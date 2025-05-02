Mayday Parade’s Very Own Normal

It’s May! Here’s your reminder to not ‘stifle your art.’

They are one of the best rock bands of the 2000s and they have written some of the most energetic pop punk anthems of all time – songs that still soar, win over crowds, get airplay on the radio, and take up space on playlists to this day. They’ve also written some of the most gut-wrenching emotional ballads that the rock scene has heard in the last two decades. When you talk about Mayday Parade, you have talk about how they are truly versatile.

In 2025, the band is venturing into truly uncharted territory for themselves. They recently announced Sweet, their first album of a three-album series. Many bands attempt a double album, but so few attempt a triple album. Fans have no idea what to expect with this three-part series, but one thing is certain. Sweet, as a one-out-of-three EP, is classic Mayday Parade.

They are also going on tour throughout the spring with Microwave, Grayscale, and Like Roses – all bands with energy and emotion that we love.

We had the incredible chance to catch up with our friend Brooks Betts, guitar player for Mayday Parade, in support of the new era(s) this band is embarking on.

Sweet just came out on April 18, and it’s one of three records. Tell me about it!

We’ve got a lot of music; we always have. We’re in this era of music where people really enjoy (of course, it needs to be good) constant engagement. Part of that is making sense out of what the music world/industry is doing, and the other part of it is, we have so much music. We just started thinking to ourselves, “Why aren’t we putting it out? Why do we have to be so structured with what we do?” That’s where we’re at. We just have a lot of good music that needs to be heard.

Was it scary to announce such a massive project? Three whole albums?

Yeah, and it certainly is a lot of work. What I do for a living… I was even late coming on here with you by five minutes because I’m teaching lessons. I teach lessons and I write music with people and I’m creating my own music – not for a solo project, but I’m creating music on my own to show to my band. We’re all doing the same thing. I’ve never been more immersed in music in my life. I’m really enjoying it. So, yes, it is work, and it’s hard work, but it’s a lot of fun.

I think it shows how far Mayday Parade has come. You guys famously said in 2009, writing Anywhere But Here, you felt very rushed to put out that record. Fast forward 10+ years and you have more material than ever for a new release.

Yeah, it is! It’s funny because there has never been any release that we haven’t come into a session with less than 20 songs on the table. There has always been upwards of 30 songs, maybe even pushing closer to 40 on some records. We’re all writing music and we’re all in this friendly competition to beat each other’s songs. I just enjoy creating music. It’s not a bad place to be.

Do any of those get repurposed for future albums? “Well, it didn’t quite fit on Black Lines, but maybe it could on Sweet.”

We have, yeah! I think Derek has his own solo project and I think Jake has used some of his stuff for his. I’ve used some of mine to write with others outside of the band. We find places for it. It’s just being creative and having fun with music.

I guess I didn’t really answer your question before – were we rushed? I think there are times where we feel that way. I think there are times I definitely do. We approached albums differently in the past. We’ve reverted and changed our minds from each session to the next on how we should approach an album. I’m of the school of thought, “Release your best material. Try to trim the fat.”

At the same time there’s something to be said about not overly worrying about every little song and release. If it feels good, even if you don’t know or you have a feeling it won’t be the most popular, then there’s still a place for those. Creatively, there’s always a place for those. Just don’t stifle your art. I think it’s important to just be able to release more music and not be so rigid.

Sometimes those deeper cuts you’re talking about become fan favorites later on. Look at When We Were Young Festival: when you guys did A Lesson In Romantics in full, “You Be The Anchor…” is such a deep cut, but everyone was losing their mind over it.

Right! And we’re wrong all the time [Laughs]. Sometimes in the room when you get into pre-production, there are infectious songs that everybody in the room will raise their hand for. They’ll say, “That has to be there on the album.” Then there’s been cases where everybody’s been, “No, that song shouldn’t be on the record.” Then somebody else, whether it was the label or whoever, will say, “That song should be on there. You should really consider that.” We’ve done that and it became a popular song. It wasn’t “Jaime All Over.” It wasn’t “Oh Well.” It wasn’t one of those. It was not so in-your-face obvious that we should put it out, but then that song went on to have success. You can’t always pick it right.

I believe George Harrison wrote “Here Comes The Sun” in like two minutes. He refused to believe that was the best Beatles song because he wrote it so quickly.

Sometimes it just flows. I’ll just use songs we have cut and put on them albums. There’s an example of a song I wrote in one night that we’ve released and there are songs that have taken a month-and-a-half. I’ve rewritten five choruses and put it on the record. It can go both ways.

