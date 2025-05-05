Nearly 100 Excellent Live Music Events in the NYC Area This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ live music events in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, May 5
- DJO, Post Animal at Brooklyn Steel
- Sasami, Jia Pet, Mood Killer at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Sunday (1994), Alisa Xayalith at the Bowery Ballroom
- Marc Cohn, Becca Stevens at City Winery NYC
- Rhett Miller, Buga at le Poisson Rouge
- Lou Barlow & Bobby Bare Jr. at Mercury Lounge
- Madeline Dalton at Chelsea Table + Stage
- Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
Tuesday, May 6
- David Byrne at Pioneer Works
- Marilyn Manson, Black Satellite at the Paramount
- Gene Simmons Band, War for the Crown at the Wellmont Theater
- Devo at Brooklyn Paramount
- DJO, Post Animal at Brooklyn Steel
- Valerie June at the Town Hall
- Passion Pit at Deluxx Fluxx
- Black Country, New Road at Rough Trade Below
- Allison Russell, Kara Jackson at Webster Hall
- Epica at Irving Plaza
- Bad Nerves, Spiritual Cramp at Warsaw
- Kevin Atwater, Renny Conti at the Bowery Ballroom
- Papooz, Cornelia Murr at Racket NYC
- Dave Hill at le Poisson Rouge
- Marc Cohn, Becca Stevens at City Winery NYC
- Luvcat at Baby’s All Right
- Grace Pettis at Brooklyn Art Haus
- Siblings, Puss N Boots at the Bitter End
- Boyfriend at Joe’s Pub
- Ryan Shaw at 54 Below
- Tamar Korn & a Kornucopia at Barbès
- Seth Goldart & Co. at Cowgirl Seahorse
- Bastards of Fine Arts at the 11th St. Bar
- Honest Mistakes, Harrison Kealy, Silent Mary, Sydney Weil at Arlene’s Grocery
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, May 7
- Trivium, Bullet for My Valentine, August Burns Red, Bleed from Within at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Gillian Welch & David Rawlings at Carnegie Hall
- Richard Clayderman at the Beacon Theatre
- xikers at the Kings Theatre
- Passion Pit at Deluxx Fluxx
- Djo, Post Animal at Brooklyn Steel
- Napalm Death, Melvins, Titan to Tachyons, Dark Sky Burial at Warsaw
- Mei Seimones, John Roseboro at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Ximena Sariñana at Irving Plaza
- Sir Woman, Oh He Dead, Uncle Roy & Spice at Racket NYC
- Boston Manor, Spaced, Farmer’s Wife, Ellis at the Meadows
- SYML at National Sawdust
- Amigo the Devil (solo), Tele Novella, David Talley at the Sultan Room
- Jensen McRae at the Bowery Ballroom
- Curren$y at Sony Hall
- The Steel Wheels, Jack Broadbent at Joe’s Pub
- Daisy the Great at Night Club 101
- The Electric Six, Messer Chips aboard Rocks Off!
- Joseph Arthur, Diane Gentile, Alfonso Velez at Union Pool
- Nadine El Roubi, Dania at le Poisson Rouge
- My Son the Hurricane at Cafe Wha?
- Tummyache, Ecce Shnak, OBOY! at Mercury Lounge
- The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès
- Greg Humphreys & Friends, Livici at the 11th St. Bar
- JT Curtis & Mongoose at the Bitter End
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Boneshakers at Terra Blues
Thursday, May 8
- Kendrick Lamar, SZA at MetLife Stadium
- Gillian Welch & David Rawlings at Carnegie Hall
- Little Feat, Cris Jacobs at the Capitol Theatre
- GIMS at Terminal 5
- Alex Warren, Michael Sanzone at Irving Plaza
- The Devil Makes Three, the Bridge City Sinners at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Lollise x Loboko at the Adam Space at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
- Matt Maltese at Rough Trade Below
- The Black Jackals, Tom Clark & the High Action Boys at Mercury Lounge
- Alex Blue at the Museum of Jewish Heritage
- Durand Bernarr, GAWD, Nore Davis at Warsaw
- Sleepytime Gorilla Museum, Spotlights, Ava Farber at le Poisson Rouge
- SYML at National Sawdust
- Alice Longyu Gao, Father Koi at Elsewhere Zone One
- Red Baraat at Brooklyn Bowl
- Baroness, Dawn of Ouroboros at the Meadows
- Jensen McRae at the Bowery Ballroom
- L.A. Witch, Daiistar at TV Eye
- The Queers at Gold Sounds
- Kris Delmhorst, Ana Egge, Rose Cousins at Littlefield
- Cat Ridgeway & the Tourists, Friend of a Friend at Berlin
- Annie & the Caldwells at Public Records
- Edensong, You Bred Raptors?, Laura Meade, John Galgano at Main Drag Music
- Lacy Rose at the Triad Theater
- Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar
- James G. Barry Band, Golden Alphabet at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Michael Hill at Terra Blues