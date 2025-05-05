Vinyl Reflections: A Chat With Jack Van Cleaf

Rising superstar singer-songwriter JVC and our own DKS had a great rapport almost as soon as they got to talking last month, and with JVC’s new album (the one they discussed) being out on Friday, it is finally time to share their comfortable, musical back-and-forth with you all.

Picture your favorite coffeeshop artist. Think of the intimate storytelling and the Americana instrumentation underscoring their message. Imagine the way the songs make you feel as you hold a warm mug or cold cup in your hands. Who do you see and what do you hear?

If you did not come up with Jack Van Cleaf, you will soon, especially now that his new album is just a handful of days away. His rootsy, folksy stylings are at their peak on the aptly titled JVC, and throughout the album you get to know the beauty of a small-town, homegrown artist with an affinity for vinyl and an eye for reflection. Each song is an experience and a memory gathered from late night drives, backyard bashes, the exploration of sky country, and, yes, conversations had over coffee (and cigarettes). Jack Van Cleaf is a young, fun combination of leather and lace; down for a good time, yet in touch with his emotions, and finds reassurance in it all. He has worked with some of the country-adjacent greats of modern times, including Zach Bryan and Gatlin, and has a good chunk of shows and festival slots ahead of him as the warmer months roll on. We are thrilled to have gotten a chance to sit down with him ahead of all of it.

I can only imagine how you feel right now, with “Smoker,” your new single, being out, another single on the way, a tour starting very soon, and (of course) your new album on the horizon. Is this a bit of a whirlwind moment for you?

Yeah, I think that’s a great way to describe it. Totally. I’ve been busier than I think I’ve been in the past two years at least, which has been a blessing. It’s nice to wake up every day and know that there’s stuff to do that feels consistent with what I want to keep doing for the foreseeable future, so I’m very happy.

This period of your career, especially sonically, has been a lot of fun to watch unfold. You posted on Instagram and teased online some songs, like “Easter Sunday,” that are vinyl exclusives for the new album and things like that. How did that come about? That track in particular has some beautiful introspection to it, and I just know that hearing it on vinyl will only add to that.

Thank you so much. We played that song last year when I was opening for singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt here in Nashville. When we were on tour with her and opening for her, we played that in the set quite a few times, just because it was kind of around spring and we just felt that it was fitting for the time. I wrote the song on Easter a few years ago, though, and it’s about feeling dead inside on Easter, which I thought was ironic because it’s all about new life [Laughs]. It definitely thematically fits in with the album. It’s a much slower one, though, and we already had a couple of pensive songs within a lot of mid-tempo songs on the record. I wanted the first digital release to have energy and really punch, so we saved some of the slower burns for the vinyl exclusive, which may or may not hopefully come out on the internet eventually. For now, I really love having them as vinyl exclusives and being able to promote physical purchases of the record, because the packaging and everything… I’m so excited about. If anyone collects records, I hope that they get their hands on this.

That is such great incentive for people to not only support JVC, but support local businesses by going to record stores. Having that experience is lost these days, and as someone who has been collecting vinyl much of her life, I think it is a big part of what this era in music is missing. I also find that your music, Jack, really lends itself to the vinyl experience.

Thank you so much. That means a ton to hear. I was really excited when we finalized the tracklist for the record, and then when Dualtone agreed to do a double LP for the physical release and when we got the tracklist down for that, I got very excited. I love the digital release and the flow of that, but, of course, the physical one… when I realized how it was gonna fit side by side, my OCD brain was just so satisfied [Laughs]. Everything felt like it was exactly where it needed to be. Every side of each record feels like it ends with the song that I felt was kind of an ending to a certain part of the record, so I am really, really excited about that format. Thank you for bringing it up and saying that about it.

Of course! Again, I’m a huge vinyl person myself, and all of this vinyl specificity feels very you, very much your brand and your sound.

Thank you – that is everything I’d want to hear about it.

I’m so glad. With that in mind, how did narrow down what songs did end up on this record, whether the digital or physical version? Did anything fall by the wayside? Are those the vinyl exclusives?

Sure, so the vinyl exclusives largely are those songs that would have otherwise been trimmed. I just felt too attached to them to let them go completely. And, of course like we’ve been talking about, it felt nice to get to incentivize physical purchases. There is one other song that we technically tracked, did the full band pass of and tried tightening up, but I think from a songwriting perspective and from the production direction, we weren’t totally sure about it, so that one did get fully scrapped. Maybe one day it’ll be polished up, but for now I might need to sit down with it and do a little more work on it.

These songs have been collected over the last five or six years. Some of them were written in college, but mostly since graduation, which is almost six years ago now, so there was obviously a lot of collecting in that time. It’s been relatively clear over the years, though, which ones I wanted to kind of put into this story, in this collection.

I respect the fact that that even the songs that have to sit for a little while, eventually they find a home. With this record, and with the record’s title, too, being your initials… everything feels like it is an homage to yourself, your story, your journey. It’s still relatable, and “Smoker” really sets that up with a perspective on life that many others mind see themselves in.

