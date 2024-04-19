80+ Concerts in the NYC Area This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, April 19

Judas Priest, Sabaton at Prudential Center

Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall

The Hot Sardines at Zankel Hall

Method Man & Redman, Styles P at Terminal 5

Cypress Hill, the Pharcyde, Souls of Mischief at Brooklyn Steel

Cyrille Aimee, Jazzmeia Horn, Quiana Lynell, Lucia Gutierrez Rebolloso, Tyreek McDole at the Rose Theater

Ragheb Alama at the Palladium Times Square

The Mary Wallopers at Warsaw

METZ, Gouge Away at the Bowery Ballroom

The Aggrolites, Millington at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Attila, Born of Osiris, Traitors, Extortionist at the Brooklyn Monarch

Valentino Khan at the Brooklyn Monarch

Good Kid, Adan Diaz at the Hall at Elsewhere

Bad Tuner & Friends at the Hall at Elsewhere

Raekwon, Lord Sko at S.O.B.’s

Scary Pockets, Ariel Posen at Brooklyn Bowl

Forester at Irving Plaza

Yola at Racket NYC

Castle Rat, Tower, Killer Kin at Brooklyn Made

RiTchie, Papo2oo4, subjxct5 at Elsewhere Zone One

Bbymutha, Fly Anakin at le Poisson Rouge

Christopher Paul Stelling at Sleepwalk

Phony PPL at the Blue Note

Masego at the Blue Note

Molly Ruth at Mercury Lounge

The Bros. Landreth at Mercury Lounge

Karen Joseph & MamboCha at the David Rubenstein Atrium

titsdickass, Femcel, Suburban Speed, Gargoyle at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

The Crosses, Skull Practitioners, Mirage at TV Eye

The Brian Charette Piano Trio at Mezzrow

Jason Green and the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, April 20

Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall

Brandon Lake, DOE, Jon Foreman at the Kings Theatre

Tommy James & the Shondells, the Box Tops at the St. George Theatre

Cyrille Aimee, Jazzmeia Horn, Quiana Lynell, Lucia Gutierrez Rebolloso, Tyreek McDole at the Rose Theater

Judy Collins at Symphony Space

Larry June, the Alchemist, Statik Selektah and Friends at Terminal 5

Ruston Kelly at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Money Man at the Palladium

Spafford at Brooklyn Bowl

Space Bacon, One Time Weekend, Teddy Midnight at Brooklyn Made

Dehd, Armand Hammer, Cloud Nothings, Water from Your Eyes, Glitterer, Snööper, Sunny War, Wishy at Rockefeller Plaza

Drop Nineteens, Greg Mendez at Warsaw

Chris Difford at the Loft at City Winery

Jersey at the Bowery Ballroom

Pig Destroyer, Jarhead Fertilizer, NO/MAS aboard Harbor Lights

Daniel, Me Estas Matando at Racket NYC

Los Straitjackets at the Iridium

Fastball at Mercury Lounge

Sadie Jean at Baby’s All Right

Phony PPL at the Blue Note

Masego at the Blue Note

Tony & the Kiki, Pinc Louds, P.H.0 at Our Wicked Lady

Lydia Lunch, Ann Magnuson, Eileen Dover, Edgar Oliver, Kevin Malony, Matt Shipp, Holly Hughes at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

The Brian Charette Piano Trio at Mezzrow

Sol Liebeskind at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

Adam Najemian at Pete’s Candy Store

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern

Sunday, April 21