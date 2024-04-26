This Weekend’s Best Live Music Choices in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, April 26

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

Jacob Collier, Kimbra at Radio City Music Hall

Oneohtrix Point Never at the Brooklyn Paramount

Spanish Love Songs, Oso Oso, Worry Club, Sydney Sprague at Warsaw

Breland at the Gramercy Theatre

Sam Evian, Hannah Cohen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Pentagram, Restless Spirit, All Hell at the Hall at Elsewhere

Knower at Brooklyn Bowl

Wine Lips, Bad Nerves at the Bowery Ballroom

Jose James at the Blue Note

Teen Suicide, awakebutstillinbed, Stay Inside, coolant at Racket NYC

Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, Superbloom at Union Pool

The Bygones at le Poisson Rouge

QIRL, Suburban Speed, Austin Royale, Eevie Echoes & the Locations at Brooklyn Made

Cyrille Aimee at Birdland

Popa Chubby at the Iridium

Taraneh, Scarlet Rae, Prints at Mercury Lounge

Crazy and the Brains, Wifey at Heaven Can Wait

Tony Tripi at the Bitter End

The Tomo Fujita Band w. Will Lee, Oz Noy and Shawn Pelton at the Bitter End

BC Organ 4-Tet at the Roxy Hotel

Pan Arcadia, Two Man Giant Squid, Pons at Baby’s All Right

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, April 27

The Black Crowes, Larkin Poe at Radio City Music Hall

Jacob Collier, Kimbra at the Kings Theatre

Waxahatchee, Good Morning at the Brooklyn Paramount

Gogol Bordello, Madball, Murphy’s Law, the Capturers, War Orphan at Tompkins Square Park

Mall Grab, cosmo at Brooklyn Steel

The Motet, Lespecial at the Brooklyn Bowl

Bratmobile, Downtown Boys, cumgirl8 at Warsaw

Blu De Tiger, Raffaella at Irving Plaza

Malcolm Todd, Charlie Addis at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Yot Club, Boyscott at the Bowery Ballroom

Gatsby’s American Dream, MakeWar, Something Bitter at the Gramercy Theatre

Uli Jon Roth at the Iridium

Jose James at the Blue Note

Alan Doyle at Sony Hall

Young Me and the Moons at Racket NYC

Jeff Beal at the Power Station

Charlotte Rose Benjamin, Lazy Lazy, Hut at Union Pool

ShadowGrass, Maggie & Ryan at Brooklyn Made

Meatbodies, Population II at the Market Hotel

Professor Louie & the Crowmatix at Café Wha?

Vacation at Our Wicked Lady

Gold Rumi w. Haleh Liza Gafori, Shahzad Ismaily & Daniel Fresco, Miriam Elhaji at le Poisson Rouge

Katie Von Schleicher, Thanya Iyer at the Owl

Jose James at the Blue Note

Cyrille Aimee at Birdland

Christian Sparacio, snailosaur, Velvet Rouge, Roofs at Arlene’s Grocery

Applied Communications, Lobby Boy at Bed-Stuy Art House

Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, How Tragic, Viv Savage, Voodini at the Parkside Lounge

The Stacia Thiel Trio, Mr. Rose, the Vakili Band at Two Bridges Luncheonette

Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues

The T-Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Michael Hill at Terra Blues

Sunday, April 28