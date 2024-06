Welcome to the latest edition of AQ’s #THROWBACK series featuring our 1984 cover story with Jon Bon Jovi!

Jon Bon Jovi spoke with us for his first cover story (of many) in 1984 around the release of Bon Jovi’s debut album. Now, 40 years later, he and the band are releasing Forever on June 7 – the celebratory, “joyous,” and much-anticipated 16th studio album.

