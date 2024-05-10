Live Music To Rock the NYC Area This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, May 10
- The Temptations, the Four Tops at the St. George Theatre
- Say Anything, AJJ, Greet Death at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Spoon Benders at Webster Hall
- Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Humanity’s Last Breath, the Zenith Passage, Vitriol, Face Yourself at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Alpha Wolf, Emmure, Unity Tx, Chamber at the Gramercy Theatre
- Orchid, the HIRS Collective at Warsaw
- Cheekface, yungatita at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Katie Pruitt, Jack Van Cleaf at the Bowery Ballroom
- Jesus Piece, Sanguisugabogg, Peeling Flesh, Gag at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Combo Chimbita, Pachyman, los Esplifs at le Poisson Rouge
- Madeleine Peyroux, Jill Sobule at Sony Hall
- The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean, Burr at TV Eye
- Big Something, the Ries Brothers at Brooklyn Made
- Camp Saint Helene at Baby’s All Right
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Annika Bennett, Darryl Rahn at Mercury Lounge
- YHWH Nailgun, Anastasia Coope at the Stone Circle Theatre
- Plvtinum, Chris Grey, Vana, Shaker at Racket NYC
- Terry Reid and the Cosmic American Derelicts at the Cutting Room
- Colin Stetson at Green-Wood Cemetery
- Hallelujah the Hills, Upper Wilds, Katiee at Gold Sounds
- Seafood Sam at Public Records
- Sofia Zarzuela, Mila DeGray, Glimmer, Moxie Pocket at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Beat Brigade, Dunia & Aram, the Simulators at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack at Terra Blues
Saturday, May 11
- Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Jill Scott, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Muni Long, Lola Brooke, Funk Flex at Barclays Center
- Joji, (G)I-DLE, Illenium b2b Dabin, Balming Tiger, Dhruv, Juliet Ivy, thuy, Wang OK, wave to earth, Young Posse at Forest Hills Stadium
- Freddie Gibbs, Madlib, the El Michels Affair at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Hot Water Music, Quicksand, Modern Life Is War, the Ergs at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Holly Humberstone at Brooklyn Steel
- Lewis Ofman at Webster Hall
- Wasia Project at the Bowery Ballroom
- Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum, Wilderun at the Gramercy Theatre
- Orchid, Dropdead at Warsaw
- Mad Mad Hats, pronoun at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Margaret Glaspy (acoustic) at National Sawdust
- John Hiatt at City Winery NYC
- Soen, Trope at le Poisson Rouge
- Big D and the Kids Table, Kill Lincoln, Call Me Malcolm, Hell Beach at TV Eye
- Red Rum Club, Back to Yours at Elsewhere Zone One
- Robby Hecht at the Jalopy Theater
- Madeleine Peyroux, Jill Sobule at Sony Hall
- John Moreland, Ken Pomeroy at Brooklyn Made
- James Hunter at the Iridium
- LATEXFAUNA at Racket NYC
- Robby Hecht, Grace Pettis at the Jalopy Theatre
- Christian McBride & Ursa Major at the Blue Note
- Social Station at Mercury Lounge
- Lenny Kaye at Monty Hall
- Female Genius, Anni Rossi at the Francis Kite Club
- June Star, the Emily Duff Band at Mama Tried
- The Art Gray Trio, Jennifer Blowdryer, Spike Polite & Sewage NYC at Tompkins Square Park
- Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store
- Ricky Stein at the Red Lion
- Blues People at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Fred Thomas at Arthur’s Tavern
Sunday, May 12
- Joji, Atarashii Gakko!, Bibi, Awich, Deb Never, Eyedress, Lyn Lapid, Spence Lee, Warren Hue at Forest Hills Stadium
- Ship Wrek at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Holly Humberstone at Brooklyn Steel
- The Music of Crosby, Still, Nash & Young rehearsal at City Winery NYC
- Blind Guardian, Night Demon at Palladium Times Square
- Ashley Kutcher at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Clark Sisters, Jane Handcock at the Brooklyn Paramount
- High on Fire, Zeta, High Command at White Eagle Hall
- Gué at the Gramercy Theatre
- Alexandra Stréliski at le Poisson Rouge
- Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Nicolette & the Nobodies at TV Eye
- Brad Stank, Ricewine, Jaguar Sun at the Brooklyn Monarch
- James Hunter at the Iridium
- Mikaela Davis at Baby’s All Right
- Abby Sage at Baby’s All Right
- Christian McBride & Ursa Major at the Blue Note
- Fenne Lily, Isaac Stalling at the Scratcher Bar
- Jackson Scott at Pangea Front Lounge
- Granite to Glass at Book Club
- Dang-It Bobbys at Pete’s Candy Store
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues