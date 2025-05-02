The Freak Show: Russian Roulette

The U.S. devoted massive resources – not only financially, but militarily and with great loss of life – to winning the Cold War and obtaining freedom and democracy for eastern Europe, freeing them from the tyranny of Soviet Russia. It culminated with Ronald Reagon going to Berlin and exhorting, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” It was a great triumph of the 20th century, and the Cold War was won.

However, as Russia started opening up to the West, and Western values, there were hardliners who waited for the proper moment to reassert their power in Russia and return the country to a hardcore dictatorial government. Included as part of the plan was to reassert power over the eastern European countries that had been freed, and to restart the fight to defeat the West.

Those hardliners included Vladimir Putin, and they did not accept the loss of the Cold War. They made no secret of their plan to destroy the U.S., only this time the plan was to do it from within.

In 1997, they plainly stated the plan of action. The policy outline stated, “It is particularly important to create geopolitical disorder in American domestic life, by encouraging all kinds of separatism, various ethnic, social and racial conflicts, actively supporting all dissident movements, and extremist, racist and sectarian groups that destabilize internal political processes in the United States. At the same time, we support the isolationist tendencies of American politics, the theses of those circles (often right-wing Republicans) who believe that the United States should confine itself to its internal problems.”

The internal strife would erode American unity, and the isolationism would separate the U.S. from its allies and create the ideal world situation for Russia to once again assert its dominance.

If you look at what is transpiring, it’s hard not to say that almost everything Donald Trump has done is exactly what the Russian manifesto called for. If Trump is not an actual agent of Russia, he certainly is doing everything one would do if he was.

He started the process during his first term when he sided with Putin over U.S. intelligence services. He often stated that he asked Putin several times if they interfered in the 2016 election; he said he didn’t, and he would take him at his word. He allowed only meaningless sanctions against Russia for the proven instances of interference. He threatened our NATO partners that the U.S. would pull-out of the world’s most effective partnership protecting freedom and democracy, in spite of the fact that after 9/11 every NATO country sent troops to fight, and, yes, die, after we were attacked. He tried to get Russia invited into the G7, the world’s leading economic development group which includes all the major democracies. He pulled U.S. troops out of a military base on the Syrian border that protected our allies, the Kurds, and Russian troops moved right in and took the base over.

Here at home, his social media posts, insults, and name calling of Democrats (or anyone who disagreed with him), calling them traitors and un-American, served to divide the country like at no time since the civil war. While most presidents would try to heal the country from racial tragedies such as the George Floyd murder, the infamous Eric Garner “I can’t breathe” murder, and other racially-motivated police injustices, Trump instead stoked the fire and seemed to relish the resulting riots.

As if those actions weren’t bad enough, he has turbo-charged his actions since becoming president a second time. He continually asserts that Ukraine started the war, even though it was Russia that invaded. He has helped Putin achieve a priority objective, taking over the Kursk region by depriving the Ukrainians of American intelligence resources and neutralizing the F-16s supplied to Ukraine by Europe. He is in the process of dismantling American military logistics in Poland, and his “peace” proposal pretty accurately matches Putin’s demands. He stopped the broadcasts of Radio Liberty, which enabled Russian and eastern European citizens to get uncensored news. He halted financing of the group trying to find out the fate of thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by the Russians.

Perhaps most telling, he ordered the shutdown of the U.S. anti-cyber warfare unit that fought against Russian interference in U.S. elections. He is basically inviting them to utilize their social media “troll factories” to shape public opinion.

NATO has already recognized that the U.S. will not live up to its agreement that “an attack on any one of us is an attack on all,” and has been working feverishly on plans to defend democracy without our involvement. He has called for the taking over our long time loyal friend Canada, as well as Greenland and the Panama Canal. (Coincidentally, Greenland is in the way of some of Russia’s Arctic Fleet plans.) And most effective in turning the U.S. into an international, isolated pariah are the tariffs instituted against our allies, even those with whom we had flourishing trade that benefits both parties.How surprising is it that Russia, which still does several billion dollars worth of trade with us in spite of sanctions imposed due to the invasion of Ukraine, did not get any big tariffs imposed on them?

Here at home, he has brought his racial divisiveness to a new level, telling every company, university, or government entity that any and all DEI initiatives have to be immediately shut down. All Black, Hispanic, and Native Americans who were recognized on government websites celebrating their achievements have been removed. These include American heroes such as Colin Powell, Jackie Robinson, and Ira Hayes, one of the flag bearers at Iwo Jima. (After public outcry, Jackie was restored, but the point was made.) He has urged on efforts to make it harder for minorities to vote.

Trump’s appointments to all major cabinet posts are controversial figures who often have little experience in the areas they are supposed to lead. He pardoned the criminals who attacked the Capitol on January 6 and is in the process of firing or charging any government employees that are investigated. He’s even gone as far as to legally attack the Democratic fundraising arm, as well as law firms and universities that represent a viewpoint contrary to his own. His divisiveness seems to know no boundaries this time around.

