Start May with Lots of Cool Live Music in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, May 2
- Rema at Madison Square Garden
- DDT at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Elderbrook, le Youth, Jerro at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- The Avett Brothers at the Capitol Theatre
- Arch Enemy, Fit for an Autopsy, Baest, Thrown into Exile at Palladium Times Square
- Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory, Love Spells at Brooklyn Steel
- Alison Moyet at Webster Hall
- The Bloody Beetroots, Jacknife at Webster Hall
- Pussy Riot, margø at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Fcukers, Voyeur at Warsaw
- Dark Force Fest: The Birthday Massacre, Suicide Commando, Dead on a Sunday, the Genitorturers, Rosegarden Funeral Party, Beborn Beton, Essenger, genCAB, Frenchy and the Punk at the Sheraton Parsippany
- Dreamer Isioma, Ivri at the Bowery Ballroom
- Anderson East at Baby’s All Right
- Kim Gordon at Pioneer Works
- Soulshot w. Duke Robillard and Andy Bassford at the Iridium
- Indian Ocean at Racket NYC
- Nolan Taylor, the Hill Country Devil at Mercury Lounge
- Wine Lips, the Thing at Mercury Lounge
- Bodega, Nodega, Native Sun, T.V.O.D. at Washington Square Park
- Lydia Lunch Retrovirus, Tim Dahl, Kevin Shea, Timo Ellis at Gold Sounds
- Lookers, Tami Hart, Asher White, Babas at Union Pool
- Hiding Places, Captain Tallen & the Benevolent Entities, Travess at Cassette
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Voodini, James Cook & Co., Wexwax at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, May 3
- Charli XCX, Finn Keane at Barclays Center
- Ivan Cornejo at Radio City Music Hall
- The Avett Brothers at the Capitol Theatre
- Elderbrook, le Youth, Jerro at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory, Love Spells at Brooklyn Steel
- Saint Motel, Stolen Gin at Brooklyn Paramount
- Duki at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Harry Mack at Terminal 5
- George Clanton, Neggy Gemmy at Webster Hall
- Twin Tribes, Chameleons, Vandal Moon at Warsaw
- Bob Mould Band, J. Robbins (band) at le Poisson Rouge
- North Star Boys at the Gramercy Theatre
- Dark Force Fest: Orgy, Aesthetic Perfection, Amelia Arsenic, Razed in Black, Dancing Plague, [:SITD:], Occults, Haujobb, Panic Priest, TRAITRS, Rorschach Test, FLESH FIELD, Everything Goes Cold, Contracult, Whorticulture at the Sheraton Parsippany
- Venjent, Oktae at Racket NYC
- The Skatalites, Top Shotta Band w. Screechy Dan at Brooklyn Bowl
- Jane Remover, dazegxd, d0llywood1 at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Saya Gray at the Bowery Ballroom
- Alaina Stacey, Madeleine Kelson at Cafe Wha?
- Love Spells, Leonia at Union Pool
- Twangstock: The Serpentones, Strange but Surf, Agent Octopus, the Vivisectors, Drip 2.0, Cupid’s Nemesis, Cha Cha Boom at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Nathan Xander at Skinny Dennis
- JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern
- Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, May 4
- Charli XCX, Finn Keane at Barclays Center
- Ivan Cornejo at Radio City Music Hall
- Arcade Fire at Brooklyn Paramount
- Morganshtern at Terminal 5
- Allie X, Baby Bugs at Webster Hall
- Jacob Banks at Irving Plaza
- Amy Irving and the Goolis Orchestra at City Winery NYC
- Magos Herrera at Resnick Education Wing at Carnegie Hall
- Saya Gray at the Bowery Ballroom
- Shane Smith, Nightwife at Union Pool Front Bar
- Dark Force Fest: Covenant, Seraphim Shock, Funker Vogt, Circuit Preacher, Calabrese, Corbeau Hangs, Klutae, Die Sexual, God Module, Project .44, NYXX at the Sheraton Parsippany
- Sworn Enemy, Silence Equals Death, Brass Knuckle Brigade, Redwoods, Life of Deceit, No Comply at the Bowery Electric
- Frida Kills, Rebelmatic, Adixion, Mark Dillon & the Roots Revival, Ricanstruction, Carlos the Chords at Tompkins Square Park
- Esther Rose at Rough Trade Below
- Twangstock: The Lonesome Dave Fisher Trio, James Cook & Co., Alien-Surfdogs, the Timesurfers, Pass the Poi at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Jeff Slate’s Weekend Wilburys at Cafe Wha?
- Gringo Star, Knight Shades, Brother Reverend at Berlin
- Jade Lemac, Sydney Ross Mitchell, Georgie Najar at Elsewhere Zone One
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Smith & Sasha Dobson at Pete’s Candy Store
- Kyle Morgan, Leah Tash at the Scratcher
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar