Post Animal – All Emotions, No Coincidences

Tomorrow, Post Animal arrives in Philly with Djo, which is very exciting. However, the following Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday is blocked off for a three-day party in Brooklyn, which is just a tad more exciting (in our opinion).

Existing friendship, cinematic psych-rock creations, and reignited musicianship – Post Animal in 2025 consists of, yes, all of that, but also Dalton Allison, Jake Hirshland, Joe Keery, Javi Reyes, Wesley Toledo, and Matt Williams. The newly reunited six-piece, who have been primarily a five-piece since Joe Keery stepped out to hone in on his acting career and solo releases as Djo some five years ago, are in the midst of the most rewarding full circle moment.

Before this era kicked off and the reunion was announced to the world a couple of weeks ago, we got to confidentially speak to Matt and Jake about what the heartwarming moment has been like, and the invigorating feeling of sharing it with fans new and old. Every experience has been intentional, wholly lived-in-the moment for the sake of themselves above all else, and it has paid off. Even just the process of getting things off the ground, finding the literal time and place to create new art, has been special, and as Matt said, was “friendship building all day long” during the weeks spent in the woodlands reconnecting and recording together. Thus, Post Animal’s forthcoming album, IRON was born, and it will be out July 25. Joe Keery has, in fact, returned to his indie rock stomping ground, and following this worldwide tour Post Animal is on (with Joe headlining as Djo), IRON will be another modern rock notch in all six original members’ belts (and it is a lively, sentimental, collaborative, reflective, exploratory, glittering kinship of a record, at that).

How inspiring is being on the road, or traveling in general, for Post Animal?

Matt: I don’t know if Jake feels otherwise, but where we are actually recording and writing – when the time comes – is very inspiring. We were working on something for the past year-and-a-half or so, and the house that we were in had this humongous window, like, I don’t even know what to call it.

Jake: An A-frame house.

Matt: Yeah, where can see out into the woods. I think things like that are very inspiring and conducive to creating in that space. Then, being on the road, I think, is just more about taking it all in and experiencing the journey and the present moment, which later on probably also lends to the creativity and the writing process.

You’re also all good friends and have built a great community around Post Animal. With the announcement of a new record, IRON, and this whole band of brothers coming back together again to make it, it feels like the full circle aspect of this moment must be an influential factor, too. What has this IRON era been like, as both a longtime group of friends and as people who make music together?

Matt: This is the closest we’ve ever been!

Jake: Yeah, it definitely is. We are feeling really tight as friends, but I would almost go as far as to say that it’s more about those things than any sort of rollout or album campaign. In the past, once we had something in the can that was ready go, ready to start putting out into the world, the rollout became such a big focus. We would spend a lot of time thinking about how we were gonna do it and all of the mechanics. I think the way that we’re talking about this record is very much more so being done with love, because that’s the basis of this. IRON is a friendship defining project for us. It really means a lot to us in how it represents our relationships to each other. We’re making all of our decisions with that in mind. So, for me, and I don’t know if this answers your question, but it’s just been a really special time. With all the records we put out, it’s definitely always felt like the most special feeling in that moment to put out that body of work, but now we also have this tour, which has all of us getting to be together after so long of not having the core unit together, which is pretty amazing, too.

I can imagine it’s a bit emotional in that sense, as well. There is a nostalgic aspect within the reunion of OG Post Animal being out on the road, but also knowing that there’s so much to look forward to in the future with new music. It’s kind of the best of both worlds.

Matt: It’s very emotional. I actually got misty doing the harmonies in Vancouver ’cause I was getting teary-eyed just at the situation on stage [Laughs], so it’s definitely been emotional. I think that being in these rooms that we’ve been in so far, and just being able to play to so many people, and then look over to my left and see Jake smiling, or Wesley cheesing, and everyone shaking their heads and just jamming out… it just makes you think that it really is that simple. You’re with your friends, having fun, doing something you wanna do, and playing to some new faces in some really, really beautiful venues. It can be overwhelming in a positive way – positively overwhelming. Now to look over and see Joe side stage or something, too? We’ve had him out on tour with us a couple times for like a week at a time or something, but for a whole tour, and just thinking about how we’re all doing this together for like a really significant full amount of time, plus we get to have this experience all together is it’s just really cool. All of us five, and then him, being together is truly how I still conceive the foundation of this band being – us, that group of six, Post Animal. It’s just nice.

Did I read or hear correctly that it was in New York when Joe came out to our big city that never sleeps where the seed of reuniting for this record was first planted?

