Excellent Live Music Will Rock NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, May 13
- The Music of Crosby, Still, Nash & Young: Todd Rundgren, Grace Potter, Taylor Meier, Yola, Iron & Wine, Rickie Lee Jones, Joseph, Shawn Colvin, Real Estate, Aoife O’Donovan, Neal Francis, Sammy Rae, Steve Earle, Guster, A.C. Newman, Sarah Jarosz at Carnegie Hall
- Electric Callboy at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Vincent Lima at Mercury Lounge
- The Bakersfield Breakers at Cowgirl
- Hugh Pool at Pete’s Candy Store
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack and Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, May 14
- Neil Young & Crazy Horse at Forest Hills Stadium
- Decoda: Ringdown at Weill Recital Hall
- Ethan Bortnick , ivri at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Wayfarer, Sonja, Valdrin at Market Hotel
- Willi Carlisle, Aaron Jonah Lewis at Baby’s All Right
- Gabby Moreno, Sofia Rei at Brooklyn Made
- CupcakKe, Mel 4Ever, Purp at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Lydia Luce, Julia Zivic, Jess Nolan at Elsewhere Zone One
- Awich at National Sawdust
- Mad Agnes, Matt King & White Collar Crime, Sandy Bailey at the Bitter End
- Hour, Thor & Friends, Miriam Elhaji at 6BC Botanical Garden
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, May 15
- Neil Young & Crazy Horse at Forest Hills Stadium
- The Dixie Dregs at the Town Hall
- Black Veil Brides, Ghostkid, Creeper, Dark Divine at Palladium Times Square
- Slaughter to Prevail, Left to Suffer at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Sunny Day Real Estate, Rocket at Irving Plaza
- Amen Dunes, Billy Woods at Brooklyn Steel
- Helmet, Cro-Mags at the Bowery Ballroom
- Julia Jacklin at National Sawdust
- Ceu, Paul Beaubrun at le Poisson Rouge
- CupcakKe, Mel 4Ever, Frickenmia at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Miki Ratsula, Grace Gardner at Baby’s All Right
- Angelo Moore, 45 Adapters at the Meadows
- Kara Jackson at Public Records
- Tilt, June McDoom at Public Records Upstairs
- Animal, Surrender!, Columbia Ice Field at Union Pool
- The Dirt Whisperers, Beams, Anna Rossi, Emily Brown at the Bowery Electric
- Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, May 16
- Norah Jones, Emily King at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Dianne Reeves, Chucho Valdés and Joe Lovano at Kaufmann Concert Hall
- Mannequin Pussy, Soul Glo at Brooklyn Steel
- Sunny Day Real Estate, Rocket at Irving Plaza
- Orgy, Cold, Horizon/Theory, I Ya Toyah at the Gramercy Theatre
- Sierra Ferrell, Jake Kohn at Webster Hall
- Mk.gee at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Les Savy Fav at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Evangelia, Gus Constantellis, Christina Mavronos at the Bowery Ballroom
- Swans, Kristof Hahn at Racket NYC
- Conway the Machine at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Jim White & Marisa Anderson, Myriam Gendron at le Poisson Rouge
- Bebel Gilberto at the Opera House
- Nadya Tolokonnikova at the American Folk Art Museum
- Eldorado Slim w. Scott Sharrard at the Bitter End
- Loosey, Miranda and the Beat, Dog Date, Sliders at Brooklyn Made
- Kiss Bang at the Sultan Room
- Kara Jackson at Public Records
- Amy Falco at Café Wha?
- The Hugh Pool Band w. the KR2 at the 11th St. Bar
- Justin Howl at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack at Terra Blues
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Birdland
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion