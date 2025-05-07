A Grand Night for Racing Mount Pleasant/Kingfishr Fans

On April 24, Irish indie folk group formerly known as Kingfishr pulled up to Webster Hall for a night we will never forget.

The band now goes under the name Racing Mount Pleasant, and when this new beginning of theirs began at the start of this year, fans didn’t know what to expect. What they’ve gotten since is everything they’ve loved about Kingfishr, except elevated. There are deeper stories being told, more instruments being played in the stage (and in the crowd), and a newfound positive energy being passed from band to audience. This is the band in their truest form and that can be felt when in the room with them, as we were last month, and as you can see below.

Photos by Nicole Conflenti