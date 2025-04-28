Back in the Day With Pup at Starland Ballroom

PUP has a new album on the way. It is coming out this week, in just four days, on Friday. (Pre-order here!) We love them. We miss them. We cannot wait for more from them. Therefore, in the meantime, we are looking back on some of our best times with the band, which includes this December 2017 concert and its subsequent photo gallery for our then-in-print Say It In Pictures column. Shoutout to Kelsey Ayres who stunned us with these action shots, and the entire The Dream Is Over Tour for making us even bigger fans than we already were at the time.

Photos by Kelsey Hunter Ayres