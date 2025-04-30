Take a Trip Down Memory Lane: Green Day’s ‘Rev Rad’ Era Club Show

Having intimate, silly, humble, soul-igniting, and memory-making moments with Green Day are what keep this world going ’round.

The band behind some of our favorite songs from the last 30+ years might be fresh off their headlining slot at Coachella, which followed an absolutely stellar stadium tour last summer, but we are thinking back on October 8, 2016, when we were running around the Big Apple to catch the greatest Green Day concert a massive fan (us) could have attended (we did) and probably would have sold their sold to attend (we would).

The Grammy-winning band, also Rock & Roll Hall of Famers and one of the greatest rock groups of modern times, took over Webster Hall – the famed 1,500-cap venue in New York City on that fateful October evening. Every corner of The Grand ballroom was electrified by the band and bouncing with punk rock energy, true excitement running through the vein of everyone due to the fact that they were in the midst seeing one of the biggest and best-selling bands in one of the smallest spaces they had played (at least, as Green Day, and not one of their offshoots) since they were starting out in Oakland some 25 years before.

Tomorrow, the three-piece is being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and we couldn’t happier for them. They are in California, where their roots are, getting a star right across the street from their beloved Amoeba Music, and being celebrated by some of their famous peers, who also just so happen to be some of those massive fans (again, like us): Serena Williams and Ryan Reynolds. Yes, the tennis GOAT and Deadpool himself.

Our longtime friend with mutual New Jersey pride, MTV alum and rock aficionado Matt Pinfield, is also speaking at the Walk’s ceremony. This is actually another honorable moment for the day, as it is a miraculous feat for Pinfeld to be back out-and-about after a sudden stroke and month-long coma at the beginning of the year halted his many happenings. We are proud of him, just as we are of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tre Cool, the three personable punk performers who have brought more angst, guyliner, social commentary, sense of community, and overall fun to the world than most bands ever will.

Photos by Jacqueline Cheng