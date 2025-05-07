Arcade Fire – Beautiful in Brooklyn (Inside & Out)

May the Fourth Be With You? No. May the Fire Be With You? Yes. And, in this case, the ‘fire’ is Arcade Fire, and the legendary alternative outfit took over Brooklyn Paramount on – you guessed it – May 4.

The Don’t Think About Pink Elephant Tour is a flowery, sparkly triumph, and with varying setlists over multiple days in NYC (and on the road overall) fans new and old have been able to experience monumental moments from multiple eras of the band. Even though the line outside pre-show was blocks long, the atmosphere was “immaculate,” as some fans have said. That bright aura became as literal as it was figurative once inside, and every person in attendance got to see and feel it – beautifully and thoroughly.

Photos by Ehud Lazin