Circa Waves at Webster Hall / April 22, 2025

Fresh off the release of their new album, Death & Love Part I, Circa Waves tore up Webster Hall on Tuesday, April 22. The band sounds the way summer feels: upbeat, cheerful, warm, and just overall a blast – fantastic for a warm evening, and perfect for Earth Day. They managed to translate every emotion that makes them so fun to listen to into the live setting. Even during the more somber moments, Circa Waves always feels hopeful, and at Webster, they reminded us just how much fun life can really be when you’re a true fan of music.

The night started with opener Maddy Davis. She was so incredibly talented. She only played for 30 minutes, but we would have loved it just as much if her set length was doubled. Being a solo artist, she would alternate between slower acoustic songs or full band tracks played on a computer. What really made her special was her voice, though; she has so much charisma and it is heard loud and clear within her singing. Her personality comes through in her vocals effortlessly. She might have been first on the bill, but she has a bright future of headlining shows ahead of her.

Then, at 9:00 p.m., Friday Pilots Club took the stage. Admittedly, I had never heard of them before, but with the first song, they erupted in funk-rock fury and every single cell in my body was engaged. It was astounding. The singer would get on the floor, run up to the barricade, and dance across every square inch that the venue allowed for him. The band stated that they were from Chicago, and they really brought some of that classic Chi scene with them. Every time their hardcore rock edge would subside into a funk-leaning beat, it left us speechless.

Circa Waves got on stage around 10:30 p.m. and lit Webster Hall right up. The biggest compliment we can give the band is that they sound even better than they do in the studio – even more summery and fun. I remember walking to Webster Hall and telling my friend, “Man, I wish this was an outdoor venue.” It was 80 degrees outside and the band played so well, it made me yearn for a Circa Waves live at the beautiful Rooftop Pier 17.

The guitar riffs sounded even more rich in person, their vocals sounded more cinematic, and every member put on a brilliant performance. They are also hilarious. The jokes they made on stage had the entire audience burst out with laughter. The bass player strutted on stage with a shirt that said, “Daddy’s Little Meatball,” which in response, prompted the crowd to chant “meatball” no less than four times throughout the night.

In regard to the new album that they are touring for, simply put, it’s fantastic. We would be shocked if this didn’t appear on multiple album of the year lists. Tracks like “We Made It” and “Like You Did Before” should be setlist staples for the rest of the band’s career. There are so many deeper cuts we didn’t have time to hear live on this night, but would love to, and we’ll be returning to a Circa Waves concert in the future to potentially hear those.

One of the greatest album closer the band has made is “Bad Guys Always Win,” and “Americans Dream” is lyrically empowering and also a masterclass in building emotion throughout a song. We were always going to see Circa Waves on this tour, but with Death & Love being as exceptional as it is, it ensured that we would not, and could not, miss this.

Our only gripe was this: there were a tad too many songs off of 2020’s Sad Happy. Having four songs from it within the set definitely felt like overkill. Fans like myself would definitely prefer deeper cuts from 2023’s Never Going Under, their debut Young Chasers, or their new album, because the music is just so good. The band’s last two albums are some of their best, and Circa Waves always puts their best foot forward. That being said, relying that heavily on Sad Happy was certainly a choice. Young Chasers was the album that goes deep into the band, and seeing two tracks from it live – “Fossils” and “T-Shirt Weather” – really felt like reclaiming our youth. With those tracks and from that album, it just felt like it was what we needed.

Overall, Circa Waves crushed it. There was passion in their playing and they sounded incredible. The entire audience was dancing their asses off. Looking around the venue, even people in the higher balcony were swinging their hips and singing along. Circa Waves managed to engage everyone and it was a treat. With music that’s timeless and a welcoming stage presence, we urge every reader to see this band on tour. It was a standout concert of 2025 thus far.