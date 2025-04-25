Role Model Takes Boston

Role Model, also known as Tucker Pillsbury, has come a long way since we interviewed him in 2021. At the time, he was just about to hit the road, setting out to open his tour at Irving Plaza. “I don’t know how I got here, but it’s incredible,” he had told us in regard to selling out the NYC venue (and being über grateful for such). Now, in 2025, he just wrapped yet another tour – aptly titled No Place Like Tour – and closed it in Boston at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on April 23. Not only did this tour including many more dates than that fateful tour four years ago, but it also featured rooms that were double in size (or more than double, in the case of NYC versus Boston).

We’re proud of Role Model and the cool, modern, stylish indie pop/rock music he keeps on making. Photographer and friend Ehud Lazin captured the way he brought that all to life for this riveting gallery:

Photos by Ehud Lazin