Makin Waves with Lee Mrowicki: ‘The Voice of The Stone Pony’

I have had the honor and pleasure of covering the Asbury Park music scene for 44 years, and the fella who helped me get my start was Lee Mrowicki, the voice of The Stone Pony – the club’s DJ and manager. Lee helped me get interviews with acts to preview Pony shows for the Asbury Park Press. With Lee’s help, I eventually moved from the newspaper’s Youth Page to the front page with a story about the 10th anniversary of The Stone Pony in 1984. For the piece, Lee introduced me to a dozen Sounds of Asbury Park legends, including Southside Johnny Lyon, leader of the Asbury Jukes, the charter Stone Pony house band.

Lee did the same for me when I was assigned by the Press to write about a charity he co-founded, Jersey Artists for Mankind (J.A.M.). Asbury’s version of “We Are the World” featured Bruce Springsteen on guitar and most of the other Asbury music legends whom Lee continued to introduce to me.

Raised in next-door Neptune with many other SOAP legends, Lee gravitated to the AP scene in the 1970s and has been a beloved fixture on it ever since. An avid baseball fan, former player, and longtime scout, Lee also was the coach and infielder of The Pony Express, the Stone Pony’s softball team. The fun Lee had with the team was contagious, especially when they played against Bruce and members, crew, and friends of the E Street Band on the E Street Kings team.

But the thing that I and most people remember best about Lee is his deeply rich, buttery smooth voice, which introduced songs, bands, and announcements from the Pony’s DJ booth.

A DJ on the Asbury Park Press-owned WJLK, Lee was friends with my Pop, Rick Makin, the features editor of the Press from 1972 to 1980 as Bruce rose from local to international star and Asbury became America’s Liverpool; the Pony, its Cavern. Their friendship is why Lee took a chance on me, a high school kid looking for his first professional byline.

In September, that will be 45 years ago. What is amazing is that I still work with Lee. I have the honor and pleasure of presenting the Makin Waves Song of the Week every Wednesday and Friday on his “Radio Jersey” show, which airs from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. weekdays on ThePenguinRocks.com. I curate and he spins in what has remained a beautiful friendship and partnership. (The Penguin also airs Lee’s “Beyond the Palace” show, which focuses on Jersey Shore music).

Given the depth and delight of his many great stories as a fixture within the fabled Asbury Park music scene, it’s no surprise that Lee has produced a book about his merry adventures. Given his awesome speaking voice, it makes sense that the magical memoir is an audio book. I know people are going to enjoy hearing Lee’s tales of the early days of the Pony and his efforts to remain relevant in an historic, but changing scene.

Thank you, Lee, for giving me my start and continuing to work with me. It’s been one of the best parts of my career. And thank you for your love of Asbury Park and its music. It helps make the scene even better. May God bless you, your thoroughly enjoyable book, and its wonderful stories about Asbury Park and its long, storied musical history and heritage. Here’s to makin’ waves with you for many more years to come.

Enjoy the following chat with Lee.

Thank you for mentioning my Pop first among all of the Asbury Park music journalists you shout out to in your book. Despite assigning all the Asbury Park Press interviews with Bruce and Southside from 1972-1980, he’s often overlooked, so many thanks for recognizing him. How did you know my Pop?

I had worked first at the Press before I started at JLK in the circulation department – got to read every newspaper front to back on a daily basis – so I would see him around to say hello.



What Sounds of Asbury Park legends went to Neptune High School with you? From the seniors when you were a freshman to the freshmen when you were a senior. And what do you appreciate most about each of them?

I met Vini Lopez in the halls of Neptune High School because he played some of the dances I would go to. He was a protege of DJ Buzzy Soul, and I knew that Southside Johnny and Garry Tallent were upperclassmen while I was a freshman. Roger Tallent was in my class. I saw Garry and Southside at the Upstage a few times and knew they were the elders of the Asbury music scene.

Who and/or what inspired you to be a DJ?

I was an ardent listener of AM radio when I was young – WINS, WMCA, and W-A-Beatle-C – and when I got older, I listened to the early FM stations – WOR, WABC, and, of course, WNEW – and listened to some of the greats: Murray the K, Dan Daniels, Scott Muni, Rosko. It was them who got me interested. Of course, like many my age, we saw the Beatles on TV and wanted to play guitar like them. After a few attempts at being in bands, I was frustrated and decided when I was at Monmouth to give it a try.

