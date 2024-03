Welcome to the latest edition of AQ’s #THROWBACK series featuring our 2015 cover story with Marina Diamandis!

Since this feature ran in 2015, Marina Diamandis dropped the ‘& the Diamonds’ from her stage name, adopted the single-name moniker MARINA (stylized in all caps), released three LPs (including this favorite of ours), and has continued to push alternative pop boundaries while maintaining her lofty, tongue-in-cheek feminist values. Happy Women’s History Month!