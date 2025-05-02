Start May with Lots of Cool Live Music in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, May 2

Rema at Madison Square Garden

DDT at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Elderbrook, le Youth, Jerro at the Rooftop at Pier 17

The Avett Brothers at the Capitol Theatre

Arch Enemy, Fit for an Autopsy, Baest, Thrown into Exile at Palladium Times Square

Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory, Love Spells at Brooklyn Steel

Alison Moyet at Webster Hall

The Bloody Beetroots, Jacknife at Webster Hall

Pussy Riot, margø at the Hall at Elsewhere

Fcukers, Voyeur at Warsaw

Dark Force Fest: The Birthday Massacre, Suicide Commando, Dead on a Sunday, the Genitorturers, Rosegarden Funeral Party, Beborn Beton, Essenger, genCAB, Frenchy and the Punk at the Sheraton Parsippany

Dreamer Isioma, Ivri at the Bowery Ballroom

Anderson East at Baby’s All Right

Kim Gordon at Pioneer Works

Soulshot w. Duke Robillard and Andy Bassford at the Iridium

Indian Ocean at Racket NYC

Nolan Taylor, the Hill Country Devil at Mercury Lounge

Wine Lips, the Thing at Mercury Lounge

Bodega, Nodega, Native Sun, T.V.O.D. at Washington Square Park

Lydia Lunch Retrovirus, Tim Dahl, Kevin Shea, Timo Ellis at Gold Sounds

Lookers, Tami Hart, Asher White, Babas at Union Pool

Hiding Places, Captain Tallen & the Benevolent Entities, Travess at Cassette

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Voodini, James Cook & Co., Wexwax at Otto’s Shrunken Head

David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues

Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, May 3

Charli XCX, Finn Keane at Barclays Center

Ivan Cornejo at Radio City Music Hall

The Avett Brothers at the Capitol Theatre

Elderbrook, le Youth, Jerro at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory, Love Spells at Brooklyn Steel

Saint Motel, Stolen Gin at Brooklyn Paramount

Duki at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Harry Mack at Terminal 5

George Clanton, Neggy Gemmy at Webster Hall

Twin Tribes, Chameleons, Vandal Moon at Warsaw

Bob Mould Band, J. Robbins (band) at le Poisson Rouge

North Star Boys at the Gramercy Theatre

Dark Force Fest: Orgy, Aesthetic Perfection, Amelia Arsenic, Razed in Black, Dancing Plague, [:SITD:], Occults, Haujobb, Panic Priest, TRAITRS, Rorschach Test, FLESH FIELD, Everything Goes Cold, Contracult, Whorticulture at the Sheraton Parsippany

Venjent, Oktae at Racket NYC

The Skatalites, Top Shotta Band w. Screechy Dan at Brooklyn Bowl

Jane Remover, dazegxd, d0llywood1 at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Saya Gray at the Bowery Ballroom

Alaina Stacey, Madeleine Kelson at Cafe Wha?

Love Spells, Leonia at Union Pool

Twangstock: The Serpentones, Strange but Surf, Agent Octopus, the Vivisectors, Drip 2.0, Cupid’s Nemesis, Cha Cha Boom at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Nathan Xander at Skinny Dennis

JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern

Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, May 4