Is it just a coincidence that Trump’s policies perfectly align with Russia’s master plan? Is it just Trump trying to help his friend Vladimir? Or, could there be more to it?

This is where it gets interesting: in 1987, 41-year-old Donald Trump was invited to Moscow by Soviet Ambassador to the U.S., Yuri Dubinin. When he returned to the U.S., in spite of the fact that he previously had not been very vocal concerning politics, he began loudly criticizing NATO and started putting out statements that indicated he might consider running for president. There are currently three former KGB agents who claim that the trip was the beginning of Trump being recruited by Russia, utilizing two strategies: extreme flattery, which we know is something he demands and relishes, as well as financial incentives, which is also something we know he values above all else.

These claims are not anonymous. They come from Alnur Mussayev, former KGB officer and ex-head of Kazakhstan’s intelligence service, and ex-KGB agents Yuri Shvets and Sergei Zhyrno, who now reside in the U.S. and France, respectively.

None of these former KGB operatives have provided hard evidence, which is hard to come by since Putin controls all intelligence files and those documents could not be easily taken out of Russia, but the fact that three agents, speaking at different times and from different locations, tell the same story suggests that the possibility should not be dismissed.

Trump’s first wife, Ivana, who spoke Russian, scouted potential sites for “Trump Tower Moscow.” Donald Trump Jr. has visited Russia numerous times and stated in 2014 that most of the money utilized by the Trump organization comes from Russia. Several Russian oligarchs have bought Trump properties at exorbitant prices.

Trump brought the Miss Universe pageant to Moscow, financed by a Moscow real estate development firm. Alimzhan Toktakhounov, an alleged Russian mobster, was indicted for running a high-stakes illegal gambling ring out of a Trump Tower apartment in New York City. Trump’s daughter and son-in-law visited Russia in 2014, which he of course conveniently neglected to put on his security clearance applications.

While Trump was running for president in 2016, he admitted he had talks with Russia about a Trump Tower proposal, but stated that was all in the past. Meanwhile, as we later found out from documents provided by Michael Cohen, the negotiations were ongoing while he was campaigning. In fact, he signed a “Letter of Intent” right before the third Republican presidential debate. Cohen also provided an email from Trump associate Felix Sater which predicts that building a Trump Tower in Moscow will help Trump’s presidential campaign. “I will get Putin on this program, and we will get Donald elected,” it said.

And what of the Mueller Report on Russian involvement in the 2016 election? Trump convinced practically everyone that it cleared him completely and unequivocally. In fact, it detailed over 160 instances of meetings between top Trump aides and Russian government officials, including his son-in-law, daughter, campaign manager, and national security advisor. Paul Manufort, his campaign manager, actually passed polling data to Russian officials. The probe produced 37 indictments, as well as strong evidence that Trump obstructed justice by having his associates lie about what took place, as well as refusing to testify himself. Over 1,000 former Federal prosecutors signed a letter stating that any American impeding proceedings the way Trump did should be indicted.

The report found interference in the election on Trump’s behalf was “sweeping and systematic.” It showed very clearly the Trump campaign knew about the interference, and welcomed it, itself an action that could be considered treason.

Mueller did not pursue charges against Trump at the time, because he could not find clear evidence of Trump being directly involved in the talks with Russian agents. Trump denied knowing anything about it, so either he is not being honest, or he is not a very good organizational leader, since his whole team was involved in something he says he wasn’t aware of, which seems pretty unlikely. However, like a good mob boss, he always made sure there was a ‘buffer’ between him and the contacts.

Mueller testified before Congress, and clearly stated, “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.” They did not say so, yet Congress took no action.

All of the people charged by Mueller were, not surprisingly, pardoned by Trump, and at this juncture, Trump is going after any and every individual that was involved in the investigation.

When Richard Nixon broke the law, Congress acted quickly, including his fellow Republicans. They were patriots who put the country first, regardless of the political fallout. We no longer have that situation today, with Republicans refusing to look at anything that might hurt Donald Trump. When asked about the Mueller report, most of them stated that they hadn’t read it

Really? Collusion between a U.S. president and the leading force of evil against freedom and democracy in the world, and they can’t be bothered to even read the report?

Our Founding Fathers risked their lives to rebel against the King, with death by hanging a certainty if the Revolutionary War was lost, but today’s Republicans are so afraid of Trump that they are willing to sacrifice the country in order to not incur his wrath. “We are all afraid,” said Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski. “And I’ll tell ya, I’m oftentimes very anxious myself about using my voice, because retaliation is real.”

The evidence is overwhelming that there is a connection between Donald Trump and Russia. The fact that Republicans, who control Congress, won’t lift a finger to even question what is happening is a stench on our government. The time to act is now, because time is running out. We are, in essence, playing Russian Roulette with our freedom, our democracy, and the sovereignty of the United States of America.