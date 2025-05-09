Underoath & the ‘Feelings That Make Our Hair Stand Up’

With a new album out and a tour on the way, Underoath has a lot to say.

Last month, Underoath unveiled their most exciting and ambitious album yet: The Place After This One. At just under 40-minutes long, the record has taken the post-hardcore world by storm, and we already want more of this era.

Underoath have already written, recorded, and released many songs that can be considered quintessential to the last two decades of the rock scene. However, no one knew that they had this brewing inside them. This album is astounding in its ferocious nature, and there’s such a wide range of sounds that the band play around with in order to elevate their usual hardcore moments. It’s amazing.

We had the opportunity to sit down with the always cool, always friendly Spencer Chamberlain, lead vocalist of the band, to dissect everything that the band has been up during this new chapter.

The Place After This One is brand new and out now. How are you feeling?

I’m honestly super excited, man. I’ve never been more proud of this band as a whole and as an individual. It’s just how far we’ve come; not even sonically speaking, but our friendships and how hard we’ve worked on keeping this band healthy and happy. Making that record was a beautiful process and giving it out to everybody to hear it – as one piece, as it should be, from front to back – is great. I’m just happy that people now have it. If they listen to it with an open mind and open ears, they’ll find something they like about it, I’m pretty sure. If not, that’s ok, too! I’m just stoked that it ‘s out there.

I feel like this is your heaviest album since Define the Great Line. Tell me about channeling that side of Underoath.

Honestly, we wrote this record in a cabin, and we recorded it in the same cabin. We lived, cooked, ate, slept, and recorded all in the same place. We haven’t done that since we were kids, which was really exciting. We had a few conversations starting the recording process where we discussed what our goals were on this. Obviously it’s to grow and expand our sound, but one of the main goals was: Are we having fun? Is this fun again? Sonically, are we achieving what we thought we were looking for in heavy music? It was about getting that feeling we thought was missing from a lot of heavy music.

It’s hard to define a feeling. Something as soft as Radiohead can make you feel heavier than a breakdown at times. It’s just the way it weighs on your soul; the chord progression can feel super heavy to you even if the music isn’t heavy. The main goal here was that, the way I felt when I first listened to heavy music and those feelings, that anxiety/tension/relief/aggression. Where is that in heavy music now? How do we find that? That’s what we did: searched for the feelings that make our hair stand up on end.

It’s so interesting to hear you say that. This isn’t a throw-back record. You channel a lot of hip-hop elements on tracks like “Teeth” or “All the Love Is Gone” and there’s some techno weaved throughout the heaviness, too.

Yeah! We had a conversation about that on the drive up there. I don’t know if you remember in the late nineties, but a lot of the heavy music – from early Slipknot to Linkin Park to The Prodigy – used a lot of samples. Hip-hop artists also used a lot of samples! It was always that drum and bass into the heavy music, which is why we had a lot of drum and bass on this record. We had conversations about, “Where’s that vibe? I miss that.” We subconsciously tied a lot of that electronic drum and bass sampling aspect into this record, which we’ve never been able to do.

“Teeth” is basically what a hip hop artist would do: create a sample, chop it up, and place it all over a song. That’s the meat of that song. It’s something Linkin Park could have pulled off, but I never imagined Underoath pulling it off. When we did that, it was a very exciting feeling. You’re right, “All the Love is Gone” is very electronic heavy. It’s a cool ground for us to go into.

A lot of these bands do that with a producer. I’m not saying that’s wrong by any means, but we have a keyboard player! We’ve always had that element to us. It was cool to dive heavier into that and focus on that.

.

It adds a lot of texture to the album! It’s not just breakdown after breakdown – there’s a lot happening in the music.

I feel like Underoath has always not fit in anywhere. I think a lot of that is, yeah, we’ve always been a heavy band, but we’ve always had this extra element, which was having electronics (even before that was a popular thing to do). So, yeah, it does add an extra element there. There’s a lot of ground to cover sonically. It’s fun, yet pins us as the oddball, but I’m ok with that.

I do also want to ask how these songs have been translating live? You just finished the first leg of the Rise of the Roach Tour with Papa Roach and Rise Against.

The new tracks translate really well live. We did an experiment where we played a bunch of shows under a fake name, wore masks, and dressed in long sleeves to hide our tattoos. People couldn’t tell it was us. We played a bunch of those shows and we played these new songs before they came out, which was a lot of fun. It was the first time in a long time (used to be this way when we were younger) where we felt it out. What felt good live? We were playing in rooms where people didn’t know who we were, so seeing where they jump, where they mosh, where they crowd surf… we took note. It was a lot of fun to do that.

Taking that to the Papa Roach tour was really interesting. Our genre got pigeonholed for a while. Scene bands only toured with scene bands. Radio rock bands only toured with radio rock bands. Heavy music was really divided. In pop, hip-hop, country, you don’t see that so much. All the music festivals are very broad. It wasn’t until the last eight years or so where a lot of those doors have opened for bands like us. Bring Me The Horizon and Thrice and so forth, you see bands like that touring with more radio rock bands. That’s really exciting for us, because 20 years in we get to play for an audience that digs heavy music, that maybe missed the boat on Underoath, or didn’t like Underoath when we were a bunch of teenage Christians [in a] metal band. I think it’s exciting for us to go out there and say, “This is who we are. This is where we’re at now. Take it or leave it.” We get a huge audience to play in front of, that wants to mosh and crowd surf. They’re into heavy music, they’re just maybe not an Underoath fan… yet. There’s not a better way to gain a fan than to play live in front of a new audience.

I imagine playing those new songs while hidden must have been such a unique experience.

Playing the new stuff in disguise was cool, because I guarantee you if we announced, “Hey, we’re going to go play this new record before it comes out with a couple of friends bands,” people would have been mad. I’m not saying we have bad fans – we have the most loyal, cult-like-following fans and they’re fantastic. I’m saying this for any band that’s been a band longer than four or five years: people have expectations of songs they want to hear. If you said, “Hey, we’re debuting this new record, playing it front to back and that’s it,” people would have been pissed off. We made a fake name and tried it out and people were excited. Some people figured out it was us and some people didn’t.

Looking out into a crowd through the eyes of a mask to see people smiling and jumping to songs they’ve never heard before… if we would have said, “It’s Underoath,” that would have not happened. I would put every dollar I have on that. You say “Underoath” and they want to hear “Writing On The Walls,” Reinventing Your Exit,” or whatever it is that they’re coming to see. It was cool for the really die-hard fans, but looking back on it as an experiment… wow. These people went in with an open mind because there was no proof that it really was us. They listened and had a good time with songs they didn’t necessarily know.

Was it tough to perform in a disguise?

Yes, it was extremely tough. It was really hot. And if I’m being quite honest with you, it was very difficult.