Photo courtesy of Lee Mrowicki

How did Monmouth College and WJLK shape your DJ career?

At Monmouth’s staton WMCX, I got to imitate the DJs I admired for many years as well as learn to record and edit audio. My broadcasting classes were taught by Mr. Tom Dorick, one of my mentors and the morning man at WJLK. I used to get up early and sit in with him every once in a while – little did I know that studio would be my home for five years recording commercials and special programs, culminating with the Radio Concerts we did from The Stone Pony, including the most famous one: the Jukes’ debut concert.

How soon after the Pony opened did you start hanging out there?

The Pony opened in 1974, and me and some friends used to go there that spring as customers, and the Pony was a sponsor of WMCX programming. Back then, the drinking age was 18, so college nights were very popular in the clubs.

How did you come to work with, and at, the Pony?

The Asbury Jukes Radio Concert [on May 30] was my official introduction to the owners and some of the bands that played there that year. After the Jukes broadcast, the owners asked me to work with them, doing more concerts and also recording audio tapes that could be used while bands were on breaks. Originally, there was a jukebox in the corner of the club providing music. One thing led to another, and they asked me to DJ in person.



How and why was the Pony staff a family?

The owners of the club, Jack Roig and Butch Pielka, viewed everyone that worked there as members of the family. It was a unique situation in that we all had one focus, and that was the Pony. We all worked to make each night a success ensuring a good time for all. We all became good friends and, more or less, brothers and sisters.

What musicians, scenesters, and patrons also were like family at The Stone Pony, and why?

The regulars who came to the club knew us all on a familial basis. The musicians and regulars were all part of one, big, happy family with music being the glue that kept us together. And each band had their own fans who came to support them. Jukes fans and Salty Dog fans were so different in the type of music they loved: the Jukes with R&B and soul, and Salty Dog was the top hard rock band in New Jersey and New York at the time.

What was the most memorable moment of airing the Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes record release party in ‘76?

For me, in the plain white WJLK van, it was a unique experience. People kept coming by to see how it sounded as this was totally an event never done before so I had Bruce, Ronnie Spector, Lee Dorsey, and many of the DJs from WNEW-FM checking how things were going. WNEW was originally going to be part of the network of nine stations to air the show, but their management was requiring Bruce to sign a contract that he would appear. Bruce wouldn’t agree, and WJLK was the backup station that Steve Popovich, the guy who signed the Jukes, knew about. Right place, right time.

What is your favorite show at The Stone Pony?

There are many, but one of the most exciting was Jimmy Cliff. When he first walked out, instead of heading for the stage, he walked amongst the crowd, dressed in a black robe like a boxer, then proceeded to get on stage. When he threw off the robe, he was dressed in a John Lennon-white suit! Amazing sight! Since Bruce was doing Jimmy’s song ‘Trapped’ in concert, he jumped up on stage to do that song with Jimmy. What a night!



What is your favorite Bruce appearance at the Pony?

They were all fantastic, but when he brought the band in before the Born in the U.S.A. Tour, people didn’t know what to expect. Lots of assumptions as, instead of headlining, John Eddie became the opening act. The phone booths in the area had huge lines when Bruce’s crew was setting up the stage – tremendously exciting for all.

What and who was Jersey Artists for Mankind, what did you accomplish, and how?

The idea was to focus on New Jersey’s hunger here in our backyard instead of the world’s situation. Eddie Testa wrote a cool song that started the ball rolling. Bobby Bandiera, myself, and Joel Krauss wrote a song that Garry Tallent agreed to produce with the late Tim Ryan. That was “We’ve Got The Love,” which included many New Jersey performers. It sold almost 300,000 copies worldwide, raised some money, and increased awareness.

Did you play baseball in high school or college?

I pitched on a championship team at Neptune High School, went to Rider to play, but riots nearby killed that idea. I transferred to Monmouth, but didn’t play because I had to work. Had a couple of tryouts, but family was a priority.

