Jon Muq Takes the Blues From Uganda to the States

Jon Muq is a man having a conversation with the world through music.

The blues might currently be an underrated genre in the mainstream, but it can be so invigorating in times like this. When the economy is in a rut, we count on the blues to lift us up. Thanks to The White Stripes and The Black Keys in the early 2000s, the genre was resuscitated in a way that helped with our mood as a nation and brought us together no matter what political climate we were (or are) under. Their additional rock elements added into their bluesy styling only added to the generational understanding of the sound at hand.

Jon Muq is a unique blues singer in his own right. By way of Uganda, Jon developed his style and grace with the help of Instagram – and by that and the luck of the draw, he caught Dan Auerbach’s attention. The frontman of the aforementioned Black Keys set the Jon Muq on his way, and he was full-on sailing from there on out. He left Africa to beef up his career in the music industry and landed in Austin, Texas, where he continued to soak up inspirations for his modern R&B sound. With that, he released his latest and most powerful song to date: the standout “Hear My Voice,” which was produced by Auerbach.

The singer is currently departing on a North American tour this spring and summer. As one of NPR’s ‘Favorite New Artists of 2024,’ and one of VIBE’s ‘Top New Artists,’ Jon Muq continues to shape his craft and further sharpen his skills as an artist clearly on the rise.

His last album, 2024’s Flying Away, emotes and evokes the blues, but has a flair of country on some songs, and others find an adult contemporary twist on them, as well. Another of the album’s singles, “Shake Shake,” is a happy-go-lucky tune that illustrates a carefree lifestyle and honestly makes you want to dance the night away. His music truly speaks volumes on innocence and optimism – two things we need right now.

We sat down with the artist to talk about growing up in Africa, leaning into the influential Auerbach, and being exposed to the likes of Billy Joel and Norah Jones.

What were your experiences like growing up in Uganda?

Growing up in Uganda was a normal life just like everyone. We had a lot of hardships, but we didn’t see those hardships in the moment. Deciding to leave Uganda didn’t come as a decision – it came as an opportunity. That opportunity arose from making music. I ended up leaving Uganda, but it wasn’t something I was prepared for.

What is the message you’d like to spread with your music?

I want to spread awareness and happiness with my music, so the songs that I write and create are to show someone a different side of how to see things.

How did you meet Dan Auerbach from The Black Keys, and what did you learn from him?

Dan Auerbach discovered me on a video I made on Instagram and then he reached out to me and produced my album. He is a very kind person and takes things very slow, which in turn made a very good album. I learned patience when listening to the music. I also leaned into acceptance and learned collaboration from him.

What is it about the blues that makes you feel so comfortable to express yourself with?

When it comes to the blues or any other type of music, I tend to appreciate and accept the idea of learning from it and enjoying it.

You toured with Billy Joel and Norah Jones. What were those experiences like?

That was the best experience. I actually never even heard of them when I toured with them. There was a level of perfectionism and discipline that they had, and I was so enlightened by it. I enjoyed every moment.

How important is touring to you?

Touring was hard in the beginning because I was used to my home routine and normal life routine. The more I’ve done it, the more it’s an opportunity to learn and grow through meeting new people and seeing new places. Seeing how cultures operate is inspiring to me and that helps create a new song. It’s refreshing and I’m still learning and growing from the touring aspect.

Any last thoughts?

I love music and encourage all musicians to never give up and be happy.

