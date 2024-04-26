The Sights & Sounds of Judas Priest Tear into Connecticut

What goes on in Wallingford, Connecticut? Well, famed sportscaster and Holey Moley! co-host Joe Tessitore lives there, for one. Its historical significance in the Northeast, but more prominently as a bordering town bordering the New England area, means more than a handful of landmarks are part of the National Registry. Oh, and Hilton Valentine, the original guitarist for The Animals called the picturesque municipality home at the time of his death in 2021. For us, though, the draw of Wallingford, Connecticut is the acclaimed Toyota Oakdale Theatre.

On April 18, the space hosted one of heavy metal’s finest: Judas Priest. The band was on fire, the arena was bursting at its beautiful, multi-dimensional seams, and fans flocked from all over the tri-state to see such a hard-hitting legacy act hit the stage for a fairly intimate performance given the music’s iconic raucous nature. You really had to see it to believe it – Judas Priest, with supporting act Sabaton, ripping into hits new and old for fans new and old.

Judas Priest

Photos by Michael J. Dinger

Sabaton

Photos by Michael J. Dinger