What did you enjoy most about the Stone Pony’s Pony Express softball team, and what were your roles within it?

It was pure fun. Not everyone was a great ballplayer but we had a lot of fun. The Pony supplied the beverages, and Bruce and Obie [Dziedzic] brought the food and the grill. I played shortfield, robbed Bruce of a hit with a running catch. I think I gained his respect then.



What do you remember most about playing against The E Street Kings?

Bruce brought in a ringer in one game: his agent, Barry Bell, who struck out most of our hitters. I lined a double off him. All for fun!



When, how and why did you become a baseball scout?

I resumed my baseball career after a few years of softball and was a player/coach on a Jersey Shore baseball team. We had a lot of college players so we also joined the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League and played at historic Dean Field at Fort Monmouth. It’s a league sponsored by MLB for scouts to see college prospects. I assisted the Cubs with a tryout, and they asked me to work for them.



Who are you a scout for now?

Still with the Cubs… 33 years now.

The Pony Express and E Street Kings before a softball game in the early 1980s. Lee Mrowicki is pictured third from the front right. Bruce Springsteen is pictured second from left in the second row from top. / Photo courtesy of Lee Mrowicki

After the Pony was shuttered in 1991, why didn’t you go back to work there full time when it reopened?

I was their adversary in bankruptcy court, bidding on the Pony on behalf of the employees. We had a mortgage commitment from one of Billy Joel’s lawyers and the other side had cash, which the court took over us.

What did you do career-wise after the Pony?

I went to manage a minor league team in West Virginia. When I came home, I got a job as general manager of Freehold Music Center.



How often do you DJ at the Pony nowadays?

For special events, like the Jukes and John Eddie.



When, how, and why did you connect with The Penguin Rocks?

I knew the owner, Gary Wien, for years, and he wanted me to take over one of his shows.



Why did you create ‘Radio Jersey’?

Once a week wasn’t enough for me, and I thought it was necessary to play only New Jersey music, which nobody was doing. What is strange, to this day even, local stations say they play “Jersey’s greatest hits,” but really only play Bruce and Bon Jovi once in a while and not the other talented performers in the state.



When did you take over ‘Beyond the Palace’ from Gary?

I think it was 2016.



What are the missions of both shows?

Play and promote the talent of New Jersey performers.

In what ways did you and your connection to the Asbury Park music scene influence your daughter, Stella Mrowicki, to become a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and audio engineer?

Because I was working at Freehold Music, I thought she should take lessons as soon as she could. It’s a fact: music makes you smarter. So, one time at a piano recital, I had set up a mixer to record all the participating performers, and she wanted to try mixing. So, not only was she a performer in the recital, but she was my assistant engineer in recording. You might say she was bit by the bug! One day at home, she grabbed my guitar and asked me to show her chords. Then she was pretty much self-taught after that.

What is your all-time favorite Asbury Park music act and why?

There isn’t any one favorite; 90% of what I play on ‘Radio Jersey’ or live at the Pony are my faves.



What is your favorite indie local act currently playing in the scene today and why?

Each week, some new talent pops up. And then there are performers who have been around for years that come up with great new music. I have so many faves that I can’t name just one.



Do you have a sequence and stream for the book’s music playlist and ‘Beyond the Palace’ playlist?

The list includes: Bruce, Jukes, Bill Chinnock, Sonny Kenn, Mad Dog & the Shakes, Lord Gunner Group, Carolynne Mas, Hot Romance, George Theiss, Sam the Band, Bystander, Salty Dog, Cats on a Smooth Surface, Bobby Bandiera, Glen Burtnik, John Eddie, Joe D’Urso, Bon Jovi, Skid Row, The Smithereens, and I am adding Beyond the Blue and Outcry.

Is there anything I didn’t ask on which you would like to comment?

We covered a lot! Thanks.

My audiobook is now available old school. Send checks for $19.99 to me c/o Stella Mrowicki P.O. Box 10, Clayton, New Jersey, 08312.

We will be at the Pony for the John Eddie show on May 17 and will have copies to sell there.

Bob Makin has produced Makin Waves since 1988. Follow Makin Waves on Facebook and contact Bob at makinwaves64@yahoo.com.