Wow. Thank you so much. I’m glad to hear that, because picking singles was definitely a tough decision. I’ve been lucky to be building a team around releasing music and promoting it with JVC, but that also means there are a lot more opinions in the room, so it can be a little bit tough to make those decisions when I need to concede and rethink some things. There are times that I might be being too much of an artist [Laughs], too precious about certain things, when I need to put my foot down and stick with something. Luckily, with “Smoker,” I think across the board for our team, from the beginning, we all felt pretty strongly about it. There were a couple moments where we were like, “Well… maybe it won’t be a single, but maybe it will.” Ultimately, we came back to our initial gut feeling on it.

Thematically and writing wise, this album is a lot about growing up and looking back and comparing yourself – who you are now to who you were as a child – and asks if you are still the same person at all. How do you reconcile who you were with who you are? “Smoker” certainly was heavily revolving around those themes and captured the kind of frightening mood around that that, which a lot of the record kind of dwells on. Production wise, we were just really excited about it, too. It was the one song that was supposed to be a demo when we recorded it, but then we were just too excited about how it turned out, so we didn’t touch it.

How cool is that? The song is so good. I also love the video and, the black and white aspect of it adds this rousing reflective nature to the musicality, but also the lyricism. With visuals like that, as well as album artwork, vinyl sets, things in that realm, how much of a hand do you have in it all? Because it does feel very on brand, feels very originally Jack Van Cleaf, and creates an obvious artistic through-line.

I’m very happy to hear that it feels cohesive. I definitely feel like I get to make a lot of decisions there. I briefly mentioned this, but this is my first release with a full record of new material released with Dualtone Records. Working with them has been so pleasant in that way. They’ve really let me make so many creative decisions, including the vinyl packaging, while being extremely helpful in executing that vision. I came to Joey Luscinski, who works at Dualtone, with a brief, vague idea of what we wanted to do for the record packaging, and he just nailed it and ran with it. I’m so excited about it. It’s the first time I’ve had a physical release in a while, and one of the first times in general, and I’m just so happy with how it looks.

As far as the music videos go, I’m working with one of my best friends, Sam Lindsay. I’ve always trusted his stylistic approach to photography, and we’ve done a lot of photography in the past, so we thought we’d try doing videos together. It’s kind of a new experience for him, and it’s obviously new for me. I’m not very experienced making videos, so it’s been really fun to explore that together. It is super cool to see how just relying on and trusting his taste and giving him a brief idea of what my vision is for something can come to life, and I can still be having a say in everything. It’s been great to work with somebody that I trust so much to bring that home.

How heartwarming! Even with the collaborations you’ve done, I feel like there’s a familiarity and a warmth to them that makes it feel like you’re old friends, so the fact that you are legitimately working with longtime friends on something like music videos and artwork definitely makes sense and feels good.

Oh, absolutely. It makes it more fun to create and makes it more fun to look back on, as well. Same for the whole record – just re-recording, and in some cases writing and bringing this album across the finish line, was all with very dear friends of mine, which made me so happy.

The title of this record, which is about you and made mostly with your people, is your initials – JVC. This is basically a self-titled album in a way, and that carries weight in itself. At what point did you know that you wanted this to be the title? Did you go into the record thinking that you wanted to make a JVC, Jack Van Cleaf, type of album? That can be an important milestone in a lot of artists and bands careers.

No, the self-titled thing was an almost last-minute decision. At first we were throwing around potential album names that were drawn from lyrics of different songs. We almost settled on one when my friend Garrett said something. He has always been very supportive of the music, so when I sent the record to him, he said, just kind of in passing, “I think you should name the record JVC.” I was like, “Oh, that’s kind of fun. Some of my friends call me JVC!” I didn’t think much about it at first. Then, after we had decided on the tracklist (which took me way too long to figure out), we submitted it to Dualtone and they were excited about it. And then I remembered what Garrett had told me, and I was like, “Oh, this does kind of feel maybe a little bit like a pseudo-self-titled record.” I ran it by my manager and she loved it. Then we ran it by Dualtone, and they were like, “Yes, let’s do it.” They were excited also because the album’s previously title was gonna be much longer [Laughs], so I think they were excited about it being cut down to three letters! [Laughs] It’s been fun.

Oh my gosh [Laughs]. A big part of this record is your journey, and the understanding of what adolescents see, feel, and experience while growing up and finding their footing – hopefully without disrespecting where they came from. JVC is anchored in that, anchored in your story, your lyrics, these emotional moments and evolution.

Thank you. That’s really well said. Admittedly, I think the title probably presented itself mostly as eye-catching and short. It, too, has a punch to it, but I completely agree. I think what really sold me on it was the realization of, “Oh, this is an album about my story and what that name carries in it from way back when, when I was a little kid just falling in love with art in the raw sense, to where I am now in the thick of doing things I probably never thought I would’ve done.”

