80+ Concerts in the NYC Area This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, April 19
- Judas Priest, Sabaton at Prudential Center
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- The Hot Sardines at Zankel Hall
- Method Man & Redman, Styles P at Terminal 5
- Cypress Hill, the Pharcyde, Souls of Mischief at Brooklyn Steel
- Cyrille Aimee, Jazzmeia Horn, Quiana Lynell, Lucia Gutierrez Rebolloso, Tyreek McDole at the Rose Theater
- Ragheb Alama at the Palladium Times Square
- The Mary Wallopers at Warsaw
- METZ, Gouge Away at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Aggrolites, Millington at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Attila, Born of Osiris, Traitors, Extortionist at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Valentino Khan at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Good Kid, Adan Diaz at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Bad Tuner & Friends at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Raekwon, Lord Sko at S.O.B.’s
- Scary Pockets, Ariel Posen at Brooklyn Bowl
- Forester at Irving Plaza
- Yola at Racket NYC
- Castle Rat, Tower, Killer Kin at Brooklyn Made
- RiTchie, Papo2oo4, subjxct5 at Elsewhere Zone One
- Bbymutha, Fly Anakin at le Poisson Rouge
- Christopher Paul Stelling at Sleepwalk
- Phony PPL at the Blue Note
- Masego at the Blue Note
- Molly Ruth at Mercury Lounge
- The Bros. Landreth at Mercury Lounge
- Karen Joseph & MamboCha at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- titsdickass, Femcel, Suburban Speed, Gargoyle at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- The Crosses, Skull Practitioners, Mirage at TV Eye
- The Brian Charette Piano Trio at Mezzrow
- Jason Green and the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, April 20
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- Brandon Lake, DOE, Jon Foreman at the Kings Theatre
- Tommy James & the Shondells, the Box Tops at the St. George Theatre
- Cyrille Aimee, Jazzmeia Horn, Quiana Lynell, Lucia Gutierrez Rebolloso, Tyreek McDole at the Rose Theater
- Judy Collins at Symphony Space
- Larry June, the Alchemist, Statik Selektah and Friends at Terminal 5
- Ruston Kelly at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Money Man at the Palladium
- Spafford at Brooklyn Bowl
- Space Bacon, One Time Weekend, Teddy Midnight at Brooklyn Made
- Dehd, Armand Hammer, Cloud Nothings, Water from Your Eyes, Glitterer, Snööper, Sunny War, Wishy at Rockefeller Plaza
- Drop Nineteens, Greg Mendez at Warsaw
- Chris Difford at the Loft at City Winery
- Jersey at the Bowery Ballroom
- Pig Destroyer, Jarhead Fertilizer, NO/MAS aboard Harbor Lights
- Daniel, Me Estas Matando at Racket NYC
- Los Straitjackets at the Iridium
- Fastball at Mercury Lounge
- Sadie Jean at Baby’s All Right
- Phony PPL at the Blue Note
- Masego at the Blue Note
- Tony & the Kiki, Pinc Louds, P.H.0 at Our Wicked Lady
- Lydia Lunch, Ann Magnuson, Eileen Dover, Edgar Oliver, Kevin Malony, Matt Shipp, Holly Hughes at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- The Brian Charette Piano Trio at Mezzrow
- Sol Liebeskind at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
- Adam Najemian at Pete’s Candy Store
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern
Sunday, April 21
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- STRFKR, Ruth Radelet, Happy Sad Face at Brooklyn Steel
- Atmosphere, Hebl, Nofun at Webster Hall
- Hippie Sabotage, Daisy Guttridge, Kembe X at Irving Plaza
- Judy Collins at Symphony Space
- Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders, Marshall Crenshaw, Patrick Stickles, Dave Hill, Nellie McKay, L C Franke, Paul Harding, Molly Jong-Fast at City Winery NYC
- Upon a Burning Body, the Browning, Hollow Front, Vctms at the Meadows
- Slow Hollows, Computerwife at Baby’s All Right
- Jersey at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- BeauSoleil w. Michael Doucet at Sony Hall
- Chris Difford at the Loft at City Winery
- Night Club, Rosegarden Funeral Party, Delores Galore at Market Hotel
- Farenheit 451, Kings Never Die, Brick by Brick, the Car Bomb Parade, Faded Line at the Bowery Electric
- Phony PPL at the Blue Note
- Masego at the Blue Note
- Louisa Stancioff at Sundown
- The Hipp Pipps, Ben Dumm, Ross Byron at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- Grainne Hunt, Jack West at the Scratcher Bar
- Ronnie Wheeler, Interstate Johnson, Jay Zasa, Tiny Pinecones, Stu Richards at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues