who we also need to keep in our minds is the 9/11 firefighters. Many of them have passed away because of very serious illnesses due to all of the environmental toxins they had to deal with from that event, and many of them are still struggling with the trauma, and we have to care for them. I have friends of firefighters who work with a lot of 9/11 firefighters and their families, so I never, ever want to forget about them.

Never. Being proactive is key, and as New Yorkers, we know that, so keeping them at the forefront of our mind alongside those that braved the California wildfires is what we are doing. Having the Raven Drum benefit here in New York, with that at hand, is well thought-out by you all.

Lauren: I’m originally from New York. I grew up in Queens. All of my family is there and I grew up around first responders. I didn’t have any directly in my family, but I think every single one of my friends’ parents were first responders. I did have veterans in my family, too, and that is the same mindset – a very consistent mindset that a rescuer has. I just look up to them so much and we needed to bring it all back to New York.

Rick: It’s a true statement: there’s no such thing as an off-duty first responder. During my accident, I had an off-duty nurse and an off-duty cop help me, and they still managed to save my life. They never really turned off. They’re always on duty.

Lauren: I think we all need to be mindful of that.

Rick: That is what we do this for.

