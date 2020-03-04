As Super Tuesday hit fever pitch yesterday, Mike Gordon and Jon Fishman of Phish performed with Maine Americana rockers, The Mallett Brothers Band, at a rally for 2020 presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders, in Essex Junction, Vermont.

The Mallett Brothers Band, Tessa Gordon, Mike Gordon (photo by Vic Brazen)

In a set that included a cover of CCR’s “Fortunate Son,” the musicians were joined onstage by Gordon’s daughter Tessa, who sang three songs with the group, including a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Ring Them Bells.”

(photo by Vic Brazen)

Sanders performed well in Tuesday’s primaries, winning his home state of Vermont, Utah, Colorado, and the delegate-rich California. However, Sanders’ success was overshadowed partly by presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden’s dominant evening. Biden won in Texas—one of the biggest states of yesterday’s primary—and also picked off two states that were expected to go to Sanders: Minnesota and Massachusetts.

Jon Fishman (Photo by Vic Brazen)