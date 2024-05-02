THROWBACK: John Mellencamp, September 9, 1987

Welcome to the latest edition of AQ’s #THROWBACK series featuring our 1987 cover story with John Cougar Mellencamp, featuring a Mötley Crüe live review and more!

Mötley Crüe are scheduled to perform in Atlantic City on Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, to a pair of sold-out crowds. (More info here!)

Being back in New Jersey this weekend means highlighting this live review from right up the coast almost 40 years ago at the Brendan Byrne Arena (more recently known as the late, great Izod Center). It was there that we wrote the below review, and most notably spoke of the guests on stage who we also continue to love: “‘Shout at the Devil’ provoked an active response, the crowd shoving their fists skyward in the heavy metal salute of extended index finger and pinky, the rock equivalent of Texas’ ‘Hook ‘Em, Horns,’ handsign. Two exploding firepots helped fuel the crowd’s passion. A limp ‘Smokin’ In The Boys Room’ didn’t make much of a stir, but some surprise guest stars introduced before the next number did. KISS vocalist Paul Stanley, the rock equivalent of Bob Hope, walked on with Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan for ‘Jailhouse Rock.'”