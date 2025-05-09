Chiodos at Webster Hall / April 28, 2025

At the end of last month, Chiodos returned to New York City and took the stage again – this time at Webster Hall. They are a band vital to the post-hardcore scene and released their “final” album in 2014 following a breakup. However, they announced a reunion last year during When We Were Young Festival (in which they played All’s Well That End’s Well in full). People were elated to say the least. Fans thought that would be the last of it, but luckily Chiodos brought the album to Manhattan on April 28 just for us.

We’re not sure if this is a full fledged reunion. We’re not sure if the band is back to making new music. We’re not even sure if this is just an album celebration. Either way, we’re thrilled to have Chiodos back. Over the last 10+ years, their presence was missed.

The album itself is a masterpiece, so it’s no surprise the setlist at Webster Hall was incredible. The band began their set with the infamous piano keys of the album intro before diving directly into the album. Right from the opening notes of “There’s No Penguins In Alaska,” the barricade was shaking and the floor began to vibrate. Frontman Craig Owens even said on stage, “Man, I feel the floor shake! Keep it up!”

The band sounded so tight and truly in unison. It was unbelievable how crisp every note was. The heavy moments had an extra punch to them, too. It feels like the band never left.

And, honestly, what made the night so fun was the fans. The experience was great, but every song felt like a music video with people of all ages leaping out of their skin at the first note. The pit could not stay still, and that’s exactly what we want at a post-hardcore show. Crowd-surfers were abundant. The pit was wide and active. It was a punk rock dream.

Unfortunately, the night ended on a sour note when a rude concert attendee decided to throw a beer directly at the band. It was a full can and could have really hurt someone. Owens called to put the house lights on and asked for the assailant to reveal himself. When he did not, the set was sadly cut short, and they played their final track. The band made the right call and ended the set with elegance and grace. No artist should be forced to perform in such circumstances. Safety aside, it was just being disrespectful to a band who practically raised us. We stand behind Chiodos 100%.

Despite ending on a shorter-than-usual note, it doesn’t change the fact that Chiodos are back. It has been a long and grueling 11 years. Seeing them live reminded us just how crucial they are to the scene. Every song was more captivating than the last and the band commanded the audience with a stellar stage presence. They’re picking up right where they left off, and we hope it doesn’t end again any time soon.