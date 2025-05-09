Rock Mother’s Day Weekend with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, May 9

Kendrick Lamar, SZA at MetLife Stadium

Japanese Breakfast, Ginger Root at Brooklyn Paramount

Gene Simmons Band at the Paramount

Nils Frahm at the Kings Theatre

Devin Townsend, TesseracT at Palladium Times Square

Hippie Sabotage x Two Feet, Carpetman at Brooklyn Steel

Maribou State at Terminal 5

Django New Orleans, the Stephane Wrembel Band at Symphony Space

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Knifeplay at Webster Hall

Memphis May Fire, Caskets, Wind Walkers, Elijah at the Brooklyn Monarch

Alex Warren at Irving Plaza

Black Country, New Road, Asher White at the Bowery Ballroom

Oneohtrix Point Never, Nala Sinephro, Two Shell, EvilGiane, John Glacier at Knockdown Center

Durand Bernarr, GAWD, Nore Davis at Warsaw

Baroness, Dawn of Ouroboros at the Meadows

Spellling, Smut at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

zzzahara at the Sultan Room

Mallrat, Anna Shoemaker at Elsewhere

Brett Dennen & River Whyless at City Winery NYC

L.A. Witch, Daiistar, Silent Mass at TV Eye

The Bones of JR Jones, Henry Stansall at le Poisson Rouge

Adam Melchor at Broadway Pedestrian Plaza

Vicki Peterson & John Cowsill, the Tall Pines at the Cutting Room

Matt Andersen at the Iridium

Harrison Lipton, Fetch Tiger, Sofia D’Angelo at Public Records

Pale Moon Gang, the Ritualists, Spike Polite & Sewage NYC, Savage Heart at Baker Falls

The Howlin’ Reserve at Skinny Dennis

David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, May 10

Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Karen Clark-Sheard, Dorinda Clark-Cole at Palladium Times Square

Emperor, Wolves in the Throne Room at the Kings Theatre

Darlene Love, the Spinners at the St. George Theatre

Japanese Breakfast, Ginger Root at Brooklyn Paramount

The Crane Wives at Brooklyn Steel

Larkin Poe, Amythyst Kiah at Irving Plaza

San Fermin, Wormy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Black Country, New Road, @ at the Bowery Ballroom

Karina Rykman, Boys Go to Jupiter at Webster Hall

Smallpools, Rec Hall, Tana Matz at Warsaw

Grace VanderWaal, Alina, Tiffany Stringer at Racket NYC

Lucy Kaplansky at the Iridium

Jenny Owen Youngs, Robert Ellis at Cafe Wha?

Mamalarky at Baby’s All Right

Shallow Alcove, Lighthearted at TV Eye

Swamp Dogg, Alana Amram at TV Eye

Cash Bride, Chemical Man, F*ckcrusher at the Gutter

Charlotte Rose Benjamin, Pearla, Alana Markel at Night Club 101

The Undead, Nihilistics, the Coffin Daggers, Jones Crusher, Skitzopolis at Tompkins Square Park

Band of Others, the TarantinosNYC, the Supertones at Young Ethel’s

Stephanie Marie & the Double Knit Players, Church of Betty, Life in a Blender at Caveat

Ricky Stein at the Red Lion

Vic Thrill at Pete’s Candy Store

Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store

Strange Majik at Arthur’s Tavern

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, May 11 (Mothers Day)