Guide to The Best Live Music In NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, April 22
- The Veronicas, Jesse Jo Stark at Irving Plaza
- Good Kid, Adan Diaz at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Hardrock at Racket NYC
- Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note
- Sadie Jean at Baby’s All Right
- Mahogany L. Browne & Sean Mason at the Africa Center
- Scott H. Biram at Mercury Lounge
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Felix Slim at Skinny Dennis
- Tony Conniff & Band at the Bitter End
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- JT Curtis at the Red Lion
Tuesday, April 23
- The 502s, Daniel Nunnelee at Irving Plaza
- Augustana at the Bowery Ballroom
- Games We Play, House Parties, Zoe Ko at the Gramercy Theatre
- Ibrahim Maalouf at Webster Hall
- Steve Mason, Bellows at le Poisson Rouge
- Mandy, Indiana, Mary Jane Dunphe at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Weedeater, Telekinetic Yeti aboard Rocks Off! Concert Cruises
- Elle Varner (acoustic) at City Winery NYC
- Henry Moodie at Baby’s All Right
- Pylon Reenactment Society, Golden Apples, Robber Robber at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Jose James w. Pedrito Martinez at the Blue Note
- Cyrille Aimee at Birdland
- Shabaka at National Sawdust
- Ivo Dimchev at Joe’s Pub
- Puma Perl & Friends, SoulCake at the 11th St. Bar
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, April 24
- girl in red, Momma at Radio City Music Hall
- Black Country, New Road, Horsegirl, Camera Picture at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Helado Negro, Marem Ladson at Webster Hall
- Blake Rose, Max McNown at the Bowery Ballroom
- Smash into Pieces, Versus Me at the Gramercy Theatre
- Bernie Williams w. the New York Philharmonic at David Geffen Hall
- Fly by Midnight, Kenzo Cregan at Racket NYC
- Jose James w. Pedrito Martinez at the Blue Note
- Henry Moodie at Baby’s All Right
- Cyrille Aimee at Birdland
- Harrison Storm, Mae Krell at Mercury Lounge
- Tara Jane O’Neil, Ryley Walker at Union Pool
- Ivo Dimchev at Joe’s Pub
- Jonah Kagan at Pianos
- guhts, Madame Mayhem, Outpost 79 at Arlene’s Grocery
- Danielia Cotton at the Bitter End
- Rebecca Porter, Nolan Lunsford, Ricky Stein at Skinny Dennis
- Chris Murphy & Kelley Swindall at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- The Bakersfield Breakers at the 11th St. Bar
- Mulebone at the Ear Inn
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, April 25
- Staind, Seether, the Struts, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones, Plush, Tim Montana at Prudential Center
- girl in red, Momma at Radio City Music Hall
- Conor Oberst and Friends at the Bowery Ballroom
- Jesse McCartney at Webster Hall
- Benny the Butcher at Irving Plaza
- Dave Barnes at City Winery NYC
- The Ballroom Thieves, Ismay at the Sultan Room
- Aaron Lee Tasjan, Molly Martin at Baby’s All Right
- The Lemon Twigs at TV Eye, Queens
- Jamie Miller, Michael Gerow at le Poisson Rouge
- MIZU, Concrete Husband, yuniya edi kwon at Elsewhere Zone One
- The Hip Abduction, Vana Liya at Brooklyn Bowl
- Nicky Youre, Sammy Rash, Max Drazen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Jose James w. Pedrito Martinez at the Blue Note
- Cyrille Aimee at Birdland
- Autumn Jones at Cafe Wha?
- Oz Noy & the AnNOYing Men Band at the Bitter End
- Gooseberry, Mary Shelley, Bend at Baby’s All Right
- Lord Lawrence, Signed, Rosie, Frank Wood & His NYC All-Stars Band, Wexwax, Cousins Webb at the Parkside Lounge
- Lagoona Bloo at Red Eye NY
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion
- Screamer Party at the 11th St. Bar