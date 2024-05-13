Excellent Live Music Will Rock NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, May 13

The Music of Crosby, Still, Nash & Young: Todd Rundgren, Grace Potter, Taylor Meier, Yola, Iron & Wine, Rickie Lee Jones, Joseph, Shawn Colvin, Real Estate, Aoife O’Donovan, Neal Francis, Sammy Rae, Steve Earle, Guster, A.C. Newman, Sarah Jarosz at Carnegie Hall

Electric Callboy at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Vincent Lima at Mercury Lounge

The Bakersfield Breakers at Cowgirl

Hugh Pool at Pete’s Candy Store

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack and Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, May 14

Neil Young & Crazy Horse at Forest Hills Stadium

Decoda: Ringdown at Weill Recital Hall

Ethan Bortnick , ivri at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Wayfarer, Sonja, Valdrin at Market Hotel

Willi Carlisle, Aaron Jonah Lewis at Baby’s All Right

Gabby Moreno, Sofia Rei at Brooklyn Made

CupcakKe, Mel 4Ever, Purp at Elsewhere Rooftop

Lydia Luce, Julia Zivic, Jess Nolan at Elsewhere Zone One

Awich at National Sawdust

Mad Agnes, Matt King & White Collar Crime, Sandy Bailey at the Bitter End

Hour, Thor & Friends, Miriam Elhaji at 6BC Botanical Garden

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, May 15

Neil Young & Crazy Horse at Forest Hills Stadium

The Dixie Dregs at the Town Hall

Black Veil Brides, Ghostkid, Creeper, Dark Divine at Palladium Times Square

Slaughter to Prevail, Left to Suffer at the Brooklyn Paramount

Sunny Day Real Estate, Rocket at Irving Plaza

Amen Dunes, Billy Woods at Brooklyn Steel

Helmet, Cro-Mags at the Bowery Ballroom

Julia Jacklin at National Sawdust

Ceu, Paul Beaubrun at le Poisson Rouge

CupcakKe, Mel 4Ever, Frickenmia at Elsewhere Rooftop

Miki Ratsula, Grace Gardner at Baby’s All Right

Angelo Moore, 45 Adapters at the Meadows

Kara Jackson at Public Records

Tilt, June McDoom at Public Records Upstairs

Animal, Surrender!, Columbia Ice Field at Union Pool

The Dirt Whisperers, Beams, Anna Rossi, Emily Brown at the Bowery Electric

Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues

Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, May 16