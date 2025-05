Irish singer-songwriter Orla Gartland has been on the scene for less than five years, but on April 23 at Webster Hall, she took the stage in front of a sold-out audience like a generational pro for an hour-and-a-half set of original songs (and one Chappell Roan cover). That’s a testament to Gartland’s energy, confidence, and fearless, emotional, magical, guitar-driven, solo, alternative pop sound.

Photos by Nicole Conflenti