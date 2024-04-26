This Weekend’s Best Live Music Choices in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, April 26
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Jacob Collier, Kimbra at Radio City Music Hall
- Oneohtrix Point Never at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Spanish Love Songs, Oso Oso, Worry Club, Sydney Sprague at Warsaw
- Breland at the Gramercy Theatre
- Sam Evian, Hannah Cohen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Pentagram, Restless Spirit, All Hell at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Knower at Brooklyn Bowl
- Wine Lips, Bad Nerves at the Bowery Ballroom
- Jose James at the Blue Note
- Teen Suicide, awakebutstillinbed, Stay Inside, coolant at Racket NYC
- Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, Superbloom at Union Pool
- The Bygones at le Poisson Rouge
- QIRL, Suburban Speed, Austin Royale, Eevie Echoes & the Locations at Brooklyn Made
- Cyrille Aimee at Birdland
- Popa Chubby at the Iridium
- Taraneh, Scarlet Rae, Prints at Mercury Lounge
- Crazy and the Brains, Wifey at Heaven Can Wait
- Tony Tripi at the Bitter End
- The Tomo Fujita Band w. Will Lee, Oz Noy and Shawn Pelton at the Bitter End
- BC Organ 4-Tet at the Roxy Hotel
- Pan Arcadia, Two Man Giant Squid, Pons at Baby’s All Right
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, April 27
- The Black Crowes, Larkin Poe at Radio City Music Hall
- Jacob Collier, Kimbra at the Kings Theatre
- Waxahatchee, Good Morning at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Gogol Bordello, Madball, Murphy’s Law, the Capturers, War Orphan at Tompkins Square Park
- Mall Grab, cosmo at Brooklyn Steel
- The Motet, Lespecial at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Bratmobile, Downtown Boys, cumgirl8 at Warsaw
- Blu De Tiger, Raffaella at Irving Plaza
- Malcolm Todd, Charlie Addis at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Yot Club, Boyscott at the Bowery Ballroom
- Gatsby’s American Dream, MakeWar, Something Bitter at the Gramercy Theatre
- Uli Jon Roth at the Iridium
- Jose James at the Blue Note
- Alan Doyle at Sony Hall
- Young Me and the Moons at Racket NYC
- Jeff Beal at the Power Station
- Charlotte Rose Benjamin, Lazy Lazy, Hut at Union Pool
- ShadowGrass, Maggie & Ryan at Brooklyn Made
- Meatbodies, Population II at the Market Hotel
- Professor Louie & the Crowmatix at Café Wha?
- Vacation at Our Wicked Lady
- Gold Rumi w. Haleh Liza Gafori, Shahzad Ismaily & Daniel Fresco, Miriam Elhaji at le Poisson Rouge
- Katie Von Schleicher, Thanya Iyer at the Owl
- Cyrille Aimee at Birdland
- Christian Sparacio, snailosaur, Velvet Rouge, Roofs at Arlene’s Grocery
- Applied Communications, Lobby Boy at Bed-Stuy Art House
- Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, How Tragic, Viv Savage, Voodini at the Parkside Lounge
- The Stacia Thiel Trio, Mr. Rose, the Vakili Band at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The T-Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
Sunday, April 28
- Malcolm Todd, Charlie Addis at Webster Hall
- Decapitated, SepticFlesh, Kataklysm. Allegaeon at Warsaw
- Me First & the Gimme Gimmes, the Defiant!, Ultrabomb at Irving Plaza
- Teenage Fanclub, Euros Childs at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Uli Jon Roth at the Iridium
- HR, DJ Spooky, SubAtomic Soundsystem at Brooklyn Bowl
- Live Dead & Brothers at Sony Hall
- Jose James at the Blue Note
- Elmiene at Roulette
- Rohan Krishnamurthy: the Alaya Project at Joe’s Pub
- Emily Frembgen, Solid Goold, Little Beef at Sundown
- Wolf Van Elfmand, Christian Rutledge at the Scratcher Bar
- Captain Ronzo & Heide, Michael G. Potter, Bill Popp, Maggie Loar at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- Leah Tash at Pete’s Candy Store
- Jackson Scott at Pangea Front Lounge
- JT Horne at Book Club
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion