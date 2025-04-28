End April with Great Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Monday, April 28
- MJ Lenderman & the Wind, Joanna Sternberg at Brooklyn Steel
- Visions of Atlantis at the Meadows
- Swept Away Broadway Reunion Concert at the Bowery Ballroom
- Chiodos, Hawthorne Heights, Emmure, the Callous Daoboys at Webster Hall
- Graham Parker (solo), James Mastro at City Winery NYC
- Fancy Hagood, Abbey Cone at Baby’s All Right
- Zoh Amba at le Poisson Rouge
- Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
- Jack Grace Band at Skinny Dennis
- T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
Tuesday, April 29
- Passion Pit at Deluxx Fluxx
- Deva Premal and Miten at the Town Hall
- MJ Lenderman & the Wind, This Is Lorelei at Brooklyn Steel
- The Cavemen. at Irving Plaza
- Sam MacPherson at the Bowery Ballroom
- The English Beat at City Winery NYC
- Dave Hill at le Poisson Rouge
- Daniel Kleederman (solo), Belle-Skinner, Juno Roome at Union Pool
- aron! at the Speakeasy at the Gin Mill
- James Maddock at the 11th St. Bar
- The Other Planets, Pete Mancini & the Hillside Airmen at Skinny Dennis
- Torture and the Desert Spiders at Baker Falls
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues
- NY Blues Rockets at Sour Mouse NYC
Wednesday, April 30
- Charli XCX, Finn Keane at Barclays Center
- Passion Pit at Deluxx Fluxx
- Samara Joy at Carnegie Hall
- MJ Lenderman & the Wind, Nap Eyes at Brooklyn Steel
- Restless Road, Kelsey Hart at Irving Plaza
- Capstan, Colorblind, True North, Not Enough Space at the Meadows
- Rachel Platten, Ben Abraham, Jojo Dodge at the Gramercy Theatre
- Lambrini Girls, Party Dozen at the Bowery Ballroom
- The English Beat, Jade Bird, Fantastic Cat at City Winery NYC
- Martha Wainwright at le Poisson Rouge
- Corbin, LUCY (Cooper B. Handy) at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Miya Folick, Olivia Kaplan at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Book/Spirit, the Broken Vinyls, Poor York at Berlin
- Adam Lytle, Miles Hewitt, Kyle Avallone at the Sultan Room
- Fly Anakin at Rough Trade NYC
- Eli Bridges, New Moon Acoustic Blues at the 11th St. Bar
- Mulebone at the Ear Inn
- Justin Howl at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Charlie Sub & Sound Dogs at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food
Thursday, May 1
- Charli XCX, Finn Keane at Barclays Center
- Elderbrook, le Youth, Jerro at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Dying Fetus, Cradle of Filth, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Ne Obliviscaris, Undeath, Vomit Forth, Corpse Pile at Palladium Times Square
- Zach Top, Jack Worthington at Terminal 5
- The Damned, the Bellrays at White Eagle Hall
- BADBADNOTGOOD, Baby Rose at the Knockdown Center
- High Vis, Militarie Gun, Pissed Jeans, Age of Apocalypse at Warsaw
- Hope Tala at Irving Plaza
- Fox Stevenson, Yue at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Brenn!, Asiris at the Bowery Ballroom
- Mac Sabbath, Guttermouth, Flummox at le Poisson Rouge
- Obscura, Atheist, Origin, Decrepit Birth, Fractal Universe at the Gramercy Theatre
- Palmyra, Joseph Terrell at Mercury Lounge
- Wine Lips, the Thing at Mercury Lounge
- Gates to Hell at Rough Trade NYC
- Lowertown at Night Club 101
- Sanford at the 11th St. Bar
- Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion
- Charlie Sub & the Sound Dogs at Ethyl’s