Jake: Yeah, sort of. It was when the seed was planted, for sure. We played Elsewhere on a tour, and he was there just to hang. We were having a lot of fun. All of us were just catching up as we do. We said our goodbyes and continued on our tour, but then we just were texting the next day. Joe texted us just to say like, “It was good to see you,” and then he was like, “We should record some music.” We were all like, “Yeah, we should record some music together again. That would be amazing.” We didn’t plan to make an album at that point, but we definitely just missed each other and we missed all hanging out as a group, so it was nice to have that happen. It’s not the only time that that’s happened in the last few years, but it’s not that often that it has. To have every single person together, it was just a nice moment – it always is. I think it gave everyone a little bit of a good feeling and everyone wanted to go do more of it. It created a rejuvenated sort of youthful spirit. That happened while we were on tour, I think in April, and I believe it took a couple months to kind of lock down some time for everyone before we started officially sort of working on music. Our first writing and recording trip was in late August. The other thing is, it’s been impossible to get everyone to be in one place, so it was such a stroke of luck that everyone was like even free to do the first recording trip then, but we definitely had some good luck on our side.

It all fell into place for a reason. The stars aligned.

Matt: Yeah, they really did.

You know, I’m glad that New York played a very small part in that happening, but it must feel even better to be returning to where that seed was planted in Brooklyn for three shows this time, and all together

Jake: Did you know that I live in Brooklyn now? I’m a new resident. I absolutely love New York. I’m obsessed with New York.

Matt: Me too, man [Laughs]. I gotta get over there.

Jake: I never wanna leave [Laughs].

The greatest part about being here is that every corner has such a melting pot of culture. It’s so much fun. The energy here just permeates you, which is how I know that these three nights for Post Animal, supporting Djo, and everything and everyone, are going to be so special.

Jake: We’ve always loved it in New York. I remember when we drove our old Chevy van [Laughs] in New York for the first time. It was a pinch-me moment. I really remember that, even though now it seems so distant. We came to play in the Mercury Lounge. We played for the industry. We were playing in New York to them and thinking, “Oh my God, they want us to play in New York.” And you know what? I still get that feeling! Even after doing it a handful of times, it’s still just a big time. It’s one of those places where that feeling doesn’t go away. It’s not like you want the opposite of that, which is to be jaded, but it’s like every single time you drive into New York, fly into New York, or I enter Manhattan in any way, I’m like, “I am here.” I still feel that; t’s like I’m in a movie or something. I take the Citi Bikes over the bridge. I’m biking over there, I’m walking. It’s a place I could walk for the rest of my life – just walk around and not actually have a plan and be possibly the happiest person [Laughs]. And Brooklyn Steel? Brooklyn Steel is an amazing venue.

We love all of it. We don’t take this city for granted!

Matt: New York is a special place… so is Chicago, if you’re reading this [Laughs]. We haven’t forgotten about Chicago!

Do you find that when you visit a city, whether it be your home city or otherwise, that every audience just has something different about them? Different energies, people reacting to different moments in the set, different give-and0take?

Matt: Yeah, I think you’re 100% spot on. I think that even in the three different cities we played on this tour so far, the crowds all had a different vibe. In a place like Portland, you might see them bop around a little more, but then you go up to Vancouver and it’s a little less boppy, but maybe they were clapping real loud and yelling real loud at the end of songs instead. And then Seattle – they’re waving their hands and stuff. They were vibe-y. In Seattle, you could just see them kind of bounce into each song. They weren’t necessarily jumping up and down, but they had movement. You get a different flavor in each city. When we play in Chicago, though… that might be the biggest and loudest.

Jake: In Chicago, in the real realm of touring, we definitely have hometown bias. It’s honestly hard to speak on Chicago’s personality, but they have electric show energy. I can’t say if it’s like that for a touring band that’s not from there, but for us it’s definitely like the top place to play. It feels amazing. You get the crowd. New York has always been up there, too, just in terms of high energy, but every place is really great to play. Still, like Matt said, these cities have their own personalities, and that was one of the most interesting things about starting to tour. You would think that you just get a group of people together and it would be like from all walks of life in each city and it would kind of homogenize, but they are all super distinct. If you walk into a room in Philly, it feels so different than walking into a room in Austin.

Matt: Oh my God, yeah. The things they like are different. The things that they respond to are different in terms of talking, in terms of playing, in terms of everything. It’s so fascinating and it is a real honor to be able to have experiences like that in every city. You walk away obviously not as an expert, but I feel like you walk away with a little bit of a fast track idea of what the city is like, which is a really cool thing if you’re interested.

