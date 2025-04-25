Nick Cave: At His Best in Brooklyn

A springtime jaunt with the best and boldest, Mr. Nick Cave? You know we had to be there. On April 17 at Barclays Center, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds headlined with St. Vincent supporting, and it was an out of body experience, a spectacle of alternative and art rock music, and arguably one of the greatest performances of Mr. Cave’s progressive and storied career.

There are too many amazing moments to name, too much greatness to highlight (especially with the latest record, Wild God, in the setlist). Therefore, we’ll let the photos do the talking.

Photos by Ray Lego