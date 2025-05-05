Nearly 100 Excellent Live Music Events in the NYC Area This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ live music events in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, May 5

DJO, Post Animal at Brooklyn Steel

Sasami, Jia Pet, Mood Killer at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sunday (1994), Alisa Xayalith at the Bowery Ballroom

Marc Cohn, Becca Stevens at City Winery NYC

Rhett Miller, Buga at le Poisson Rouge

Lou Barlow & Bobby Bare Jr. at Mercury Lounge

Madeline Dalton at Chelsea Table + Stage

Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, May 6

David Byrne at Pioneer Works

Marilyn Manson, Black Satellite at the Paramount

Gene Simmons Band, War for the Crown at the Wellmont Theater

Devo at Brooklyn Paramount

DJO, Post Animal at Brooklyn Steel

Valerie June at the Town Hall

Passion Pit at Deluxx Fluxx

Black Country, New Road at Rough Trade Below

Allison Russell, Kara Jackson at Webster Hall

Epica at Irving Plaza

Bad Nerves, Spiritual Cramp at Warsaw

Kevin Atwater, Renny Conti at the Bowery Ballroom

Papooz, Cornelia Murr at Racket NYC

Dave Hill at le Poisson Rouge

Marc Cohn, Becca Stevens at City Winery NYC

Luvcat at Baby’s All Right

Grace Pettis at Brooklyn Art Haus

Siblings, Puss N Boots at the Bitter End

Boyfriend at Joe’s Pub

Ryan Shaw at 54 Below

Tamar Korn & a Kornucopia at Barbès

Seth Goldart & Co. at Cowgirl Seahorse

Bastards of Fine Arts at the 11th St. Bar

Honest Mistakes, Harrison Kealy, Silent Mary, Sydney Weil at Arlene’s Grocery

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, May 7

Trivium, Bullet for My Valentine, August Burns Red, Bleed from Within at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings at Carnegie Hall

Richard Clayderman at the Beacon Theatre

xikers at the Kings Theatre

Passion Pit at Deluxx Fluxx

Djo, Post Animal at Brooklyn Steel

Napalm Death, Melvins, Titan to Tachyons, Dark Sky Burial at Warsaw

Mei Seimones, John Roseboro at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Ximena Sariñana at Irving Plaza

Sir Woman, Oh He Dead, Uncle Roy & Spice at Racket NYC

Boston Manor, Spaced, Farmer’s Wife, Ellis at the Meadows

SYML at National Sawdust

Amigo the Devil (solo), Tele Novella, David Talley at the Sultan Room

Jensen McRae at the Bowery Ballroom

Curren$y at Sony Hall

The Steel Wheels, Jack Broadbent at ​Joe’s Pub

Daisy the Great at Night Club 101

The Electric Six, Messer Chips aboard Rocks Off!

Joseph Arthur, Diane Gentile, Alfonso Velez at Union Pool

Nadine El Roubi, Dania at le Poisson Rouge

My Son the Hurricane at Cafe Wha?

Tummyache, Ecce Shnak, OBOY! at Mercury Lounge

The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès

Greg Humphreys & Friends, Livici at the 11th St. Bar

JT Curtis & Mongoose at the Bitter End

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Boneshakers at Terra Blues

Thursday, May 8