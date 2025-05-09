Rock Mother’s Day Weekend with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, May 9
- Kendrick Lamar, SZA at MetLife Stadium
- Japanese Breakfast, Ginger Root at Brooklyn Paramount
- Gene Simmons Band at the Paramount
- Nils Frahm at the Kings Theatre
- Devin Townsend, TesseracT at Palladium Times Square
- Hippie Sabotage x Two Feet, Carpetman at Brooklyn Steel
- Maribou State at Terminal 5
- Django New Orleans, the Stephane Wrembel Band at Symphony Space
- Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Knifeplay at Webster Hall
- Memphis May Fire, Caskets, Wind Walkers, Elijah at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Alex Warren at Irving Plaza
- Black Country, New Road, Asher White at the Bowery Ballroom
- Oneohtrix Point Never, Nala Sinephro, Two Shell, EvilGiane, John Glacier at Knockdown Center
- Durand Bernarr, GAWD, Nore Davis at Warsaw
- Baroness, Dawn of Ouroboros at the Meadows
- Spellling, Smut at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- zzzahara at the Sultan Room
- Mallrat, Anna Shoemaker at Elsewhere
- Brett Dennen & River Whyless at City Winery NYC
- L.A. Witch, Daiistar, Silent Mass at TV Eye
- The Bones of JR Jones, Henry Stansall at le Poisson Rouge
- Adam Melchor at Broadway Pedestrian Plaza
- Vicki Peterson & John Cowsill, the Tall Pines at the Cutting Room
- Matt Andersen at the Iridium
- Harrison Lipton, Fetch Tiger, Sofia D’Angelo at Public Records
- Pale Moon Gang, the Ritualists, Spike Polite & Sewage NYC, Savage Heart at Baker Falls
- The Howlin’ Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, May 10
- Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Karen Clark-Sheard, Dorinda Clark-Cole at Palladium Times Square
- Emperor, Wolves in the Throne Room at the Kings Theatre
- Darlene Love, the Spinners at the St. George Theatre
- Japanese Breakfast, Ginger Root at Brooklyn Paramount
- The Crane Wives at Brooklyn Steel
- Larkin Poe, Amythyst Kiah at Irving Plaza
- San Fermin, Wormy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Black Country, New Road, @ at the Bowery Ballroom
- Karina Rykman, Boys Go to Jupiter at Webster Hall
- Smallpools, Rec Hall, Tana Matz at Warsaw
- Grace VanderWaal, Alina, Tiffany Stringer at Racket NYC
- Lucy Kaplansky at the Iridium
- Jenny Owen Youngs, Robert Ellis at Cafe Wha?
- Mamalarky at Baby’s All Right
- Shallow Alcove, Lighthearted at TV Eye
- Swamp Dogg, Alana Amram at TV Eye
- Cash Bride, Chemical Man, F*ckcrusher at the Gutter
- Charlotte Rose Benjamin, Pearla, Alana Markel at Night Club 101
- The Undead, Nihilistics, the Coffin Daggers, Jones Crusher, Skitzopolis at Tompkins Square Park
- Band of Others, the TarantinosNYC, the Supertones at Young Ethel’s
- Stephanie Marie & the Double Knit Players, Church of Betty, Life in a Blender at Caveat
- Ricky Stein at the Red Lion
- Vic Thrill at Pete’s Candy Store
- Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store
- Strange Majik at Arthur’s Tavern
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, May 11 (Mothers Day)
- Japanese Breakfast, Ginger Root at Brooklyn Paramount
- A-TRAK & Melé at Superior Ingredients
- Miyavi at Webster Hall
- Vs Self, Punxsutawney, Fake Pollocks at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Etran De L’Aïr at TV Eye
- Har Mar Superstar, LC Franke, Shonali at Sony Hall
- Martha Redbone at Joe’s Pub
- Ms. Lisa Fischer at the Blue Note
- Skorts, Tea Eater, Pons, Francie Moon, Bec Lauder at Tompkins Square Park
- Stephane Wrembel & Django a Gogo at Barbès
- Niall Connolly, Emerson at the Scratcher
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Red Lion
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar