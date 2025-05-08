THROWBACK: Sid Vicious, August 28, 2002

Welcome to the latest edition of AQ’s #THROWBACK series featuring our 2002 cover story with Sid Vicious !

Although the Sex Pistols’ storied frontman Sid Vicious died 23 years before this issue of ours hit newsstands, his legacy was (and is) still widely discussed.

Being as he was Simon John Ritchie on May 10, 1957, this weekend he would’ve been turning 68 years old. However, the wild punk rocker is stuck in the afterlife at age 21. (Isn’t it crazy what an impact he and his band made in such a short period of time?)