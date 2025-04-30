Nightly at Theatre of Living Arts / April 19, 2025

With temperatures in the low sixties, South Street was alive last Saturday night for pre-Easter shenanigans in Philly. While sat at an outdoor table at Milkboy, just a stone’s throw away from the Theatre of Living Arts, likely hundreds of passersby made their way down the block with ice cream, pizza, and cheesesteaks. At one point, a motorbike gang took the liberty of disturbing the peace, blocking vehicles big and small from proceeding to their destination by revving their engines and/or riding in tight circles at the red light, much to the dismay of drivers. While sipping on a cocktail, my friend asked with a smile and a hint of sarcasm, “Where the cops at?”

Eventually, the bikes departed, and conversation could resume. However, just down the block, Nashville-based alt-pop trio Nightly were gearing up for their fourth show in four days. Admittedly, in my own inconsequential way, so was I, as I had attended the previous three nights in NYC, Boston, and Washington D.C.; mostly for fun and some soul-refreshing, as I typically catch the band multiple times throughout a headline touring run and have been doing so since 2020. Upon walking up to the venue and snapping a picture of the marquee, I caught two young men walking past and squinting up at the name as one asked the other, “Night… Nightly? Who that?” before continuing down the street. Maybe next time they’ll give ’em a shot.

The Theatre of Living Arts is a standard yet snug two-tiered venue, the upper tier reserved for VIPs on this occasion, with a capacity of 800. Old Tappan, NJ-born Brooke Alexx kicked off the night as the first of two opening acts with her flirty and sassy set of bedroom pop tunes including “Younger Guys” and “All My Exes’ Moms,” with assistance from her boyfriend and musical accompanist, Kipper Gray. While not particularly memorable, the pair did cleverly break down the loop-making process in real time, bringing the audience into the world of a creator.

Up next was Cape Town, South Africa-based pop dynamo Will Linley. Joined by bandmates Robby Sinclair on drums and Paul Hammer on guitar, Linley ran through a ‘Best of’ setlist of his catalog including “Tough (The Girls Song),” “Last Call,” and “Just Because I Called You” – the last of which is, since its inclusion on his setlist beginning last summer, is the most driving, energetic song in his live set. The fatigue of the week came through in his stage banter, slightly less fluid and integrated as in New York or Boston, and just marginally in his vocal performance. However, as it was the last night of his run, he opted for, and landed, modest upward variations for both “Tough…” and “miss me (when you’re gone).”

Also included on the setlist was the unreleased “Cinematic,” set to serve as a lead single from his upcoming debut album out later this year. The song acts as a natural evolution of previous releases such as “blame” and “Magic,” with Linley sitting comfortably in his mid-tenor sweet spot and allowing his natural cultural affectations to influence the feel of the cadence and dynamics.

As his set came to a close, his emotions overcame him just before launching into “miss me…,” looking out at the crowd, including a core group of his fans known as the Gingerbread Club stood firm just behind centerstage barricade, around the stage with a look of both crestfallen exasperation and resolve. He profusely thanked Nightly for the opportunity and gave himself permission to release any and all last doses of adrenaline.

Photo by Shauna Hilferty

A Nightly show in Philly is, for all intents and purposes, a hometown show, as cousins Jonathan Capeci and Joey Beretta grew up just outside the city. They cut their teeth as fans of music and young artists at the Electric Factory, now Franklin Music Hall, and asked fans whether the room has maintained its original vibe. The answer, from the locals, was a resounding, “NO!” A mid-show tangent reveling in the recent Philadelphia Eagles Superbowl win was by no means out of character, but was done with enough camp to be acknowledged by all, even the unaware.

While this tour is meant to celebrate and promote the release of their latest album songs to drive to, the setlist, which included minor shifts throughout the four nights of Northeast shows, appears disjointed on paper. And, to be honest, it is disjointed, but the rise and fall of live dynamics are Nightly’s MO, resulting in a set that, while certainly not ideal in all cases, appeals to both casual fans and OGs.

For example, in Boston, a group of preppy collegiate males, all holding their girlfriends from behind, passionately sang along to “pink starburst” and “shirt,” played back-to-back (both off the band’s 2023 album wear your heart out). In New York, a horde of fans near the barricade reacted extremely favorably to “gas station cowboy hats.” Songs like “hate my favorite band,” “like I do,” “the movies,” and “Twenty Something” elicited overwhelming responses in every city. Requests were made for relics such as “XO,” “No Vacancy,” and “Younger.” The latter two were both performed in Boston, the former two performed in DC. This setlist was designed for every kind of fan in mind.

Missing were a handful of tunes from the new record that would have fit well within the sonic context of the show, namely “me and my misses,” “don’t even think about it,” and “STOP.” The incorporation of covers of Sixpence None the Richer’s “Kiss Me” and Smash Mouth’s “All Star,” while astute examples of audience pandering, taking precedent over the new material felt like a misguided decision, particularly for a band that has seldom, even in the early stages, been one to stray from solely original material. Although, the lead into “All Star,” done by requesting both Beretta and Sainato’s respective sides to compete to see who could sing a mystery word – with the word, of course, always being, “some…” – the loudest, was annoyingly critic proof.

By the time he hit the stage, on his fourth consecutive night of his own shows and a surprise appearance performing “miss when you missed me” with Knox at Webster Hall the night prior to them, Capeci’s lower register appeared to be wavering, particularly on songs like “TALK” and “Kiss Me,” though it sounded stable on the relatively low melodic line of “where do we go from here.” His mixed belt and falsetto remained intact, notably on “the feeling,” “like I do,” and “the movies.”

Sainato and Beretta capture their own individual moments with poise and stealth, slyly working their magic into pockets of songs without fail. Sainato, on drums, shines on “dirty white chucks,” “MESS,’ and “like I do,” while Beretta steps up for “tv shows,” “hate my favorite band,” and “Twenty Something.” Sainato easily maneuvered over to piano for the acoustic set, adding new life to both “Black Coffee” and “No Vacancy” with Capeci on acoustic guitar.

Upon reaching “Twenty Something” and “where do we go from here,” the trio appeared genuinely moved. Capeci, typically unperturbed onstage, reveled in returning to their stomping grounds, and proudly stated, with the most sentimentality all week, “Philly, we’ll be back as many times as you’ll have us.” Of course, the crowd cheered in accordance. The song “where do we go from here,” the latest fan-picked ‘us and them’ anthem, felt especially poignant on this night. This was a show for their families, who sacrificed to see them to this moment, for their fans who stick around, and for themselves, as they continue on their journey.

Nightly remains on tour through the end of May, with their final stop at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

Photo by Shauna Hilferty