Even though this is the first of a three-part album series, there is such a classic Mayday Parade pop punk sound. Will the other two albums sound like this, or be totally different?

I don’t think we’re going to try and overly worry about the them. I think when it falls into place there’s lyrics and things we’ll certainly highlight and push that feeling. At the end of the day, what’s important to us are the songs themselves. For us to try to write all Sweet songs, it’s not the best idea. We take it one song at a time and we put out the best material. We have fun and can theme around things that fit the mold.

Gotcha! So you’re saying the album comes as you are writing it. You don’t have a predetermined idea of it.

No, but if it falls into place, that’s ok, that would be cool. Say you were trying to do one all up-tempo, one all mid-tempo, and one all ballads or something, in theory that’s a cool idea, but I think in actuality, it’s a bit boring. I think you’ve got to keep people on their toes and mix stuff up. I think albums in general have to be built that way. They need to be a bit of an emotional roller coaster and take you somewhere.

I mean this as a compliment, but you guys are too good at writing sad songs [Laughs]. I feel like if it was just eight slow ballads it would be too emotionally tough.

Right! [Laughs] And it might be our best work ever if we could decide to do something like that. I had joked about it in the past about creating just a ballads EP or something. I would love to see what would happen and what kind of reaction that would get. Eventually we’ve got to go and take these songs out on the road, but we’d be putting people to sleep in those venues if we did that.

Especially since The Aquarian is based out of New Jersey and those New Jersey/Mayday shows go absolutely crazy… you want to keep that energy up!

It’s the best! There’s no other state or area that we do better in. It’s not just a numbers thing – it’s a vibe, an energy, everything. I guess that New Jersey has always had that element to it, because ot’s always been that way! I do have some hoodies and stuff that Starland Ballroom has made to commemorate all of our shows there. It’s 11+ sell-outs there at this point. It’s pretty amazing. It’s the best spot. It’s the best venue.

I agree! Diving back into the album, one of my favorites moments is the interlude of “This Personified” into the hard rock of “Who We Are.”

I just think anytime you can add depth, we try to find it. When we grew up on albums, we listen to albums. We didn’t listen to vinyl. I have vinyl, but I didn’t grow up on vinyl. I grew up on CDs, personally, but you still listen through whole records and that’s part of that – creating a whole piece of art together. It’s not singles, that’s not what you’re doing. Every song is it’s own thing, but I love thinking of bands in eras, and for better or worse, when they had their best/worst pieces of art, they went out on a limb and did something different.

I know that doesn’t speak so much to the interlude when I say that on all of these albums we listened to it front-to-back. Once you became a big fan, you listen through all of it. When you listen to those songs back-to-back, you can listen and tell what is coming next by the sound. I know the next chord that’s coming when the last song ends. I think interludes or anything else you can put in there to have fun with listening to something front-to-back is just cool. It’s just how we digest music.

I do also want to ask this since one of my favorites aspects of the Mayday Parade sound is the moments when you get really aggressive. “If My Ghosts Don’t Play…” and “Is Nowhere” are some examples. What is it like to you channel that?

I think we enjoy a lot of different styles of music! We’re all writers, so “My Ghosts” is a Jeremy [Lenzo, bass] song. Sometimes you just get this really cool thing that happens: a cool feeling that one of us goes down a road, creates something that’s different, but can still fit in our envelope so we go for it. I think it’s great to embrace those and keep things fun! You couldn’t do A Lesson In Romantics eight times – you have to keep the ball rolling. You’re coming back to home base, but creatively we’re all over the place. We see what fits our normal, you know? What can we get away with, if you didn’t have to put Mayday Parade in a box at all… I wrote a straight-up country song this week. I don’t have any illusions that we’ll put a song like that [on the album], but creatively I don’t like to box myself in.

How much of Album Two and Album Three have you done at this point?

We just had a session recently for Two and we’re working on Three. We’re just rolling. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t worried that when we started that this was too ambitious, but I don’t think so anymore. I think what we’re doing is great. There are so many good songs and just good times that we’re creating right now. It makes sense.

Thank you so much, Brooks, for speaking with me and The Aquarian. Any final thoughts?

That’s really everything we’re working on! We’re certainly coming back to New Jersey. I do a bunch of music lessons, too. I do a lot of songwriting and music theory lessons. I just love doing it. Anybody can hit me up on Instagram about it.

