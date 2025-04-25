Home
The Best Live Music in NYC This April Weekend

Everynight Charley Crespo
Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, April 25

  • Magdalena Bay, Sam Austins at Terminal 5
  • Beach Bunny, Pools Kids, Jayla Kai at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Toney Handsome, Bella Fiasco at Brooklyn Steel
  • Vieux Farka Touré, Saha Gnawa at ​Brooklyn Bowl
  • The Mary Wallopers, Jamie Webster at Warsaw
  • Alice Donut, Victim’s Family, Nasalrod at Brooklyn Monarch
  • Mike Bahia at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Sunflower Bean at Rough Trade NYC
  • Rick Allen and Lauren Monroe, Peter Criss, Bernard Purdie, Joe and Albert Bouchard, Corky Laing at the Cutting Room
  • Steven Page at le Poisson Rouge
  • Nick Hakim at First Unitarian Congregational Society
  • Uwade at Baby’s All Right
  • The Wild Feathers at the Sultan Room
  • Lael Neale at Public Records
  • Cloakroom, Knifeplay, Luster, High., Magic America at Market Hotel
  • Matthew and the Atlas, Joel Porter at Cafe Wha?
  • Chris Bergson Band at the Bitter End
  • Rusty Truck at Hill Country Barbecue Market
  • Strange Majik at Catalyst Records
  • Fool’s Mate, Josh Vazquez at Pete’s Candy Store
  • Gilanares, Sarah Katherine Lawless, Sara Devoe at Sour Mouse
  • JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern
  • Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
  • Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, April 26

  • Ghostface Killah, Cappadonna, Inspectah Deck at the Apollo Theater
  • Alice Donut, Very Pleasant Neighbor, Babe the Blue Ox at Brooklyn Monarch
  • Whirr, Nothing, Swervedriver, the Pains of Being Pure at Heart, Lucid Express, Her New Knife at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Eggy at Webster Hall
  • Joey McIntyre at ​Irving Plaza
  • The Mary Wallopers at Warsaw
  • Sawyer Hill, the Criticals at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Bartees Strange, Ekko Astral at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Magic Sword, Starbenders, Mega Ran at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Suuns at TV Eye
  • Thornhill, Avoid, Ocean Grove, Banks Arcade at the Meadows
  • Terrapin Family Band, Alo at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Young Me and the Moons at Racket NYC
  • Lake, Anna Fox Rochinski, Bobbie Lovesong at Baby’s All Right
  • X-Waldos, Lucky 7, the Hipp Pipps, Too Many Lauras at Parkside Lounge
  • Smoke Break, Bad Therapist, Joey Pepperjack at Hart Bar
  • HiFi w. Richie Scarlet, Emma’s Plight, Lisa Bouchelle at the Bitter End
  • Kieran Murray, Ross Daisomont & Friends, Captain Ronzo & Heidi, Gina Healy & Friends, Stephanie M. Hall at the 11th St. Community Garden
  • Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
  • Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues
  • Fred Thomas at the Blue Note

Sunday, April 27

  • Youssou N’Dour at the Kings Theatre
  • Poison the Well, Glassjaw, Better Lovers, Teenage Wrist at Brooklyn Paramount
  • The Blue Stones, the Darcys at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Magnolia Park, Hot Milk, Savage Hands, South Arcade at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Saetia, On the Might of Princes, Medicinal, TwoWayRadio at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders at City Winery NYC
  • Joaquina at Racket NYC
  • Davy Knowles at the Iridium
  • Willie Nile (acoustic) at the Bowery Electric
  • Bria Salmena, Caroline Strickland at Baby’s All Right
  • IceBlynk, Waves Crashing, Lulu Lewis at Mercury Lounge
  • New Orthodox, Mike Etten, Decimus at Union Pool
  • The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues