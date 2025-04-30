Spotlight: Michael Arnone’s 32nd Annual Crawfish Fest Is Coming Back to NJ!

If you haven’t been to any of the last 31 years of Crawfish Fest, now is your time. Year 32 is yours for the taking. You have to be there. The music, the thrills, the food, the people… it is already three unforgettable days! There is something – or everything – for everyone: multi-day passes, a whole lotta funk, fresh air and camping options, some nearby hotel packages, many memorable musical moments to be made with Grammy-winning artists (George Porter Jr., Galactic), a variety of acclaimed chefs and restauranteurs, and, of course, a humble history to be celebrated. As the press release says, Crawfish Fest in Augusta, New Jersey, this year is “bringing the best food, music, and culture that Louisiana and New Orleans have to offer to the East Coast.”

Click here for more on information on why you should spend the final weekend in May, and kickoff June, at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. You have a month to get ready for the 32nd Annual Crawfish Fest presented by Michael Arnone, so get ready!