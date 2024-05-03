Games We Play, Zoe Ko Brought Pop Punk to Philly

Games We Play, the punk outlet for 24-year-old Emmyn Calleiro, put on a performance at First Unitarian Church that was an electrifying display of energy, comedy, and raw talent. From the powerful anthems like “Petty Enemy” to the intimate solo ballads such as “Round and Round,” Emmyn proved to be a versatile artist capable of captivating the audience with every note.

What sets Emmyn apart from other acts that Games We Play could get grouped in with, was his engaging banter between songs. He had the crowd in stitches throughout the night as he effortlessly interacted with everyone in the room and created a relaxed, carefree atmosphere that had everyone dancing, moshing, and singing along at the top of their lungs.

Those on-stage antics added an extra layer of excitement to the show – from introducing his brother (also his merch guy) to the audience as on a quest for love to spontaneously picking up the bass and playing a song he learned just before the tour. These moments not only entertained, but also inspired, as he showed fans that with determination and passion, anything is possible.

With a background steeped in music and a genuine love for the craft, Emmyn’s gratitude for the opportunity to perform was palpable throughout the night. Games We Play is a true passion project. One of the most touching moments of the evening was Emmyn’s acknowledgment of the historic First Unitarian Church in Philly – a venue he had dreamed of playing at since childhood. Finally achieving this dream was poignant, and his gratitude resonated deeply with the audience. Overall, this Games We Play concert on April 25 was nothing short of extraordinary. He, alongside rising pop rock princess Zoe Ko, left everyone in attendance with memories that they will cherish for years to come.

Games We Play

Photos by Jake Morell

Zoe Ko

Photos by Jake Morell