This Week’s Best Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70 concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, May 6

Sum 41, the Interrupters, Joey Valance & Brae at the Brooklyn Paramount

Andra Day at the Blue Note

From Ashes to New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, elijah at the Gramercy Theatre

Pokey LaFarge at Rough Trade NYC

Bradley Simpson at Baby’s All Right

Steph Richards at Nublu

Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note

Mary Shelley, Two-Man Giant Squid, partygirl, Nevva, O. Wake at Arlene’s Grocery

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack and SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Tuesday, May 7

Mon Laferte, Ximena Sariñana at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Architects, Of Mice & Men, While She Sleeps at the Brooklyn Paramount

Alice Merton at the Bowery Ballroom

Chastity Belt, Charlotte Cornfield at Warsaw

Eiko Ishibashi, Kalia Vandever at le Poisson Rouge

Aidan Bissett, Casey Baer at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Wheel, Aviations at Mercury Lounge

Babehoven, Knifeplay at Baby’s All Right

David Garfield w. Randy Brecker, Steve Ferrone, Will Lee at the Bitter End

Christian McBride & Ursa Major at the Blue Note

Martin Barre at Sony Hall

James Maddock, Brian Mitchell & Shawn Pelton at the 11th St. Bar

Geoff Rickly, Common Sage, Sharkswimmer at the Bowery Electric

Skorts, Night Spins, Go Home, Jelly Kelly, Avatareden at Arlene’s Grocery

Milo Z at the Red Lion

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, May 8

Bad Religion, Social Distortion, the Lovebombs at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Belanova at the Brooklyn Paramount

Two Feet at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sheer Mag, Loosey, Phantasia at the Bowery Ballroom

The Longest Johns, Sean Dagher, the Dreadnoughts at le Poisson Rouge

Al Stewart & the Empty Pockets at Sony Hall

Christian McBride & Ursa Major at the Blue Note

Rosie Tucker, Bloomsday at Baby’s All Right

Folly Group, Cold Court at Union Pool

The Amish Outlaws at Café Wha?

Billy Liar, Sadlands, Eric13 & the Pinheads, Brass Knuckle Evangelists at Arlene’s Grocery

The Suitcase Junket at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Michael Daves at Rockwood Music Hall

Buck and a Quarter Quartet at the Francis Kite Club

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper and Michael Hill at Terra Blues

Thursday, May 9