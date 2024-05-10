Live Music To Rock the NYC Area This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, May 10

The Temptations, the Four Tops at the St. George Theatre

Say Anything, AJJ, Greet Death at the Brooklyn Paramount

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Spoon Benders at Webster Hall

Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Humanity’s Last Breath, the Zenith Passage, Vitriol, Face Yourself at the Brooklyn Monarch

Alpha Wolf, Emmure, Unity Tx, Chamber at the Gramercy Theatre

Orchid, the HIRS Collective at Warsaw

Cheekface, yungatita at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Katie Pruitt, Jack Van Cleaf at the Bowery Ballroom

Jesus Piece, Sanguisugabogg, Peeling Flesh, Gag at the Hall at Elsewhere

Combo Chimbita, Pachyman, los Esplifs at le Poisson Rouge

Madeleine Peyroux, Jill Sobule at Sony Hall

The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean, Burr at TV Eye

Big Something, the Ries Brothers at Brooklyn Made

Camp Saint Helene at Baby’s All Right

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Annika Bennett, Darryl Rahn at Mercury Lounge

YHWH Nailgun, Anastasia Coope at the Stone Circle Theatre

Plvtinum, Chris Grey, Vana, Shaker at Racket NYC

Terry Reid and the Cosmic American Derelicts at the Cutting Room

Colin Stetson at Green-Wood Cemetery

Hallelujah the Hills, Upper Wilds, Katiee at Gold Sounds

Seafood Sam at Public Records

Sofia Zarzuela, Mila DeGray, Glimmer, Moxie Pocket at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Beat Brigade, Dunia & Aram, the Simulators at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues

Junior Mack at Terra Blues

Saturday, May 11

Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Jill Scott, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Muni Long, Lola Brooke, Funk Flex at Barclays Center

Joji, (G)I-DLE, Illenium b2b Dabin, Balming Tiger, Dhruv, Juliet Ivy, thuy, Wang OK, wave to earth, Young Posse at Forest Hills Stadium

Freddie Gibbs, Madlib, the El Michels Affair at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Hot Water Music, Quicksand, Modern Life Is War, the Ergs at the Brooklyn Paramount

Holly Humberstone at Brooklyn Steel

Lewis Ofman at Webster Hall

Wasia Project at the Bowery Ballroom

Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum, Wilderun at the Gramercy Theatre

Orchid, Dropdead at Warsaw

Mad Mad Hats, pronoun at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Margaret Glaspy (acoustic) at National Sawdust

John Hiatt at City Winery NYC

Soen, Trope at le Poisson Rouge

Big D and the Kids Table, Kill Lincoln, Call Me Malcolm, Hell Beach at TV Eye

Red Rum Club, Back to Yours at Elsewhere Zone One

Robby Hecht at the Jalopy Theater

Madeleine Peyroux, Jill Sobule at Sony Hall

John Moreland, Ken Pomeroy at Brooklyn Made

James Hunter at the Iridium

LATEXFAUNA at Racket NYC

Robby Hecht, Grace Pettis at the Jalopy Theatre

Christian McBride & Ursa Major at the Blue Note

Social Station at Mercury Lounge

Lenny Kaye at Monty Hall

Female Genius, Anni Rossi at the Francis Kite Club

June Star, the Emily Duff Band at Mama Tried

The Art Gray Trio, Jennifer Blowdryer, Spike Polite & Sewage NYC at Tompkins Square Park

Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store

Ricky Stein at the Red Lion

Blues People at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Fred Thomas at Arthur’s Tavern

Sunday, May 12