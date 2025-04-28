End April with Great Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, April 28

MJ Lenderman & the Wind, Joanna Sternberg at Brooklyn Steel

Visions of Atlantis at the Meadows

Swept Away Broadway Reunion Concert at the Bowery Ballroom

Chiodos, Hawthorne Heights, Emmure, the Callous Daoboys at Webster Hall

Graham Parker (solo), James Mastro at City Winery NYC

Fancy Hagood, Abbey Cone at Baby’s All Right

Zoh Amba at le Poisson Rouge

Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool

Jack Grace Band at Skinny Dennis

T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, April 29

Passion Pit at Deluxx Fluxx

Deva Premal and Miten at the Town Hall

MJ Lenderman & the Wind, This Is Lorelei at Brooklyn Steel

The Cavemen. at Irving Plaza

Sam MacPherson at the Bowery Ballroom

The English Beat at City Winery NYC

Dave Hill at le Poisson Rouge

Daniel Kleederman (solo), Belle-Skinner, Juno Roome at Union Pool

aron! at the Speakeasy at the Gin Mill

James Maddock at the 11th St. Bar

The Other Planets, Pete Mancini & the Hillside Airmen at Skinny Dennis

Torture and the Desert Spiders at Baker Falls

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues

NY Blues Rockets at Sour Mouse NYC

Wednesday, April 30

Charli XCX, Finn Keane at Barclays Center

Passion Pit at Deluxx Fluxx

Samara Joy at Carnegie Hall

MJ Lenderman & the Wind, Nap Eyes at Brooklyn Steel

Restless Road, Kelsey Hart at Irving Plaza

Capstan, Colorblind, True North, Not Enough Space at the Meadows

Rachel Platten, Ben Abraham, Jojo Dodge at the Gramercy Theatre

Lambrini Girls, Party Dozen at the Bowery Ballroom

The English Beat, Jade Bird, Fantastic Cat at City Winery NYC

Martha Wainwright at le Poisson Rouge

Corbin, LUCY (Cooper B. Handy) at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Miya Folick, Olivia Kaplan at the Hall at Elsewhere

Book/Spirit, the Broken Vinyls, Poor York at Berlin

Adam Lytle, Miles Hewitt, Kyle Avallone at the Sultan Room

Fly Anakin at Rough Trade NYC

Eli Bridges, New Moon Acoustic Blues at the 11th St. Bar

Mulebone at the Ear Inn

Justin Howl at Terra Blues

Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Charlie Sub & Sound Dogs at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food

Thursday, May 1