April Gem: Casa Gogol Showcase

On the fifth of April, Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hütz presented his Casa Gogol Showcase at the Bowery Ballroom, and our adored photographer, Ehud Lazin, captured a good chunk of the supremely talented rising stars who took the stage (many alongside Hütz himself).

His label, Casa Gogol Records, was re-laughed a year-and-a-half ago, and as a treasured figure in the Big Apple, as well as internationally within the punk rock community, he has crafted a powerful rosters of bands and is putting them all on the map. The showcase earlier this month was the first Nycontinuity Vol. 1 Casa Gogol Album Party, and the album features a long list of songs by Casa Gogol artists of all ages with some original songs, but a lot of covers of legendary NYC acts. This ‘New New York’ Record Release Party featured an array of Casa Gogol’s young, modern rockers: Pons, Puzzled Panther, Grace Bergere ,Mary Shelley, Vera Farmiga, DJ Hütz, as well as Freak Mods and special guest The Yagas. The event was also in collaboration with Friends From New York, and altogether we rocked, we rolled, and we honored the city love and the art that continues to come out of it.

Grace Bergere

Mary Shelley

Pons

Puzzled Panther

The Yagas

All photos by Ehud Lazin